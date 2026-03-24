OFM’s 'Kaptein en Vriende' partnership extended to 2028

Following the massive success of its 40th-anniversary celebrations at sea, OFM, the sound of your life, is proud to announce the multi-year extension of its partnership with MSC Cruises and South African music icon Kurt Darren.

The extension comes as a result of overwhelming listener demand and the record-breaking interest in the 2026 journey. By securing the partnership for a further two years, OFM and MSC Cruises are committing to delivering the ultimate 'experience on the Ocean' for central South Africans. The 'Kaptein en Vriende' cruise has become synonymous with high-energy performances and exclusive artist interactions.

The upcoming seasons will continue this tradition aboard MSC’s premier cruise liners. The 2027 cruise is scheduled to set sail from 19 to 22 February, departing from Durban to the sun-drenched shores of the Portuguese Island. Led by the 'Kaptein' himself, Kurt Darren, the voyages will feature a rotating roster of South Africa’s biggest stars. The artists will be announced soon.

“A cruise has long been a dream for OFM, and the response from our audience has been nothing short of spectacular," says Anchen Lintvelt, OFM Sales and Marketing manager.

"Extending our partnership with Kurt Darren and MSC Cruises through 2028 allows us to turn this dream into a lasting legacy. We aren't just planning a trip; we're building an annual tradition for our listeners," adds Nick Efstathiou, CEO of the Central Media Group.

Reservations for the February 2027 trip are already open. For more info, contact az.oc.mfo@gnitekram.



