The power of creative side quests: From personal creative outlet to global Canva partnership

Creative leadership is rewarding in different ways. Your craft evolves - you move from executing individual campaigns to shaping creative vision across teams and projects. Instead of designing and briefs, you guide multiple teams to deliver their best work.

Sphelele with the Affinity by Canva Team.

At Oliver, where we combine talent and technology to help clients reimagine how marketing gets done, creative leaders aren't just directing output - they're elevating creativity while optimising how work flows through AI-enabled systems. That's the shift: from hands-on execution to strategic orchestration and human elevation. We’re still solving creative problems, just at a different scale.

For Sphelele, a personal illustration practice became the thread that kept him connected to his creative roots. And unexpectedly, it opened doors he never imagined.

Sphelele_Affinity V1_9_commissioned piece.

From personal outlet to global stage

"I started my illustration work a couple of years ago simply as a creative outlet," Sphelele explains. "It wasn't for clients. It wasn't strategic. It was just for me."

As he shared his work online, he began experimenting with Affinity, an emerging design platform built for independent creators. He adopted it early, tagged them in his posts, and caught their attention.

Around 2019, Affinity reached out to feature his work. That led to hosting a masterclass demonstrating his creative process, and eventually an invitation to join their global panel of professional users, creators who test features and shape product development.

Then in 2024, Canva acquired Affinity. Far from ending the partnership, it opened a new chapter. Canva invited Sphelele to speak at the Johannesburg launch of its Africa expansion, recognising him as one of the platform's most prominent creative voices on the continent.

"It was never planned," he reflects. "It came from just doing something I enjoyed."

Sphelele_Thundercat Illustration. Canva event poster.

Why personal creative practice matters

As Sphelele's leadership role expanded, so did the nature of his creative contribution.

"As an artist, you place your value in the physical output of the work you do," he says. "But as you grow, that shifts. Now the output happens through my teams, through creative direction and guidance."

Rather than replacing his creative identity, his personal work preserved it. "You should evolve beyond just putting headphones on and executing, that's growth," he acknowledges. "But you still need something that keeps you connected to why you started."

That connection matters. It keeps instincts sharp, especially in an era where AI can handle workflow optimisation but can't replace the strategic and creative thinking that drives real business impact. It provides space to experiment without constraints. And critically, it reminds you what pure creative passion feels like, the kind that isn't tied to briefs, timelines, or approvals.

Sphelele speaking at Canva event.

When authenticity ppens doors

Sphelele's story reflects something important about modern creative careers: the most meaningful opportunities often don't come from networking or formal strategy. They emerge from work done with genuine passion.

As platforms and brands increasingly seek authentic creative voices, his experience proves that personal creativity and professional leadership don't compete, they fuel each other.

The side quest doesn't replace the main story. It enriches it. And sometimes, when you stay true to the craft, it becomes the story.

For creatives navigating the evolution from maker to leader, Sphelele's journey offers both permission and proof: the work you do for yourself isn't a distraction.

Sometimes, it's what keeps you truly creative.

