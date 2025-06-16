Cannes Lions
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Primedia BroadcastingTopco MediaHOT 102.7FMTractor OutdoorDentsuBrandMappAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingMedia24Spark MediaOnPoint PRBMi ResearchThe CoupMatte BLKBroad MediaBET SoftwareEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us


Cannes Lions

latest news | galleries | videos | www.canneslions.com | @Cannes_Lions | youtube | flickr | linkedIn | rss

#Cannes2025: Joe Public delivers SA's first metal

Joe Public’s campaign What’s Gucci? for its client Hansa Pilsner has won a Silver Lion in the Classic: Audio & Radio: Script category. Also in this category, Joe Public’s two campaigns Okrrr and Spill the Tea, also for client Hansa Pilsner, have been awarded Bronze Lions.
Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
16 Jun 2025
16 Jun 2025
Joe Public has been awarded a Silver and two Bronze Lions
Joe Public has been awarded a Silver and two Bronze Lions

On the eve of the first Cannes Lions Awards ceremony that will take place later this evening, the Silver and Bronze winners have been announced in several categories, including Classic: Audio & Radio, Outdoor, and Print & Publishing as well as the Health category.

See all the Silver and Bronze winners in the Classic: Audio & Radio category here.

See all the Silver and Bronze winners for Classic: Outdoor here.

See all the Silver and Bronze winners for Classic: Print & Publishing here

Health

See the Health & Wellness Silver and Bronze winners here.

See the Health: Pharma Silver and Bronze winners here.

Lions Health and United Nations Grand Prix for Good and the Healthcare Agency of the Year and Healthcare Network of the Year will be announced at the Awards Ceremony tonight, Monday 16 June.

Shortlists

The shortlists for the Engagement: Creative B2B and Creative Data were also released today.

Engagement: CreativeB2B: See all the shortlisted campaigns here.

Engagement: Creative Data: See all the shortlisted campaigns here

Read more: Joe Public, Bronze Lions, Hansa Pilsner, Danette Breitenbach, cannes shortlists, health lions, Silver Lion, audio & radio Lions, #Cannes2025
Share this article
NextOptions

About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
Related
OptionsNext
Top stories
More news
Let's do Biz