Marketing & Media TV
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Hook, Line & SinkerTenacityPRBroad MediaKantarSmile 90.4FMCapital LegacyThe Hive GroupBizcommunity.comCorrelateIMC ConferenceScan DisplayLocation BankDMASAAlgoa FMPrimedia Out-of-HomeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

TV News South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Dan Moyane and Masego Rahlaga new anchors for eNCA's The South African Morning Show

    21 Aug 2024
    21 Aug 2024
    eNCA’s The South African Morning Show, will be anchored by veteran broadcaster Dan Moyane and award-winning journalist Masego Rahlaga.
    Veteran broadcaster Dan Moyane and award-winning journalist Masego Rahlaga to anchor eNCA’s The South African Morning Show. Image supplied.
    Veteran broadcaster Dan Moyane and award-winning journalist Masego Rahlaga to anchor eNCA’s The South African Morning Show. Image supplied.

    “It's a privilege for me to be back again in morning news. In a fast-paced world of news, I am excited to have the opportunity to deliver fresh news content every weekday morning,” says Moyane.

    “I'm truly humbled by this opportunity to work with Bra Dan bringing news and a bit of fun to our viewers every morning. Thank you to the eNCA management for trusting me with such an important role”, says Rahlaga.

    Masego & Dan combo

    “Many viewers have been asking us as a channel, to create a combo between Masego & Dan. When they have appeared on screen together for minor projects, their energy has been unmatched. And now, when the people spoke, we listened and acted”, says Norman Munzhelele, eNCA managing director.

    The weekday 6 am – 9 am show was previously anchored by Gareth Edwards and Thami Ngubeni.

    The South African Morning is the start of the news day for the astute and engaged viewer.

    Striking a balance between serious and more light-hearted news content, it’s known for the intelligent banter between anchors, popular polls, and punchy features.

    The show is on DStv, Channel 403.

    Read more: Dan Moyane, broadcasting, ETV, eNCA, broadcaster
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz