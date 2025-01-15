4 trends South African e-tailers can't ignore in 2025

With over a billion transactions each year, the country’s e-commerce industry is experiencing rapid growth and is projected to account for 10% of national retail sales by the end of 2025.

Elzaan Erasmus, a division manager at OneDayOnly.co.za. Image supplied

As more local retailers establish an online presence and global players enter the market, competition is intensifying.

To capture a share of the 11.7 million e-commerce users expected to transact this year, South Africa’s e-tailers must consistently innovate and introduce fresh products to stay ahead of evolving consumer demands.

One way that businesses are maintaining a competitive edge is by tapping into their employees’ customer insights.

For example, OneDayOnly.co.za hosts an in-house version of the Shark Tank reality TV show. The competition brings together employees to pitch product ideas that meet three key criteria: a deep understanding of the consumer, profitability potential, and market uniqueness.

Elzaan Erasmus, a division manager at the daily deals site, explains that the event serves as a platform for innovation, providing a glimpse into the kinds of products that shoppers will want in future.

“Products must be designed to make their lives easier by saving them time and/or solving everyday problems. Once the winner is selected, the company partners with suppliers to develop and launch the pitched product in the market.”

Drawing from 2024’s pitches and sales insights, she highlights four key trends for 2025:

Eco-conscious consumption: Sustainability is increasingly influencing purchasing decisions, with 52% of South Africans opting for more eco-friendly products to minimise their environmental impact. Mindful of their ecological footprint, consumers are increasingly exploring a wider range of sustainable solutions, including biodegradable nappies, reclaimed wood furnishings, and electric composters for kitchen waste, among others. Wellness wins the budget battle: The demand for products promoting health, fitness, and overall wellbeing is surging, with the Euromonitor Voice of the Consumer Lifestyles Survey showing that nearly half of South Africans (49%) intend to allocate more of their budget to these items in the future – outpacing those planning to spend more on education (48%) and groceries (42%). From fitness gear to supplements, customers are prioritising their physical and mental health. Simplified living, powered by tech: As inflation eases and interest rates fall, consumers are shifting from cautious to intentional spending, with many now willing to invest in tech innovations that simplify their lives. Whether it’s robotic vacuum cleaners or health-monitoring wearables, technology is becoming an essential part of daily life. Product experience is paramount: Today’s consumers are more inclined to choose products that go beyond mere functionality and are instead favouring those that provide memorable experiences or enhanced usability. This reflects a shift in preferences, where the emotional impact and the distinct benefits a product offers hold more weight. Take, for example, a smart home system that recognises individual voices, offering personalised responses for each user, or gourmet meal kits that transform cooking into a tailored and engaging experience. Products that deliver on personalisation, innovative design, or interactive features are now setting the bar for success in a competitive marketplace.

“The future of e-commerce lies in the ability to predict consumer preferences before they become trends, delivering products that not only meet needs but exceed expectations,” concludes Erasmus.