Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

BrandFusionDigital School of MarketingShowmaxPrimedia BroadcastingOliverDMASAJoe Public UnitedRand ShowBMi ResearchSpark MediaRogerwilcoBateleur Brand PlanningMann MadeTractor OutdoorBroad MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

PR & Communications Interview South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Women's Month

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • E-commerce Copywriter Cape Town
  • Account Manager Cape Town
  • Junior Media Liaison Consultant Sandton
  • Copywriter Cape Town
  • Public Relations Officer Cape Town
  • Senior Account Manager Johannesburg
  • Account Director - Media Cape Town
  • Public Relations Account Executive Johannesburg
  • Client Service Lead Johannesburg
  • Content Copywriter Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    #Womensmonth sponsored by

    #Newsmaker: Karena Crerar, new Edelman Africa CEO

    24 May 2022
    Evan-Lee CourieBy: Evan-Lee Courie
    With Jordan Rittenberry having served as the CEO of Edelman Africa and now moving to lead the Edelman Bay Area Hub, Edelman has appointed Karena Crerar as CEO, Edelman Africa.
    Karena Crerar, new Edelman Africa CEO
    Karena Crerar, new Edelman Africa CEO
    We find out more from Karena Crerar on the new appointment...

    BizcommunityCongratulations on your new appointment, how are you feeling about it?


    I am humbled by Edelman’s show of faith in entrusting me with this position. It’s an honour to be a part of the number one consultancy in the world: a creative, innovative, and impactful business which I believe is pioneering value-based PR models for our clients around the world. I am eager to work with our many teams across Africa, and within our global network, to diversify our service offering and advance creative solutions for our clients.

    BizcommunityLast time we spoke, you'd been appointed MD of Edelman South Africa. What was that experience like?


    Taking the helm of any business during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic presented a unique set of challenges. It required building trust and rapport with remote-working teams without traditional face-to-face interaction, while navigating perpetual changes to the workplace environment.

    #Newsmaker: Karena Crerar takes on the role of MD of Edelman South Africa
    #Newsmaker: Karena Crerar takes on the role of MD of Edelman South Africa

    By 11 Feb 2021


    At Edelman South Africa, this meant finding sustainable solutions to maximise our output to clients while ensuring the health and safety of our teams. We therefore placed focus on better utilising the resources and partnerships available across Edelman’s EMEA network to ease this transition and create additional value for our clients in Africa.

    BizcommunityWhat are the biggest lessons as MD of Edelman South Africa have you learnt during the Covid-19 pandemic?


    Over the course of the pandemic, we have seen an evolution in communications plans which are now more closely entwined with overall business strategies, whereby we have had to explore creative and innovative ways to connect our clients with their audiences on a human level. The pandemic has also forced companies to reevaluate their purpose and role in society. Edelman has helped many of our clients on this journey to make a sustainable, positive impact in their communities through their PR campaigns.

    Significantly, the pandemic has also highlighted the importance of compassionate leadership in ensuring our team’s overall wellbeing as they too traverse a multitude of factors brought on by Covid-19 in their personal lives. It has shown us that the traditional work model is archaic because technological advances offer new ways to work together while we are apart. At Edelman, we have adopted a hybrid work model which offers our teams flexibility while ensuring our clients receive the same quality services we are renowned for.

    BizcommunityWhat will your new role entail?


    My role would be to oversee our clients’ programmes across more than 40 countries on the continent. I will be working more closely with all our regional teams to stimulate further collaboration and support the many startups, blue-chip brands, and multinational corporations we have partnered with. By doing so, we hope to create real cross-continent delivery for our clients across Africa.

    BizcommunityWhat are you excited most about the new role?


    Across the continent, organisations big and small are seeking support in developing, and thereafter reaching, their sustainability and social responsibility goals. Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) is rightfully becoming a fundamental practice for businesses in Africa.

    With Edelman having two decades of knowledge in this area, I look forward to leveraging this resource in helping our clients toward sustainable growth, which has a net impact on the environment and the society where they operate.

    BizcommunityWhat approach will you be taking going forward?


    Edelman Africa’s ability to reach audiences across Africa has recently resulted in both its South Africa and Kenya teams being honoured at the Sabre awards across a variety of categories, including being nominated as the PRovoke Media 2022 African Consultancy of the Year.

    Corazon Sefu Wandimi appointed as MD at Edelman Kenya
    Corazon Sefu Wandimi appointed as MD at Edelman Kenya

    By 29 Nov 2021


    Core to this success has been the unique collaboration across our corporate, brand, creative, and digital practices in achieving integrated programmes of impact, with trust at the centre. My focus going forward will be in building trust for our clients with their stakeholders, exposing them to an unmatched network of partners across Africa and to a global network of practice and sector experts.

    BizcommunityWhat advice do you have for businesses as we navigate into a post-pandemic world?


    Many businesses remain in a recovery phase as we continue to traverse the pandemic. While long-term aspirations should remain in sight, businesses should focus on short-term goals linked to immediate priorities in recovering their operations and thereafter ensuring sustainable growth.

    Effective public relations still remain an important growth factor, and businesses need to consider merging their communications strategies with their overall operational goals. Building trust is more important than ever before.
    NextOptions
    Evan-Lee Courie
    Evan-Lee Courie's articles

    About Evan-Lee Courie

    Editor: Marketing & Media
    Read more: Evan-Lee Courie, Jordan Rittenberry, #Newsmaker, Edelman South Africa, Karena Crerar, Edelman Africa

    Related

    #AfricaMonth: A look at music publishing in SA with Eddie Hatitye of Music In Africa Foundation
    #AfricaMonth: A look at music publishing in SA with Eddie Hatitye of Music In Africa Foundation7 hours ago
    Wonder celebrates a year of leading purpose-based brands
    Wonder celebrates a year of leading purpose-based brands11 hours ago
    kykNET's Kassie-Kuiers reaches 500,000 views in six months
    kykNET's Kassie-Kuiers reaches 500,000 views in six months18 May 2022
    Karena Crerar appointed new Edelman Africa CEO
    Karena Crerar appointed new Edelman Africa CEO17 May 2022
    Castle Lager to embrace township economy in new brand positioning
    Castle Lager to embrace township economy in new brand positioning17 May 2022
    #AfricaMonth: Building the next generation of African media brands
    #AfricaMonth: Building the next generation of African media brands16 May 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz