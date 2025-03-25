Travis Scott brings record-breaking Circus Maximus Tour to Mzansi

American rapper Travis Scott has announced the extension of his Circus Maximus Tour with a series of highly anticipated international stadium.

Produced by Live Nation, the limited global run will span five countries, kicking off on Saturday, 11 October at at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg before making stops in India, South Korea, China and Japan.





Originally launched in October 2023, Circus Maximus Tour shattered records with 76 sold-out shows across North America, Europe, the UK, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand, becoming the highest-grossing rap tour in history — earning $209.3m and selling 1.7 million tickets worldwide.

For the first time since 2019, Castle Lite Unlocks is making its highly anticipated return, bringing Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus Tour to South Africa. Known for delivering unforgettable concert experiences with global superstars, Castle Lite Unlocks promises to elevate entertainment to new heights with explosive, show-stopping performances.

“We are thrilled to be back, reinvigorated and more intentional. We have an exciting plan in place for Unlocks 2025”, says Colleen Duvenage, brand director of Caslte Lite.

Tickets for Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus Tour presented by Castle Lite Unlocks is available from Friday, 28 March 2025 at 9am through Ticketmaster and Big Concerts.