Avis relaunches Point 2 Point service as demand for reliable transfers grows

Avis has reintroduced its Point 2 Point (P2P) transfer service to meet the rising demand for safe and dependable transport options in South Africa's major cities. The service paused during the Covid-19 pandemic, is now back in operation in Cape Town, Durban, and Johannesburg, with expansion plans.

Point 2 Point, which has been a trusted transport solution for business and private customers for nearly 17 years, is designed to provide a safe, efficient, and comfortable travel experience for passengers.

"The pandemic challenged the entire transportation industry, and Avis used the time to innovate and adapt," said Litha Nkombisa, chief sales executive at Zeda Limited. “With travel recovering, we're re-entering the market with a service prioritising reliability, safety, and convenience."

Avis P2P offers a range of vehicle options, including economy and multi-passenger vehicles, suited to various customer needs. The service focuses on safety, with chauffeurs receiving advanced training in driving, first aid, and fire safety, ensuring passengers are in capable hands.

Nkombisa noted that while the service will initially operate in three major cities, further expansion is planned based on the growing demand for transport solutions catering to business travellers and families.