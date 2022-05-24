Actor Jamie Bartlett passes away

Well-known South African actor Jamie Bartlett has died at the age of 55.

Jamie Bartlett will always be remembered for his iconic David Genaro character.

David Genaro. What a villain. I grew up watching Jamie Bartlett on TV. Condolences to the Bartlett family. #RIPJamieBartlett ������ pic.twitter.com/M05zBrhItB

Rest In Peace king u will be always be my favorite Actor Jamie Bartlett aka David Genaro ������ pic.twitter.com/ntgLWEmjz4

His death was confirmed to eNCA by a close family member.Born to a South African mother and British father in Maidenhead, England, Bartlett was best known for his roles in Rhythm City and Isidingo.His first major role was in American Ninja 2: The Confrontation in 1987 before making numerous appearances in both international and local films. His career, which spanned over 35 years, saw him recognised with many awards - including a South African Film and Television Award and a Fleur du Cap Theatre Award.Most of Bartlett’s theatre work was with the Market Theatre, where he appeared as a gay boxer in 1986’s Cock and Bull for the first time. The performance won him a Vita Award for Most Promising Actor.Actor, choreographer and media personality Somizi wrote on Instagram: "And just like that, last night would be the last night together. I even made fun of you for greeting each and every person including the kitchen staff. Your spirit knew... Farewell my Jamie."Tributes from fans and colleagues have been pouring in from social media.