Oliver opens door to BrandTech Group for SA with new appointment

In-housing agency Oliver is opening the door to the BrandTech group's world class digital first solutions with the appointment of Peter Babol as its head of Digital for EMEA in South Africa.

BrandTech (previously You & Mr Jones) is the world’s number one enterprise-level marketing technology group and the largest digital partner for some of the world’s biggest brands. Oliver SA (part of the BrandTech group) is a rapidly expanding creative services agency that provides clients with dedicated on-site agencies with its pioneering in-house agency model.Babol who has worked across the digital landscape in multiple agencies for the last 20 years has spent the last four years as Oliver’s digital production lead before taking on his new strategic leadership role in the company.“As part of the BrandTech Group, this appointment demonstrates Oliver’s commitment and investment in developing and delivering world class digital first solutions for our clients in Africa and the Middle East,” says Paul van den Berg, CE for Middle East & Africa. “Peter’s new role also creates an important leadership layer for our many and various digital and tech staff, allowing us to truly drive global best practice and improve our overall agency skills and offering.”“Other than just being a really smart guy, Peter has had extensive global experience as he led multiple digital and dev teams in SA, India and Europe for a number of our leading global clients, including Unilever, H&M, and Barclay Card,” van den Berg adds. “Further, he still consults to the global Unilever Global Marketing team in terms of creative automation technology being implemented globally by Unilever and its brands.”He continues: “Peter’s appointment to the Oliver MEA team means a connection between Oliver and the BrandTech Group as a whole. Peter will enable us to co-ordinate the best of our group's bleeding-edge technology in Data & Consultancy, Content and Martech platforms for our customers including the likes of Niantic (Pokémon Go creators) and award-winning AR & VR partners such as Zappar. This allows us to be the perfect partner to navigate our customers' journeys through Web3, NFTs the metaverse, and beyond.”“Oliver is part of the Brandtech Group, which means we can call on our Brandtech partners to help us deliver the specialist services our clients need in their eco system any time we need them, all as a part of one solution,” he adds.“His breadth and depth of knowledge and experience makes him the perfect strategic partner for our clients as we help first identify where they are in their own, unique Digital Transformation journey, while also advising them on how to continue and accelerate their journey, from a MarTech, Data and BrandTech perspective,” says van den Berg.Commenting on his appointment, Babol says that he has a passion for all things marketing, digital and tech. “My aim is to really push what is possible for Oliver’s clients by leveraging the awesome technology (data and production) that is available within our larger Brandtech group so that we are delivering on the old marketing adage of ‘right message, at the right time and in the right place’ for our clients, and ensuring they are always part of the consumer’s conversation and consideration set as we guide them through the digital marketing/sales funnel to ultimately making a purchase.”“I see my role as being a strategic tech facilitator between the client and the awesome power of the various BrandTech platforms and technologies from our various in-house agencies,” he explains. “I am looking forward to the opportunity to really close the loop on all the magical tech that is available to us as part of the BrandTech group and bring it all together for our clients.”“This will help our in-house agencies stay future-proof and create more award-winning work that really resonates with consumers with the help of deeper insights and more efficient ways of working,” he concludes.