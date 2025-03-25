Lifestyle Music
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Rand ShowOnPoint PRSAMROThe CoupmyrklEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Lifestyle Music

    Travis Scott brings record-breaking Circus Maximus Tour to Mzansi

    American rapper Travis Scott has announced the extension of his Circus Maximus Tour with a series of highly anticipated international stadium.
    25 Mar 2025
    25 Mar 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Produced by Live Nation, the limited global run will span five countries, kicking off on Saturday, 11 October at at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg before making stops in India, South Korea, China and Japan.



    Originally launched in October 2023, Circus Maximus Tour shattered records with 76 sold-out shows across North America, Europe, the UK, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand, becoming the highest-grossing rap tour in history — earning $209.3m and selling 1.7 million tickets worldwide.

    For the first time since 2019, Castle Lite Unlocks is making its highly anticipated return, bringing Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus Tour to South Africa. Known for delivering unforgettable concert experiences with global superstars, Castle Lite Unlocks promises to elevate entertainment to new heights with explosive, show-stopping performances.

    “We are thrilled to be back, reinvigorated and more intentional. We have an exciting plan in place for Unlocks 2025”, says Colleen Duvenage, brand director of Caslte Lite.

    Tickets for Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus Tour presented by Castle Lite Unlocks is available from Friday, 28 March 2025 at 9am through Ticketmaster and Big Concerts.

    Read more: Castle Lite Unlocks, Travis Scott, Live Nation
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: GG Alcock on KasiNomics - A growth trend reshaping Africa's economies
    Let's do Biz