Lifestyle Music
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

OnPoint PRRand ShowSAMROThe CoupmyrklEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Lifestyle Music

    Kenny G announces SA tour

    Internationally acclaimed saxophonist Kenny G is set to embark on a South African tour this October. The smooth jazz icon will grace audiences with his signature melodies in cities across South Africa, providing an unforgettable experience for both longtime fans and newcomers to his music.
    26 Mar 2025
    26 Mar 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Kenny G, whose career has spanned more than four decades, is recognised as one of the best-selling instrumental artists of all time. With over 75 million albums sold globally, his unique sound and timeless hits, such as Songbird and Forever in Love”, have captured the hearts of millions.

    Now, South African fans will have the rare opportunity to experience his magic live on stage.

    The upcoming South Africa tour will feature Kenny G performing a collection of his most beloved hits, as well as new material from his latest album. Audiences can expect an evening of breathtaking musicality, soulful improvisation, and signature smooth jazz that has made Kenny G a household name worldwide.

    "It’s been way too long since our last visit to South Africa. We had an incredible time performing for such a warm and passionate audience. We are really looking forward to finally coming back to share our music with all of you again." says Kenny G.

    The South Africa tour in October will feature three major performances:
    • Wednesday, 1 October 2025 – Durban ICC, Durban
    • Thursday, 2 October 2025 – Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town
    • Saturday, 4 October 2025 – SunBet Arena, Time Square, Pretoria

    Tickets go on sale Friday, 28 March 2025 from https://breakout.events/

    Read more: jazz music, international artists
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Let's do Biz