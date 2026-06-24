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    CEO hunt begins at WOO - Tom Goddard to step down

    The World Out of Home Organisation is searching for a new CEO to lead the day-to-day operations of the global industry body.
    24 Jun 2026
    24 Jun 2026
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    WOO President Tom Goddard made the announcement during his opening address to delegates at the Annual Congress at the Park Lane Hilton in London — in which he highlighted the strong performance of the global Out of Home industry, with revenues reaching $54bn.

    The appointment will allow Goddard to step into a more ambassadorial role, freeing him to focus on member engagement and external advocacy at a moment when WOO is expanding its work across effectiveness, audience measurement and adtech connectivity.

    The search is being coordinated by Jeremy Male, chair of the WOO Nominations Committee. Goddard invited delegates to direct any questions, suggestions or expressions of interest to Jeremy directly on jeremy@worldooh.org or to raise them with any member of the WOO Board.

    Goddard says: “We are confident this change will ensure that our marvelous Organisation will continue to flourish and grow.”

    Read more: new CEO, hiring, WOO, World Out of Home Organisation
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