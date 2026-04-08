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    Why businesses are rethinking their CMS investments in 2026

    For many organisations, the content management system sits at the centre of their digital experience. It powers websites, supports marketing teams, and enables content delivery across channels.
    Issued by Bluegrass Digital
    8 Apr 2026
    8 Apr 2026
    Why businesses are rethinking their CMS investments in 2026

    But in 2026, more businesses are starting to question whether their current CMS is enabling growth or quietly holding them back.

    The hidden cost of complexity

    Over the past decade, many organisations invested in large, all-in-one digital experience platforms designed to do everything from content management to personalisation and analytics.

    While these platforms offer extensive capability, the reality is that much of it often goes unused.

    Many teams rely on a relatively small subset of features, while still carrying the full cost and operational burden of the platform. Over time, this creates an imbalance where complexity outweighs value.

    “Most replatforming efforts are a response to friction in existing systems,” says Nick Durrant, managing director at Bluegrass Digital. “When platforms become too heavy, too slow, or too difficult to evolve, organisations look for a way forward.”

    When complexity slows progress

    Beyond cost, complexity has a direct impact on how teams operate.

    As platforms evolve, integrations, customisations, and workarounds begin to accumulate. What starts as a flexible system can become increasingly difficult to manage and adapt.

    This often leads to slower delivery cycles, greater reliance on specialist skills, and reduced agility for marketing and digital teams.

    In an environment where speed and responsiveness are critical, this can limit an organisation’s ability to compete effectively.

    The replatforming reality

    Why businesses are rethinking their CMS investments in 2026

    Replatforming is often seen as the solution, but the way it is approached makes a significant difference.

    A common instinct is to replicate existing structures and functionality in a new system to reduce risk and maintain familiarity. However, this approach can recreate the same challenges in a different environment.

    “A lift-and-shift approach often simply relocates existing complexity rather than resolving it,” says Simon Buerger, technical director at Bluegrass Digital. “The real value comes from being deliberate about what to carry forward and what to leave behind.”

    A shift towards simpler, more flexible platforms

    As a result, many organisations are exploring alternative approaches that prioritise flexibility and simplicity.

    This includes moving towards more composable architectures, where different tools are integrated to perform specific roles rather than relying on a single platform to do everything.

    In this model, the CMS becomes more focused, enabling efficient content management without unnecessary overhead.

    Platforms such as Umbraco are increasingly being considered for their ability to deliver enterprise capability while remaining flexible and cost-effective.

    Replatforming as a strategic opportunity

    Replatforming is no longer just a technical upgrade. It is an opportunity to rethink how digital platforms support the business.

    Organisations that approach this successfully tend to focus on simplification rather than replication. They assess what is actually needed, remove what is not, and prioritise delivering value early.

    Looking ahead

    As digital ecosystems continue to evolve, organisations that prioritise simplicity, flexibility, and alignment with business needs will be better positioned to adapt and grow.

    The challenge is not whether to change, but how to approach that change in a way that delivers meaningful, long-term value.

    This more deliberate approach helps reduce complexity, improve team productivity, and create a more adaptable digital foundation.

    Join the conversation

    For organisations currently considering their CMS strategy, these themes are explored in more detail in our upcoming webinar, “Replatforming to Umbraco: A Practical Guide.”
    The session covers:

    • Why organisations are reassessing their current platforms
    • The business and technical drivers behind moving to Umbraco
    • What a realistic replatforming journey looks like
    • Key architectural considerations
    • Common challenges and what successful delivery looks like in practice

    Register here:

    Why businesses are rethinking their CMS investments in 2026
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    Bluegrass Digital
    We help businesses transform and succeed in a digital world through insight-led customer experience, innovation and technology built to scale. We are an innovative technology solutions company with over 20 years of international experience. Our services cover digital transformation strategy, web and mobile design, content management systems, mobile app development, ecommerce and managed services.
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