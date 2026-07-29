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    When temperatures drop below freezing, central South Africa comes together

    Every winter, temperatures across parts of central South Africa fall well below freezing, with communities across the Free State, Northern Cape, North West, and Vaal experiencing some of the country’s harshest winter conditions. It’s during these moments that OFM’s role extends beyond broadcasting – it becomes a platform that brings an entire region together.
    Issued by OFM Radio
    29 Jul 2026
    When temperatures drop below freezing, central South Africa comes together

    This year, OFM’s annual Big Cover-Up campaign once again demonstrated the remarkable power of radio to mobilise communities, raising over R323,000 for winter relief, exceeding its fundraising target by more than R123,000.

    The funds, distributed through Round Table South Africa, will provide blankets, food and essential support to 36 organisations caring for vulnerable children and elderly people across the OFM footprint.

    For national marketers, The Big Cover-Up is more than a community initiative – it is proof of the influence and trust OFM has built within central South Africa over four decades. When OFM asks its audience to act, they do so because they trust the station and recognise it as an integral part of their community. Campaigns like these demonstrate that regional radio doesn’t simply deliver audiences; it builds relationships, inspires action and creates measurable impact. It’s a reminder that the most successful campaigns don’t just reach communities – they move them.

    It’s this ability to inspire action, create meaningful engagement and connect authentically with communities that continues to make OFM one of South Africa’s most influential regional media brands.

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    OFM Radio
    OFM, is Central South Africa's premier commercial radio station, offering a mix of music, news and entertainment. The station serves the affluent SEM 7+ economically active marketplace with a broadcast footprint across the Free State, Northern Cape, southern Gauteng and North West.
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