Household appliances brand SharkNinja expands into SA, appoints Iser as official distributor

SharkNinja, the product design and technology company, is officially entering the South African market through a strategic distribution partnership with Iser (Pty) Ltd.

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Through this partnership, Iser will serve as the official distributor of SharkNinja products across South Africa, enabling nationwide access to the company’s globally recognised portfolio of home and lifestyle appliances.

South African consumers can now look forward to accessing internationally acclaimed Shark and Ninja products through leading retailers, supported by Iser’s extensive national footprint and deep understanding of the local retail landscape.

Headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, SharkNinja is one of the fastest-growing innovators in the home appliance and lifestyle technology sector.

Powered by its two trusted brands, Shark and Ninja, the company develops a broad range of products designed to simplify and enhance everyday life in the home.

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With a presence in 38 markets globally, SharkNinja operates across four key categories: Cleaning; Cooking and Beverage; Food Preparation; and Beauty and Home Environment.

The business continues to see strong global demand for its innovation-led products, generating $6.4bn net sales in 2025.

Its portfolio includes globally popular products such as the Ninja Creami, Ninja Blast, Shark FlexStyle and Shark PowerDetect, all known for combining performance, convenience and cutting-edge design.

Locally, Iser brings strong distribution capabilities and established retail partnerships, working with more than 600 retailers across South Africa.

The company’s national logistics network and over 10,000m2 of warehousing capacity position it well to scale the availability of SharkNinja products efficiently across the market.

“SharkNinja is one of the most exciting innovation-led brands in the global home appliance and lifestyle technology space,” says Matthew Thackrah, chief operating officer at Iser.

“We are proud to partner with SharkNinja to introduce their category-leading products to South African consumers and retailers, and we see significant opportunity for growth in this market.”

“Expansion into South Africa marks an important milestone in SharkNinja’s continued global growth, bringing our Shark and Ninja brands to even more consumers worldwide,” said Adam Rodgers, senior vice president of global sales.

“As we enter this dynamic market, we continue to fulfill our mission of positively impacting people’s lives through disruptive, problem-solving innovation. Together with Iser’s strong local expertise, we’re well positioned to accelerate growth and unlock meaningful opportunity across the region.”

SharkNinja partners with more than 180 retailers globally, and its entry into South Africa signals a continued commitment to expanding its footprint in high-growth markets.