#Cannes2025: Joe Public delivers SA's first metal
On the eve of the first Cannes Lions Awards ceremony that will take place later this evening, the Silver and Bronze winners have been announced in several categories, including Classic: Audio & Radio, Outdoor, and Print & Publishing as well as the Health category.
See all the Silver and Bronze winners in the Classic: Audio & Radio category here.
See all the Silver and Bronze winners for Classic: Outdoor here.
See all the Silver and Bronze winners for Classic: Print & Publishing here
Health
See the Health & Wellness Silver and Bronze winners here.
See the Health: Pharma Silver and Bronze winners here.
Lions Health and United Nations Grand Prix for Good and the Healthcare Agency of the Year and Healthcare Network of the Year will be announced at the Awards Ceremony tonight, Monday 16 June.
Shortlists
The shortlists for the Engagement: Creative B2B and Creative Data were also released today.
Engagement: CreativeB2B: See all the shortlisted campaigns here.
Engagement: Creative Data: See all the shortlisted campaigns here
About Danette BreitenbachDanette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
