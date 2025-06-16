Cannes2025: Joe Public delivers SA's first metal

Joe Public’s campaign What’s Gucci? for its client Hansa Pilsner has won a Silver Lion in the Classic: Audio & Radio: Script category. Also in this category, Joe Public’s two campaigns Okrrr and Spill the Tea, also for client Hansa Pilsner, have been awarded Bronze Lions.

Joe Public has been awarded a Silver and two Bronze Lions

On the eve of the first Cannes Lions Awards ceremony that will take place later this evening, the Silver and Bronze winners have been announced in several categories, including Classic: Audio & Radio, Outdoor, and Print & Publishing as well as the Health category.

Health

Lions Health and United Nations Grand Prix for Good and the Healthcare Agency of the Year and Healthcare Network of the Year will be announced at the Awards Ceremony tonight, Monday 16 June.

Shortlists

The shortlists for the Engagement: Creative B2B and Creative Data were also released today.

