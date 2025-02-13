Ad Talent Salary Survey: Wage comparisons and employment trends

As the corporate world navigates the new hybrid work environment created in the aftermath of Covid lockdowns, so 2024 showed that the ripple effect of this shift is still ongoing. This is evident by the remuneration and hiring trends revealed in Ad Talent's latest salary survey.
"Over the past 25 years that Ad Talent has conducted salary surveys, this year has witnessed an unprecedented shift in job descriptions and remuneration structures," says Stacey Bossenger, MD of Ad Talent. "The early elections and a generally favourable GNU outcome have contributed to stabilising the job market, but the most significant influence has been the rapid rise of technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI). This technological advancement has re-shaped job titles, work structures and remuneration scales dramatically."
Changes in job titles and descriptions
Bossenger points out that many traditional job titles previously used in the Ad Talent surveys have become obsolete. "There is a clear trend towards unique titles and job descriptions that reflect the evolving landscape of the industry. As a result, we have removed outdated titles from our survey and incorporated those that are more relevant to current market demands."
Influence of global recruitment
The skills, work ethic and language proficiency of South Africa's tech talent has captured the attention of overseas recruiters. This demand has led to the establishment of unique remuneration structures that often differ from traditional models.
Rise of fractional hiring
2024 has also seen an increase in fractional hiring trends. Employers are now more inclined to bring in specialised skills on a project basis or through abbreviated work schedules. This trend typically involves senior or experienced professionals who can contribute valuable expertise on a temporary basis.
Remuneration trends
Ad Talent's survey reveals an overall increase in remuneration that surpasses inflation rates, particularly in high-skill sectors where candidates are in high demand. The shift towards flexible workspaces has also contributed to levelling out historical salary disparities between geographic locations.
Additional insights
- Remote work impact: The rise of remote and hybrid working models has further influenced salary structures, narrowing gaps between salaries in major cities like Johannesburg and Cape Town.
- Market dynamics: The competition for scarce skills continues to drive salary increases across various roles within the communications sector.
- Employee satisfaction: Despite these increases, recent surveys indicate that a significant portion of workers remain dissatisfied with their current salaries, highlighting ongoing challenges in compensation negotiations.
- Future projections: As we look ahead, it will be essential to monitor how these trends evolve, especially with ongoing advancements in technology and shifts in workforce dynamics
"In summary, the 2024 salary survey reflects a transformative year for the communications industry, characterised by rapid changes driven by technology, evolving job roles and shifting employment practices," concludes Bossenger.
Salary survey - earnings by industry
Advertising
|0-2 yrs (light)
|2 – 5 yrs (medium)
|5 – 9 yrs (heavyweight)
|Managing Director
|Johannesburg
|R90 000 – R100 000
|R100 000 – R130 000
|R130 000+
|Cape Town
|R75 000 – R100 000
|R100 000 – R125 000
|R125 000+
|Deputy MD
|Johannesburg
|R85 000 – R94 000
|R94 000 – R100 000
|R100 000+
|Cape Town
|R75 000 – R90 000
|R90 000 – R100 000
|R100 000+
|Client Service/Business Unit Director
|Johannesburg
|R65 000 – R75 000
|R75 000 – R90 000
|R90 000+
|Cape Town
|R55 000 – R65 000
|R65 000 – R80 000
|R80 000+
|Group Account Director
|Johannesburg
|R49 000 – R54 000
|R54 000 – R60 000
|R60 000+
|Cape Town
|R45 000 – R50 000
|R50 000 – R55 000
|R55 000+
|Account Director
|Johannesburg
|R40 000 – R50 000
|R50 000 – R65 000
|R65 000+
|Cape Town
|R38 000 – R42 000
|R42 000 – R48 000
|N/A
|Account Manager
|Johannesburg
|R25 000 – R30 000
|R30 000 – R38 000
|R38 000+
|Cape Town
|R20 000 – R25 000
|R25 000 – R32 000
|N/A
|Account Executive
|Johannesburg
|R18 000 – R20 000
|R20 000 – R25 000
|N/A
|Cape Town
|R12 000 – R15 000
|R15 000 – R17 000
|N/A
|Project Manager
|Johannesburg
|R27 000 – R40 000
|R40 000 – R45 000
|R45 000+
|Cape Town
|R23 000 – R34 000
|R34 000 – R43 000
|R43 000+
|Operations
|Johannesburg
|R49 000 – R60 000
|R60 000 – R80 000
|R80 000+
|Cape Town
|R45 000 – R57 000
|R57 000 – R70 000
|R70 000+
|Production
|Johannesburg
|R14 000 – R22 000
|R22 000 – R40 000
|R40 000+
|Cape Town
|R12 000 – R20 000
|R20 000 – R35 000
|R35 000+
|Traffic
|Johannesburg
|R18 000 – R30 000
|R30 000 – R45 000
|R45 000+
|Cape Town
|R18 000 – R30 000
|R30 000 – R40 000
|R40 000+
|Strategic Planning Director
|Johannesburg
|R70 000 – R90 000
|R90 000 – R120 000
|R120 000+
|Cape Town
|R70 000 – R90 000
|R90 000 – R120 000
|R120 000+
|Strategic Planner
|Johannesburg
|R25 000 – R40 000
|R40 000 – R60 000
|R60 000+
|Cape Town
|R25 000 – R40 000
|R40 000 – R60 000
|R60 000+
|CEO
|Johannesburg
|R130 000 – R140 000
|R140 000 – R160 000
|R160 000+
|Cape Town
|R120 000 – R130 000
|R130 000 – R155 000
|R155 000+
Digital
|0-2 yrs (light)
|2 – 5 yrs (medium)
|5 – 9 yrs (heavyweight)
|Digital Strategist
|Johannesburg
|R35 000 – R45 000
|R45 000 – R70 000
|R70 000+
|Cape Town
|R30 000 – R40 000
|R40 000 – R60 000
|R60 000+
|Social Media Manager
|Johannesburg
|R23 000 – R35 000
|R35 000 – R48 000
|R48 000+
|Cape Town
|R20 000 – R30 000
|R30 000 – R40 000
|R40 000+
|Head of Social Media
|Johannesburg
|R45 000 – R50 000
|R50 000 – R65 000
|R65 000+
|Cape Town
|R40 000 – R48 000
|R48 000 – R62 000
|R62 000+
|Social Media Community Manager
|Johannesburg
|R18 000 – R28 000
|R28 000 – R40 000
|R40 000+
|Cape Town
|R15 000 – R25 000
|R25 000 – R35 000
|R35 000+
|Influencer Marketer
|Johannesburg
|R18 000 – R30 000
|R30 000 – R45 000
|R45 000+
|Cape Town
|R15 000 – R28 000
|R28 000 – R40 000
|R40 000+
|Campaign Manager
|Johannesburg
|R25 000 – R35 000
|R35 000 – R42 000
|R42 000+
|Cape Town
|R22 000 – R32 000
|R32 000 – R38 000
|R38 000+
|Content Manager
|Johannesburg
|R25 000 – R38 000
|R38 000 – R43 000
|R43 000+
|Cape Town
|R22 000 – R35 000
|R35 000 – R40 000
|R40 000+
|Digital Account Executive
|Johannesburg
|R18 000 – R22 000
|R22 000 – R28 000
|R28 000+
|Cape Town
|R16 000 – R20 000
|R20 000 – R25 000
|R25 000+
|Digital Account Manager
|Johannesburg
|R28 500 – R35 000
|R35 000 – R45 000
|R45 000+
|Cape Town
|R25 000 – R32 000
|R32 000 – R42 000
|R42 000+
|Digital Account Director
|Johannesburg
|R40 000 – R48 000
|R48 000 – R55 000
|R55 000+
|Cape Town
|R40 000 – R45 000
|R45 000 – R52 000
|R52 000+
|Digital Group Account Director
|Johannesburg
|R55 000 – R60 000
|R60 000 – R70 000
|R70 000+
|Cape Town
|R52 000 – R58 000
|R58 000 – R65 000
|R65 000+
|SEO Specialist/Manager
|Johannesburg
|R25 000 – R32 000
|R32 000 – R52 000
|R52 000+
|Cape Town
|R25 000 – R32 000
|R32 000 – R52 000
|R52 000+
|PPC Specialist/Manager
|Johannesburg
|R30 000 – R40 000
|R40 000 – R50 000
|R50 000+
|Cape Town
|R30 000 – R40 000
|R40 000 – R50 000
|R50 000+
|Digital / Media / Marketing Analyst
|Johannesburg
|R25 000 – R33 000
|R33 000 – R45 000
|R45 000+
|Cape Town
|R22 000 – R28 000
|R28 000 – R42 000
|R42 000+
|Editor & Content Producer
|Johannesburg
|R25 000 – R35 000
|R35 000 – R45 000
|R45 000+
|Cape Town
|R25 000 – R35 000
|R35 000 – R45 000
|R45 000+
|Data Analytic Manager
|Johannesburg
|R28 000 – R35 000
|R35 000 – R50 000
|R50 000+
|Cape Town
|R25 000 – R32 000
|R32 000 – R45 000
|R45 000+
Marketing
|0-2 yrs (light)
|2 – 5 yrs (medium)
|5 – 9 yrs (heavyweight)
|Head of Digital Marketing
|Johannesburg
|R60 000 – R80 000
|R80 000 – R100 000
|R100 000+
|Cape Town
|R50 000 – R75 000
|R75 000 – R95 000
|R95 000+
|Digital Marketing Manager
|Johannesburg
|R40 000 – R60 000
|R60 000 – R70 000
|R70 000+
|Cape Town
|R40 000 – R60 000
|R60 000 – R70 000
|R70 000+
|Group Marketing Head
|Johannesburg
|R95 000 – R120 000
|R120 000 – R160 000
|R160 000+
|Cape Town
|R80 000 – R115 000
|R115 000 – R150 000
|R150 000+
|Marketing Director
|Johannesburg
|R65 000 – R75 000
|R75 000 – R90 000
|R90 000+
|Cape Town
|R60 000 – R72 000
|R72 000 – R82 000
|R82 000+
|Marketing Manager
|Johannesburg
|R55 000 – R60 000
|R60 000 – R80 000
|R80 000+
|Cape Town
|R52 000 – R55 000
|R55 000 – R70 000
|R70 000+
|Brand Manager
|Johannesburg
|R40 000 – R50 000
|R50 000 – R70 000
|R70 000+
|Cape Town
|R30 000 – R45 000
|R45 000 – R60 000
|R60 000+
|E-Commerce Manager
|Johannesburg
|R35 000 – R45 000
|R45 000 – R65 000
|R65 000+
|Cape Town
|R35 000 – R45 000
|R45 000 – R65 000
|R65 000+
|Brand/Marketing Assistant
|Johannesburg
|R25 000 – R32 000
|R32 000 – R40 000
|N/A
|Cape Town
|R20 000 – R30 000
|R30 000 – R40 000
|N/A
|Martech (Marketing Technology Specialist)
|Johannesburg
|R38 000 – R55 000
|R55 000 – R70 000
|R70 000+
|Cape Town
|R35 000 – R50 000
|R50 000 – R65 000
|R65 000+
|Marketing Specialist / Coordinator
|Johannesburg
|R25 000 – R35 000
|R35 000 – R40 000
|R40 000+
|Cape Town
|R20 000 – R30 000
|R30 000 – R38 000
|R38 000+
|Activations Manager
|Johannesburg
|R25 000 – R38 000
|R38 000 – R50 000
|R50 000+
|Cape Town
|R25 000 – R38 000
|R38 000 – R50 000
|R50 000+
Creative
|0-2 yrs (light)
|2 – 5 yrs (medium)
|5 – 9 yrs (heavyweight)
|Chief Creative Officer
|Johannesburg
|N/A
|N/A
|R150 000+
|Cape Town
|N/A
|N/A
|R150 000+
|Group/Executive Creative Director
|Johannesburg
|N/A
|R90 000 – R120 000
|R120 000+
|Cape Town
|N/A
|R90 000 – R120 000
|R120 000+
|Creative Director
|Johannesburg
|N/A
|R68 000 – R95 000
|R95 000+
|Cape Town
|N/A
|R55 000 – R90 000
|R90 000+
|Head of Design
|Johannesburg
|R38 000 – R52 000
|R52 000 – R62 000
|R62 000+
|Cape Town
|R35 000 – R40 000
|R40 000 – R55 000
|R55 000+
|Graphic Designer
|Johannesburg
|R10 000 – R18 000
|R18 000 – R45 000
|R45 000+
|Cape Town
|R10 000 – R18 000
|R18 000 – R45 000
|R45 000+
|Creative Group Head
|Johannesburg
|R38 000 – R45 000
|R45 000 – R55 000
|R55 000+
|Cape Town
|R30 000 – R40 000
|R40 000 – R50 000
|R50 000+
|Art Director
|Johannesburg
|R17 000 – R25 000
|R25 000 – R45 000
|R45 000+
|Cape Town
|R17 000 – R25 000
|R25 000 – R45 000
|R45 000+
|Copywriter
|Johannesburg
|R18 000 – R25 000
|R25 000 – R52 000
|R52 000 – R70 000
|Cape Town
|R15 000 – R20 000
|R20 000 – R45 000
|R45 000 – R60 000
|Proofreader
|Johannesburg
|R15 000 – R20 000
|R20 000 – R30 000
|R30 000 – R47 000
|Cape Town
|R10 000 – R15 000
|R15 000 – R25 000
|R25 000 – R40 000
|Creative/Content Strategist
|Johannesburg
|N/A
|R23 000 – R38 000
|R38 000 – R50 000
|Cape Town
|N/A
|R20 000 – R35 000
|R35 000 – R45 000
|Studio Manager
|Johannesburg
|R33 000 – R36 000
|R36 000 – R42 000
|R42 000 – R55 000
|Cape Town
|R28 000 – R35 000
|R35 000 – R40 000
|R40 000 – R50 000
|DTP Operator
|Johannesburg
|R9 500 – R16 000
|R16 000 – R25 000
|R25 000 – R40 000
|Cape Town
|R8 000 – R15 000
|R15 000 – R24 000
|R24 000 – R36 000
|Promo Director/Producer
|Johannesburg
|R22 000 – R32 000
|R32 000 – R60 000
|R60 000 – R80 000+
|Cape Town
|R22 000 – R32 000
|R32 000 – R60 000
|R60 000 – R80 000+
|Animator
|Johannesburg
|R14 000 – R18 000
|R18 000 – R35 000
|R35 000 – R57 000
|Cape Town
|R12 000 – R16 000
|R16 000 – R26 000
|R26 000 – R45 000
|Video Editor
|Johannesburg
|R10 000 – R17 000
|R17 000 – R30 000
|R30 000 – R48 000
|Cape Town
|R10 000 – R15 000
|R15 000 – R25 000
|R25 000 – R40 000
|Multimedia Designer
|Johannesburg
|R18 000 – R25 000
|R25 000 – R40 000
|R40 000+
|Cape Town
|R18 000 – R25 000
|R25 000 – R40 000
|R40 000+
|User Experience (UX) Lead
|Johannesburg
|N/A
|N/A
|R78 000+
|Cape Town
|N/A
|N/A
|R65 000+
|User Experience (UX) Designer
|Johannesburg
|R18 000 – R27 000
|R27 000 – R48 000
|R48 000+
|Cape Town
|R15 000 – R20 000
|R20 000 – R40 000
|R40 000+
|User Interface (UI) Designer
|Johannesburg
|R19 000 – R28 000
|R28 000 – R44 000
|R44 000+
|Cape Town
|R17 000 – R22 000
|R22 000 – R35 000
|R35 000+
|Motion Designer
|Johannesburg
|R20 000 – R38 000
|R38 000 – R45 000
|R45 000+
|Cape Town
|R18 000 – R35 000
|R35 000 – R42 000
|R42 000+
IT/Tech
|0-2 yrs (light)
|2 – 5 yrs (medium)
|5 – 9 yrs (heavyweight)
|Front-end Developer
|Johannesburg
|R25 000 – R35 000
|R35 000 – R60 000
|R60 000+
|Cape Town
|R25 000 – R35 000
|R35 000 – R60 000
|R60 000+
|Back-end Developer
|Johannesburg
|R18 000 – R30 000
|R30 000 – R65 000
|R65 000 – R110 000
|Cape Town
|R18 000 – R30 000
|R30 000 – R65 000
|R65 000 – R110 000
|Full-stack Developer
|Johannesburg
|R25 000 – R40 000
|R40 000 – R70 000
|R70 000 – R125 000
|Cape Town
|R25 000 – R40 000
|R40 000 – R70 000
|R70 000 – R125 000
|Web Developer
|Johannesburg
|R36 000 – R50 000
|R50 000 – R90 000
|R90 000 – R140 000
|Cape Town
|R36 000 – R50 000
|R50 000 – R90 000
|R90 000 – R140 000
|Java Developer
|Johannesburg
|R20 000 – R38 000
|R38 000 – R70 000
|R70 000+
|Cape Town
|R20 000 – R38 000
|R38 000 – R70 000
|R70 000+
|Scrum Master
|Johannesburg
|R25 000 – R42 000
|R42 000 – R66 000
|R66 000 – R150 000
|Cape Town
|R25 000 – R42 000
|R42 000 – R66 000
|R66 000 – R150 000
|IT Manager
|Johannesburg
|R32 000 – R60 000
|R60 000 – R100 000
|R100 000+
|Cape Town
|R32 000 – R60 000
|R60 000 – R100 000
|R100 000+
|Solutions Architect
|Johannesburg
|R30 000 – R50 000
|R50 000 – R100 000
|R100 000+
|Cape Town
|R30 000 – R50 000
|R50 000 – R100 000
|R100 000+
|Data Engineer
|Johannesburg
|R25 000 – R50 000
|R50 000 – R85 000
|R85 000 – R120 000
|Cape Town
|R25 000 – R50 000
|R50 000 – R85 000
|R85 000 – R120 000
|Data Scientist
|Johannesburg
|R30 000 – R50 000
|R50 000 – R90 000
|R90 000 – R125 000
|Cape Town
|R30 000 – R50 000
|R50 000 – R90 000
|R90 000 – R125 000
|AI & ML Engineer
|Johannesburg
|R30 000 – R55 000
|R55 000 – R90 000
|R90 000+
|Cape Town
|R30 000 – R55 000
|R55 000 – R90 000
|R90 000+
PR & Corporate Communications
|0-2 yrs (light)
|2 – 5 yrs (medium)
|5 – 9 yrs (heavyweight)
|Account Executive
|Johannesburg
|R15 000 – R25 000
|R25 000 – R28 000
|R28 000+
|Cape Town
|R15 000 – R25 000
|R25 000 – R28 000
|R28 000+
|PR Account Manager
|Johannesburg
|R28 000 – R35 000
|R35 000 – R42 000
|R42 000+
|Cape Town
|R28 000 – R35 000
|R35 000 – R42 000
|R42 000+
|PR Account Director
|Johannesburg
|R45 000 – R60 000
|R60 000 – R70 000
|R70 000+
|Cape Town
|R45 000 – R60 000
|R60 000 – R70 000
|R70 000+
Human Resources
|0-2 yrs (light)
|2 – 5 yrs (medium)
|5 – 9 yrs (heavyweight)
|HR Manager
|Johannesburg
|R33 000 – R45 000
|R45 000 – R68 000
|R68 000+
|Cape Town
|R30 000 – R40 000
|R40 000 – R60 000
|R60 000+
Media
|0-2 yrs (light)
|2 – 5 yrs (medium)
|5 – 9 yrs (heavyweight)
|Media Sales Director
|Johannesburg
|R45 000 – R60 000
|R65 000 – R75 000
|R75 000+
|Cape Town
|R45 000 – R60 000
|R60 000 – R65 000
|R65 000+
|Media Sales Executive
|Johannesburg
|R30 000 – R40 000
|R40 000 – R50 000
|R50 000+
|Cape Town
|R30 000 – R40 000
|R40 000 – R50 000
|R50 000+
|Digital Sales Executive
|Johannesburg
|R30 000 – R35 000
|R35 000 – R45 000
|R45 000+
|Cape Town
|R25 000 – R30 000
|R30 000 – R42 000
|R42 000+
|Events Manager
|Johannesburg
|R25 000 – R30 000
|R30 000 – R45 000
|R45 000+
|Cape Town
|R20 000 – R30 000
|R30 000 – R40 000
|R40 000+
|Data & Insights Strategist
|Johannesburg
|R35 000 – R45 000
|R45 000 – R50 000
|R50 000+
|Cape Town
|R35 000 – R45 000
|R45 000 – R50 000
|R50 000+
|Sales Coordinator
|Johannesburg
|R15 000 – R25 000
|R25 000 – R32 000
|R32 000+
|Cape Town
|R15 000 – R25 000
|R25 000 – R30 000
|R30 000+
|Sales Head
|Johannesburg
|R70 000 – R100 000
|R100 000 – R140 000
|R140 000+
|Cape Town
|R70 000 – R100 000
|R100 000 – R140 000
|R140 000+
|Sales Manager
|Johannesburg
|R40 000 – R55 000
|R55 000 – R70 000
|R70 000+
|Cape Town
|R40 000 – R50 000
|R50 000 – R70 000
|R70 000+
Architecture
|0-2 yrs (light)
|2 – 5 yrs (medium)
|5 – 9 yrs (heavyweight)
|Project Manager
|Johannesburg
|R30 000 – R47 000
|R47 500 – R70 000
|R70 000+
|Cape Town
|R30 000 – R47 000
|R47 500 – R70 000
|R70 000+
|Architect
|Johannesburg
|R30 000 – R40 000
|R40 000 – R60 000
|R60 000+
|Cape Town
|R30 000 – R40 000
|R40 000 – R60 000
|R60 000+
Finance
|0-2 yrs (light)
|2 – 5 yrs (medium)
|5 – 9 yrs (heavyweight)
|Accounts Receivable / Payable
|Johannesburg
|R15 000 – R18 000
|R18 000 – R20 000
|R20 000+
|Cape Town
|R15 000 – R18 000
|R18 000 – R20 000
|R20 000+
|Bookkeeper
|Johannesburg
|R16 000 – R20 000
|R20 000 – R25 000
|R25 000+
|Cape Town
|R16 000 – R20 000
|R20 000 – R25 000
|R25 000+
|Associate: Cost Controller
|Johannesburg
|R38 000 – R42 000
|R42 000 – R47 000
|R47 000+
|Cape Town
|R38 000 – R42 000
|R42 000 – R47 000
|R47 000+
|Director of Finance
|Johannesburg
|R90 000 – R120 000
|R120 000 – R160 000
|R160 000+
|Cape Town
|R90 000 – R120 000
|R120 000 – R160 000
|R160 000+
|CFO
|Johannesburg
|R120 000 – R150 000
|R150 000 – R190 000
|R190 000+
|Cape Town
|R120 000 – R150 000
|R150 000 – R190 000
|R190 000+
This survey was compiled:
- using figures of actual placements made by Ad Talent
- using figures from salary information obtained from all candidates interviewed by Ad Talent from January 2024 to December 2024
- using figures from salary information obtained from candidates who have submitted their CVs to Ad Talent
- using cost to company (CTC) figures
- using the average salaries per sector
Interpretation:
- Salaries vary significantly depending on many factors, including size of the company, desirability to work for a particular company and status
- Salaries for media sales roles vary significantly depending on the commission structure / incentives
- 0-2 years (light) means 0 to 2 years experience in that particular position and not 0 to 2 years total working experience
- The same applies for medium and heavy weight. It is experience in the particular position and not total working experience
- This survey is not intended to be prescriptive, but is a report on what we, Ad Talent, (not the entire industry) has experienced in the past 12 months