Golden Globes 2026 winners: A new era of bold storytelling

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards marked a decisive moment for the global entertainment industry, spotlighting bold storytelling, international voices and creator-driven projects that are increasingly shaping audience demand and investment strategies across film and television.

One Battle After Another producer Sara Murphy, left, actor Teyana Taylor, director Paul Thomas Anderson and actor Chase Infiniti at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. Source: Allen J. Schaben / producer Sara Murphy, left, actor Teyana Taylor, director Paul Thomas Anderson and actor Chase Infiniti at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. Source: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times

This year’s winners reflect a market leaning toward literary adaptations, director-led filmmaking, and high-concept television, with several projects emerging as both critical and commercial bellwethers for 2026.

Film: Global storytelling take centre stage

Hamnet emerged as the evening’s most prestigious film win, securing Best Film – Drama, alongside Best Female Actor in a Drama for Jessie Buckley.

The success of the literary adaptation reinforces the ongoing appetite for elevated, character-driven cinema anchored in strong source material.

In the musical and comedy category, One Battle After Another proved a dominant force, winning Best Film – Musical or Comedy, Best Director, and Best Screenplay for Paul Thomas Anderson.

The film’s multi-category success positions it as a key example of how established auteurs continue to drive awards momentum while delivering strong box office appeal.

International cinema also maintained a strong foothold. The Secret Agent won Best Non-English Language Film, while Wagner Moura claimed Best Male Actor in a Film – Drama, underscoring the growing globalisation of prestige filmmaking and the increasing commercial viability of international productions.

Animation continued its commercial ascent with KPop Demon Hunters winning Best Animated Film, alongside a Best Original Song win — a clear indicator of how animated IP is now central to franchise building, merchandising and cross-platform expansion.

Television: Limited series and drama lead audience engagement

Television categories reflected the sustained strength of premium drama and limited series formats.

Adolescence emerged as one of the night’s standout properties, winning Best Limited Series, Best Male Actor (Stephen Graham), and both Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress on television.

The series’ sweep highlights the commercial and critical value of tightly structured, event-style storytelling in a competitive streaming landscape.

In drama series, The Pitt claimed Best Television Series – Drama, with Noah Wyle winning Best Male Actor in a Drama Series, signalling a continued resurgence of character-led network and prestige drama formats.

Comedy television also leaned into industry self-awareness, with The Studio winning Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy, and Seth Rogen awarded Best Male Actor in the category. Jean Smart’s win for Hacks further reinforces the enduring appeal of smart, character-driven comedy anchored by established talent.

Performances driving market momentum

Several acting wins reflect broader shifts in casting strategy and audience alignment:

Michelle Williams won Best Female Actor in a Limited Series for Dying for Sex, highlighting the continued crossover of film actors into premium television.

Timothée Chalamet secured Best Male Actor – Musical or Comedy for Marty Supreme, reinforcing his status as a bankable, awards-friendly lead.

Teyana Taylor won Best Supporting Female Actor in a Film for One Battle After Another, pointing to the growing recognition of multi-hyphenate performers across music, film and fashion.

As studios, streamers and advertisers look ahead to the year, the Golden Globes once again served as a barometer of where creative risk, audience demand and commercial opportunity are converging — signalling a year defined by bold storytelling, global voices and premium execution.