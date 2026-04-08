Dr Danny Tong headlines new episode of We South African Podcast

A powerful conversation on success, mindset and the future of South Africa

Dr Danny Tong

South Africa’s entrepreneurial spirit takes centre stage once again as Dr Danny Tong appears on the latest episode of the We South African Podcast, a flagship platform brought to you by Nabob Media in partnership with Brand South Africa.

The episode delivers a compelling, thought-provoking, and at times controversial conversation that captures exactly what the We South African Podcast is all about showcasing the country’s most influential voices, unpacking real stories of resilience, and celebrating the beauty, complexity, and potential of South Africa. At its core, the We South African Podcast is more than just a podcast, it is a movement. A platform designed to highlight the brilliance of South Africans across industries while also addressing the realities the country faces.

From conversations about entrepreneurship and mindset, to reflections on South Africa’s world-class food, breathtaking landscapes, diverse wildlife, and vibrant culture, the podcast creates a balanced narrative. One that celebrates what works, while boldly unpacking what needs to improve. This balance is evident in the structure of the episode, which moves from high-impact, viral opening questions into deeply personal storytelling, followed by hard-hitting discussions on business, wealth, and the future of the country .

As the founder and chairman of InvesTong Group, Dr Danny Tong represents a new generation of African business leaders, disciplined, visionary, and impact-driven. Over more than two decades, he has built a diversified investment group with an order book exceeding R3bn and a workforce of over 1,100 employees, spanning infrastructure, construction, property, mining, and energy . But beyond the numbers, what makes this episode stand out is the honesty.

From discussing whether South Africa is truly “broken” or simply misunderstood, to unpacking whether success in the country is limited by circumstances or mindset, Dr Tong does not shy away from difficult questions.

He speaks candidly about:

The realities of building a business from survival mode to scale



The mental differences between average earners and high performers



The importance of discipline over motivation



And why he continues to believe in South Africa despite global migration trends

His philosophy “build institutions, not just companies” becomes a central theme of the episode, reinforcing his long-term vision of creating sustainable impact beyond profit.

The episode is intentionally structured to spark conversation and drive engagement. With bold questions around topics like entrepreneurship, wealth creation, and even policies such as BEE, the discussion taps into the kind of content that resonates across social media. Moments of vulnerability including near-failure experiences and decisions that defied conventional thinking add a human layer that connects deeply with audiences.

This combination of controversy, authenticity, and insight is exactly what positions the We South African Podcast as a standout content platform in the digital space. Teasers from the episode have already begun gaining traction across TikTok via Nabob Media’s official platform, building anticipation for the full release and sparking early engagement among viewers.

In celebration of the podcast’s success and growing cultural impact, Brand South Africa and Nabob Media will host a special event bringing together thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and creatives further cementing the podcast’s role as more than just content, but a catalyst for connection and national pride. In a time where narratives around South Africa are often dominated by challenges, the We South African Podcast offers a refreshing and necessary perspective.

It reminds audiences that South Africa is not just a country of problems but a country of possibility. Through voices like Dr Danny Tong, the platform reinforces a powerful message: that success is possible, that mindset matters, and that the future of South Africa will be shaped by those willing to think bigger, act bolder, and build with purpose.

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