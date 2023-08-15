Oliver increases operational and cross-functional capabilities with new senior appointment

In-house digital agency Oliver South Africa is increasing operational and cross-functional capabilities with the new senior appointment of its all Africa client service director.

Yuvisti Ramgulam, newly appointed Africa client service director at Oliver

Yuvisti Ramgulam joins the Oliver team to lead its Africa clients, Liberty, Diageo Nigeria, McDonalds, H&M, Unilever, Kimberly Clark, RCL Foods and Bayer South Africa.

Oliver was established globally in 2004 and now has a presence in over 46 countries. It is the world’s first company to exclusively design, build and run bespoke in-house agencies and marketing ecosystems for brands. Oliver SA was established in 2017.

“Ramgulam’s appointment comes at a time when the agency is seeing impressive growth and with an increasing client base in Africa, her overall acumen, vast experience and skills which distinguished her from our shortlist of candidates stands her in good stead to manage the high-level of brands in her portfolio,” says, Colin Herholdt, operations director for Oliver Africa.

“In this role, Ramgulam will bring her vast and cross-functional experience from both a client, agency perspective and hone this in the Oliver operational side of the business,” adds Herholdt. “The calibre and breadth of the clients she has already partnered with gives her an excellent foundation, and we are confident that she will be able to apply this insight to the Oliver Africa portfolio of clients.”

Ramgulam brings her world-class experience into Oliver, with over a decade of experience in developing innovative strategies with efficient and powerful processes, procedures and teams that have a positive impact on the businesses and clients’ bottom lines,” he says. “We are thrilled to welcome her to the Oliver family.”

Commenting on her appointment, Ramgulam says that she is very excited to collaborate with the local and global Oliver teams and leveraging the collective strength of the Inside Ideas Group to lead strategic initiatives aimed at identifying untapped market opportunities, developing cutting-edge service offerings, and establishing mutually beneficial partnerships.

“I was particularly attracted to Oliver’s in-housing model, which works in favour of their clients every step of the way. They’ve finessed the approach to the point where the age-old horror-stories of in-housing are long gone and forgotten,” she says. “That, coupled with being an integral part of the world’s first marketing tech group, means their capabilities are unmatched and I feel truly honoured to be a part of the Oliver family.”

She continues: “In the short term, I hope to establish solid relationships with our existing clients by actively listening to their needs, understanding their pain points, and delivering exceptional results; while fostering a culture of responsiveness, accountability, and effective problem-solving.”

Looking ahead, she says that her focus will be on driving sustainable growth and cultivating continued innovation. “Having been around the proverbial block, from brand side to agency and back again (a few times!), I’ve grown to understand that brands are looking for more than just an agency partner – now, more so than ever before,” she concludes.

For more information visit the website or view the agency case studies and work here and follow Oliver on LinkedIn.



