    Actor Jamie Bartlett passes away

    24 May 2022
    Well-known South African actor Jamie Bartlett has died at the age of 55.
    Image sourced from
    Image sourced from Twitter

    His death was confirmed to eNCA by a close family member.

    Born to a South African mother and British father in Maidenhead, England, Bartlett was best known for his roles in Rhythm City and Isidingo.

    His first major role was in American Ninja 2: The Confrontation in 1987 before making numerous appearances in both international and local films. His career, which spanned over 35 years, saw him recognised with many awards - including a South African Film and Television Award and a Fleur du Cap Theatre Award.



    Most of Bartlett’s theatre work was with the Market Theatre, where he appeared as a gay boxer in 1986’s Cock and Bull for the first time. The performance won him a Vita Award for Most Promising Actor.

    Actor, choreographer and media personality Somizi wrote on Instagram: "And just like that, last night would be the last night together. I even made fun of you for greeting each and every person including the kitchen staff. Your spirit knew... Farewell my Jamie."

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Somizi (@somizi)



    Tributes from fans and colleagues have been pouring in from social media.



    Rhythm City, Isidingo, eNCA, Somizi, Jamie Bartlett

