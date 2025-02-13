Ad Talent Salary Survey: Wage comparisons and employment trends

As the corporate world navigates the new hybrid work environment created in the aftermath of Covid lockdowns, so 2024 showed that the ripple effect of this shift is still ongoing. This is evident by the remuneration and hiring trends revealed in Ad Talent's latest salary survey.

Image source: jcomp from Freepik

"Over the past 25 years that Ad Talent has conducted salary surveys, this year has witnessed an unprecedented shift in job descriptions and remuneration structures," says Stacey Bossenger, MD of Ad Talent. "The early elections and a generally favourable GNU outcome have contributed to stabilising the job market, but the most significant influence has been the rapid rise of technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI). This technological advancement has re-shaped job titles, work structures and remuneration scales dramatically."

Changes in job titles and descriptions

Bossenger points out that many traditional job titles previously used in the Ad Talent surveys have become obsolete. "There is a clear trend towards unique titles and job descriptions that reflect the evolving landscape of the industry. As a result, we have removed outdated titles from our survey and incorporated those that are more relevant to current market demands."

Influence of global recruitment

The skills, work ethic and language proficiency of South Africa's tech talent has captured the attention of overseas recruiters. This demand has led to the establishment of unique remuneration structures that often differ from traditional models.

Rise of fractional hiring

2024 has also seen an increase in fractional hiring trends. Employers are now more inclined to bring in specialised skills on a project basis or through abbreviated work schedules. This trend typically involves senior or experienced professionals who can contribute valuable expertise on a temporary basis.

Remuneration trends

Ad Talent's survey reveals an overall increase in remuneration that surpasses inflation rates, particularly in high-skill sectors where candidates are in high demand. The shift towards flexible workspaces has also contributed to levelling out historical salary disparities between geographic locations.

Additional insights

Remote work impact: The rise of remote and hybrid working models has further influenced salary structures, narrowing gaps between salaries in major cities like Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Market dynamics: The competition for scarce skills continues to drive salary increases across various roles within the communications sector.

Employee satisfaction: Despite these increases, recent surveys indicate that a significant portion of workers remain dissatisfied with their current salaries, highlighting ongoing challenges in compensation negotiations.

Future projections: As we look ahead, it will be essential to monitor how these trends evolve, especially with ongoing advancements in technology and shifts in workforce dynamics

"In summary, the 2024 salary survey reflects a transformative year for the communications industry, characterised by rapid changes driven by technology, evolving job roles and shifting employment practices," concludes Bossenger.

Salary survey - earnings by industry

Advertising

0-2 yrs (light) 2 – 5 yrs (medium) 5 – 9 yrs (heavyweight) Managing Director Johannesburg R90 000 – R100 000 R100 000 – R130 000 R130 000+ Cape Town R75 000 – R100 000 R100 000 – R125 000 R125 000+ Deputy MD Johannesburg R85 000 – R94 000 R94 000 – R100 000 R100 000+ Cape Town R75 000 – R90 000 R90 000 – R100 000 R100 000+ Client Service/Business Unit Director Johannesburg R65 000 – R75 000 R75 000 – R90 000 R90 000+ Cape Town R55 000 – R65 000 R65 000 – R80 000 R80 000+ Group Account Director Johannesburg R49 000 – R54 000 R54 000 – R60 000 R60 000+ Cape Town R45 000 – R50 000 R50 000 – R55 000 R55 000+ Account Director Johannesburg R40 000 – R50 000 R50 000 – R65 000 R65 000+ Cape Town R38 000 – R42 000 R42 000 – R48 000 N/A Account Manager Johannesburg R25 000 – R30 000 R30 000 – R38 000 R38 000+ Cape Town R20 000 – R25 000 R25 000 – R32 000 N/A Account Executive Johannesburg R18 000 – R20 000 R20 000 – R25 000 N/A Cape Town R12 000 – R15 000 R15 000 – R17 000 N/A Project Manager Johannesburg R27 000 – R40 000 R40 000 – R45 000 R45 000+ Cape Town R23 000 – R34 000 R34 000 – R43 000 R43 000+ Operations Johannesburg R49 000 – R60 000 R60 000 – R80 000 R80 000+ Cape Town R45 000 – R57 000 R57 000 – R70 000 R70 000+ Production Johannesburg R14 000 – R22 000 R22 000 – R40 000 R40 000+ Cape Town R12 000 – R20 000 R20 000 – R35 000 R35 000+ Traffic Johannesburg R18 000 – R30 000 R30 000 – R45 000 R45 000+ Cape Town R18 000 – R30 000 R30 000 – R40 000 R40 000+ Strategic Planning Director Johannesburg R70 000 – R90 000 R90 000 – R120 000 R120 000+ Cape Town R70 000 – R90 000 R90 000 – R120 000 R120 000+ Strategic Planner Johannesburg R25 000 – R40 000 R40 000 – R60 000 R60 000+ Cape Town R25 000 – R40 000 R40 000 – R60 000 R60 000+ CEO Johannesburg R130 000 – R140 000 R140 000 – R160 000 R160 000+ Cape Town R120 000 – R130 000 R130 000 – R155 000 R155 000+

Digital

0-2 yrs (light) 2 – 5 yrs (medium) 5 – 9 yrs (heavyweight) Digital Strategist Johannesburg R35 000 – R45 000 R45 000 – R70 000 R70 000+ Cape Town R30 000 – R40 000 R40 000 – R60 000 R60 000+ Social Media Manager Johannesburg R23 000 – R35 000 R35 000 – R48 000 R48 000+ Cape Town R20 000 – R30 000 R30 000 – R40 000 R40 000+ Head of Social Media Johannesburg R45 000 – R50 000 R50 000 – R65 000 R65 000+ Cape Town R40 000 – R48 000 R48 000 – R62 000 R62 000+ Social Media Community Manager Johannesburg R18 000 – R28 000 R28 000 – R40 000 R40 000+ Cape Town R15 000 – R25 000 R25 000 – R35 000 R35 000+ Influencer Marketer Johannesburg R18 000 – R30 000 R30 000 – R45 000 R45 000+ Cape Town R15 000 – R28 000 R28 000 – R40 000 R40 000+ Campaign Manager Johannesburg R25 000 – R35 000 R35 000 – R42 000 R42 000+ Cape Town R22 000 – R32 000 R32 000 – R38 000 R38 000+ Content Manager Johannesburg R25 000 – R38 000 R38 000 – R43 000 R43 000+ Cape Town R22 000 – R35 000 R35 000 – R40 000 R40 000+ Digital Account Executive Johannesburg R18 000 – R22 000 R22 000 – R28 000 R28 000+ Cape Town R16 000 – R20 000 R20 000 – R25 000 R25 000+ Digital Account Manager Johannesburg R28 500 – R35 000 R35 000 – R45 000 R45 000+ Cape Town R25 000 – R32 000 R32 000 – R42 000 R42 000+ Digital Account Director Johannesburg R40 000 – R48 000 R48 000 – R55 000 R55 000+ Cape Town R40 000 – R45 000 R45 000 – R52 000 R52 000+ Digital Group Account Director Johannesburg R55 000 – R60 000 R60 000 – R70 000 R70 000+ Cape Town R52 000 – R58 000 R58 000 – R65 000 R65 000+ SEO Specialist/Manager Johannesburg R25 000 – R32 000 R32 000 – R52 000 R52 000+ Cape Town R25 000 – R32 000 R32 000 – R52 000 R52 000+ PPC Specialist/Manager Johannesburg R30 000 – R40 000 R40 000 – R50 000 R50 000+ Cape Town R30 000 – R40 000 R40 000 – R50 000 R50 000+ Digital / Media / Marketing Analyst Johannesburg R25 000 – R33 000 R33 000 – R45 000 R45 000+ Cape Town R22 000 – R28 000 R28 000 – R42 000 R42 000+ Editor & Content Producer Johannesburg R25 000 – R35 000 R35 000 – R45 000 R45 000+ Cape Town R25 000 – R35 000 R35 000 – R45 000 R45 000+ Data Analytic Manager Johannesburg R28 000 – R35 000 R35 000 – R50 000 R50 000+ Cape Town R25 000 – R32 000 R32 000 – R45 000 R45 000+

Marketing

0-2 yrs (light) 2 – 5 yrs (medium) 5 – 9 yrs (heavyweight) Head of Digital Marketing Johannesburg R60 000 – R80 000 R80 000 – R100 000 R100 000+ Cape Town R50 000 – R75 000 R75 000 – R95 000 R95 000+ Digital Marketing Manager Johannesburg R40 000 – R60 000 R60 000 – R70 000 R70 000+ Cape Town R40 000 – R60 000 R60 000 – R70 000 R70 000+ Group Marketing Head Johannesburg R95 000 – R120 000 R120 000 – R160 000 R160 000+ Cape Town R80 000 – R115 000 R115 000 – R150 000 R150 000+ Marketing Director Johannesburg R65 000 – R75 000 R75 000 – R90 000 R90 000+ Cape Town R60 000 – R72 000 R72 000 – R82 000 R82 000+ Marketing Manager Johannesburg R55 000 – R60 000 R60 000 – R80 000 R80 000+ Cape Town R52 000 – R55 000 R55 000 – R70 000 R70 000+ Brand Manager Johannesburg R40 000 – R50 000 R50 000 – R70 000 R70 000+ Cape Town R30 000 – R45 000 R45 000 – R60 000 R60 000+ E-Commerce Manager Johannesburg R35 000 – R45 000 R45 000 – R65 000 R65 000+ Cape Town R35 000 – R45 000 R45 000 – R65 000 R65 000+ Brand/Marketing Assistant Johannesburg R25 000 – R32 000 R32 000 – R40 000 N/A Cape Town R20 000 – R30 000 R30 000 – R40 000 N/A Martech (Marketing Technology Specialist) Johannesburg R38 000 – R55 000 R55 000 – R70 000 R70 000+ Cape Town R35 000 – R50 000 R50 000 – R65 000 R65 000+ Marketing Specialist / Coordinator Johannesburg R25 000 – R35 000 R35 000 – R40 000 R40 000+ Cape Town R20 000 – R30 000 R30 000 – R38 000 R38 000+ Activations Manager Johannesburg R25 000 – R38 000 R38 000 – R50 000 R50 000+ Cape Town R25 000 – R38 000 R38 000 – R50 000 R50 000+

Creative

0-2 yrs (light) 2 – 5 yrs (medium) 5 – 9 yrs (heavyweight) Chief Creative Officer Johannesburg N/A N/A R150 000+ Cape Town N/A N/A R150 000+ Group/Executive Creative Director Johannesburg N/A R90 000 – R120 000 R120 000+ Cape Town N/A R90 000 – R120 000 R120 000+ Creative Director Johannesburg N/A R68 000 – R95 000 R95 000+ Cape Town N/A R55 000 – R90 000 R90 000+ Head of Design Johannesburg R38 000 – R52 000 R52 000 – R62 000 R62 000+ Cape Town R35 000 – R40 000 R40 000 – R55 000 R55 000+ Graphic Designer Johannesburg R10 000 – R18 000 R18 000 – R45 000 R45 000+ Cape Town R10 000 – R18 000 R18 000 – R45 000 R45 000+ Creative Group Head Johannesburg R38 000 – R45 000 R45 000 – R55 000 R55 000+ Cape Town R30 000 – R40 000 R40 000 – R50 000 R50 000+ Art Director Johannesburg R17 000 – R25 000 R25 000 – R45 000 R45 000+ Cape Town R17 000 – R25 000 R25 000 – R45 000 R45 000+ Copywriter Johannesburg R18 000 – R25 000 R25 000 – R52 000 R52 000 – R70 000 Cape Town R15 000 – R20 000 R20 000 – R45 000 R45 000 – R60 000 Proofreader Johannesburg R15 000 – R20 000 R20 000 – R30 000 R30 000 – R47 000 Cape Town R10 000 – R15 000 R15 000 – R25 000 R25 000 – R40 000 Creative/Content Strategist Johannesburg N/A R23 000 – R38 000 R38 000 – R50 000 Cape Town N/A R20 000 – R35 000 R35 000 – R45 000 Studio Manager Johannesburg R33 000 – R36 000 R36 000 – R42 000 R42 000 – R55 000 Cape Town R28 000 – R35 000 R35 000 – R40 000 R40 000 – R50 000 DTP Operator Johannesburg R9 500 – R16 000 R16 000 – R25 000 R25 000 – R40 000 Cape Town R8 000 – R15 000 R15 000 – R24 000 R24 000 – R36 000 Promo Director/Producer Johannesburg R22 000 – R32 000 R32 000 – R60 000 R60 000 – R80 000+ Cape Town R22 000 – R32 000 R32 000 – R60 000 R60 000 – R80 000+ Animator Johannesburg R14 000 – R18 000 R18 000 – R35 000 R35 000 – R57 000 Cape Town R12 000 – R16 000 R16 000 – R26 000 R26 000 – R45 000 Video Editor Johannesburg R10 000 – R17 000 R17 000 – R30 000 R30 000 – R48 000 Cape Town R10 000 – R15 000 R15 000 – R25 000 R25 000 – R40 000 Multimedia Designer Johannesburg R18 000 – R25 000 R25 000 – R40 000 R40 000+ Cape Town R18 000 – R25 000 R25 000 – R40 000 R40 000+ User Experience (UX) Lead Johannesburg N/A N/A R78 000+ Cape Town N/A N/A R65 000+ User Experience (UX) Designer Johannesburg R18 000 – R27 000 R27 000 – R48 000 R48 000+ Cape Town R15 000 – R20 000 R20 000 – R40 000 R40 000+ User Interface (UI) Designer Johannesburg R19 000 – R28 000 R28 000 – R44 000 R44 000+ Cape Town R17 000 – R22 000 R22 000 – R35 000 R35 000+ Motion Designer Johannesburg R20 000 – R38 000 R38 000 – R45 000 R45 000+ Cape Town R18 000 – R35 000 R35 000 – R42 000 R42 000+

IT/Tech

0-2 yrs (light) 2 – 5 yrs (medium) 5 – 9 yrs (heavyweight) Front-end Developer Johannesburg R25 000 – R35 000 R35 000 – R60 000 R60 000+ Cape Town R25 000 – R35 000 R35 000 – R60 000 R60 000+ Back-end Developer Johannesburg R18 000 – R30 000 R30 000 – R65 000 R65 000 – R110 000 Cape Town R18 000 – R30 000 R30 000 – R65 000 R65 000 – R110 000 Full-stack Developer Johannesburg R25 000 – R40 000 R40 000 – R70 000 R70 000 – R125 000 Cape Town R25 000 – R40 000 R40 000 – R70 000 R70 000 – R125 000 Web Developer Johannesburg R36 000 – R50 000 R50 000 – R90 000 R90 000 – R140 000 Cape Town R36 000 – R50 000 R50 000 – R90 000 R90 000 – R140 000 Java Developer Johannesburg R20 000 – R38 000 R38 000 – R70 000 R70 000+ Cape Town R20 000 – R38 000 R38 000 – R70 000 R70 000+ Scrum Master Johannesburg R25 000 – R42 000 R42 000 – R66 000 R66 000 – R150 000 Cape Town R25 000 – R42 000 R42 000 – R66 000 R66 000 – R150 000 IT Manager Johannesburg R32 000 – R60 000 R60 000 – R100 000 R100 000+ Cape Town R32 000 – R60 000 R60 000 – R100 000 R100 000+ Solutions Architect Johannesburg R30 000 – R50 000 R50 000 – R100 000 R100 000+ Cape Town R30 000 – R50 000 R50 000 – R100 000 R100 000+ Data Engineer Johannesburg R25 000 – R50 000 R50 000 – R85 000 R85 000 – R120 000 Cape Town R25 000 – R50 000 R50 000 – R85 000 R85 000 – R120 000 Data Scientist Johannesburg R30 000 – R50 000 R50 000 – R90 000 R90 000 – R125 000 Cape Town R30 000 – R50 000 R50 000 – R90 000 R90 000 – R125 000 AI & ML Engineer Johannesburg R30 000 – R55 000 R55 000 – R90 000 R90 000+ Cape Town R30 000 – R55 000 R55 000 – R90 000 R90 000+

PR & Corporate Communications

0-2 yrs (light) 2 – 5 yrs (medium) 5 – 9 yrs (heavyweight) Account Executive Johannesburg R15 000 – R25 000 R25 000 – R28 000 R28 000+ Cape Town R15 000 – R25 000 R25 000 – R28 000 R28 000+ PR Account Manager Johannesburg R28 000 – R35 000 R35 000 – R42 000 R42 000+ Cape Town R28 000 – R35 000 R35 000 – R42 000 R42 000+ PR Account Director Johannesburg R45 000 – R60 000 R60 000 – R70 000 R70 000+ Cape Town R45 000 – R60 000 R60 000 – R70 000 R70 000+

Human Resources

0-2 yrs (light) 2 – 5 yrs (medium) 5 – 9 yrs (heavyweight) HR Manager Johannesburg R33 000 – R45 000 R45 000 – R68 000 R68 000+ Cape Town R30 000 – R40 000 R40 000 – R60 000 R60 000+

Media

0-2 yrs (light) 2 – 5 yrs (medium) 5 – 9 yrs (heavyweight) Media Sales Director Johannesburg R45 000 – R60 000 R65 000 – R75 000 R75 000+ Cape Town R45 000 – R60 000 R60 000 – R65 000 R65 000+ Media Sales Executive Johannesburg R30 000 – R40 000 R40 000 – R50 000 R50 000+ Cape Town R30 000 – R40 000 R40 000 – R50 000 R50 000+ Digital Sales Executive Johannesburg R30 000 – R35 000 R35 000 – R45 000 R45 000+ Cape Town R25 000 – R30 000 R30 000 – R42 000 R42 000+ Events Manager Johannesburg R25 000 – R30 000 R30 000 – R45 000 R45 000+ Cape Town R20 000 – R30 000 R30 000 – R40 000 R40 000+ Data & Insights Strategist Johannesburg R35 000 – R45 000 R45 000 – R50 000 R50 000+ Cape Town R35 000 – R45 000 R45 000 – R50 000 R50 000+ Sales Coordinator Johannesburg R15 000 – R25 000 R25 000 – R32 000 R32 000+ Cape Town R15 000 – R25 000 R25 000 – R30 000 R30 000+ Sales Head Johannesburg R70 000 – R100 000 R100 000 – R140 000 R140 000+ Cape Town R70 000 – R100 000 R100 000 – R140 000 R140 000+ Sales Manager Johannesburg R40 000 – R55 000 R55 000 – R70 000 R70 000+ Cape Town R40 000 – R50 000 R50 000 – R70 000 R70 000+

Architecture

0-2 yrs (light) 2 – 5 yrs (medium) 5 – 9 yrs (heavyweight) Project Manager Johannesburg R30 000 – R47 000 R47 500 – R70 000 R70 000+ Cape Town R30 000 – R47 000 R47 500 – R70 000 R70 000+ Architect Johannesburg R30 000 – R40 000 R40 000 – R60 000 R60 000+ Cape Town R30 000 – R40 000 R40 000 – R60 000 R60 000+

Finance

0-2 yrs (light) 2 – 5 yrs (medium) 5 – 9 yrs (heavyweight) Accounts Receivable / Payable Johannesburg R15 000 – R18 000 R18 000 – R20 000 R20 000+ Cape Town R15 000 – R18 000 R18 000 – R20 000 R20 000+ Bookkeeper Johannesburg R16 000 – R20 000 R20 000 – R25 000 R25 000+ Cape Town R16 000 – R20 000 R20 000 – R25 000 R25 000+ Associate: Cost Controller Johannesburg R38 000 – R42 000 R42 000 – R47 000 R47 000+ Cape Town R38 000 – R42 000 R42 000 – R47 000 R47 000+ Director of Finance Johannesburg R90 000 – R120 000 R120 000 – R160 000 R160 000+ Cape Town R90 000 – R120 000 R120 000 – R160 000 R160 000+ CFO Johannesburg R120 000 – R150 000 R150 000 – R190 000 R190 000+ Cape Town R120 000 – R150 000 R150 000 – R190 000 R190 000+

This survey was compiled:

using figures of actual placements made by Ad Talent

using figures from salary information obtained from all candidates interviewed by Ad Talent from January 2024 to December 2024

using figures from salary information obtained from candidates who have submitted their CVs to Ad Talent

using cost to company (CTC) figures

using the average salaries per sector

Interpretation: