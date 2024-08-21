Dan Moyane and Masego Rahlaga new anchors for eNCA's The South African Morning Show

eNCA’s The South African Morning Show, will be anchored by veteran broadcaster Dan Moyane and award-winning journalist Masego Rahlaga.

Veteran broadcaster Dan Moyane and award-winning journalist Masego Rahlaga to anchor eNCA’s The South African Morning Show. Image supplied.

“It's a privilege for me to be back again in morning news. In a fast-paced world of news, I am excited to have the opportunity to deliver fresh news content every weekday morning,” says Moyane.

“I'm truly humbled by this opportunity to work with Bra Dan bringing news and a bit of fun to our viewers every morning. Thank you to the eNCA management for trusting me with such an important role”, says Rahlaga.

Masego & Dan combo

“Many viewers have been asking us as a channel, to create a combo between Masego & Dan. When they have appeared on screen together for minor projects, their energy has been unmatched. And now, when the people spoke, we listened and acted”, says Norman Munzhelele, eNCA managing director.

The weekday 6 am – 9 am show was previously anchored by Gareth Edwards and Thami Ngubeni.

The South African Morning is the start of the news day for the astute and engaged viewer.

Striking a balance between serious and more light-hearted news content, it’s known for the intelligent banter between anchors, popular polls, and punchy features.

The show is on DStv, Channel 403.