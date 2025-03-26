Kenny G announces SA tour

Internationally acclaimed saxophonist Kenny G is set to embark on a South African tour this October. The smooth jazz icon will grace audiences with his signature melodies in cities across South Africa, providing an unforgettable experience for both longtime fans and newcomers to his music.

Kenny G, whose career has spanned more than four decades, is recognised as one of the best-selling instrumental artists of all time. With over 75 million albums sold globally, his unique sound and timeless hits, such as Songbird and Forever in Love”, have captured the hearts of millions.

Now, South African fans will have the rare opportunity to experience his magic live on stage.

The upcoming South Africa tour will feature Kenny G performing a collection of his most beloved hits, as well as new material from his latest album. Audiences can expect an evening of breathtaking musicality, soulful improvisation, and signature smooth jazz that has made Kenny G a household name worldwide.

"It’s been way too long since our last visit to South Africa. We had an incredible time performing for such a warm and passionate audience. We are really looking forward to finally coming back to share our music with all of you again." says Kenny G.

The South Africa tour in October will feature three major performances:

• Wednesday, 1 October 2025 – Durban ICC, Durban

• Thursday, 2 October 2025 – Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town

• Saturday, 4 October 2025 – SunBet Arena, Time Square, Pretoria

Tickets go on sale Friday, 28 March 2025 from https://breakout.events/