    Ad Talent Salary Survey: Wage comparisons and employment trends

    13 Feb 2025
    13 Feb 2025
    As the corporate world navigates the new hybrid work environment created in the aftermath of Covid lockdowns, so 2024 showed that the ripple effect of this shift is still ongoing. This is evident by the remuneration and hiring trends revealed in Ad Talent's latest salary survey.
    Image source: jcomp from Freepik

    "Over the past 25 years that Ad Talent has conducted salary surveys, this year has witnessed an unprecedented shift in job descriptions and remuneration structures," says Stacey Bossenger, MD of Ad Talent. "The early elections and a generally favourable GNU outcome have contributed to stabilising the job market, but the most significant influence has been the rapid rise of technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI). This technological advancement has re-shaped job titles, work structures and remuneration scales dramatically."

    Changes in job titles and descriptions

    Bossenger points out that many traditional job titles previously used in the Ad Talent surveys have become obsolete. "There is a clear trend towards unique titles and job descriptions that reflect the evolving landscape of the industry. As a result, we have removed outdated titles from our survey and incorporated those that are more relevant to current market demands."

    Influence of global recruitment

    The skills, work ethic and language proficiency of South Africa's tech talent has captured the attention of overseas recruiters. This demand has led to the establishment of unique remuneration structures that often differ from traditional models.

    Rise of fractional hiring

    2024 has also seen an increase in fractional hiring trends. Employers are now more inclined to bring in specialised skills on a project basis or through abbreviated work schedules. This trend typically involves senior or experienced professionals who can contribute valuable expertise on a temporary basis.

    Remuneration trends

    Ad Talent's survey reveals an overall increase in remuneration that surpasses inflation rates, particularly in high-skill sectors where candidates are in high demand. The shift towards flexible workspaces has also contributed to levelling out historical salary disparities between geographic locations.

    Additional insights

    • Remote work impact: The rise of remote and hybrid working models has further influenced salary structures, narrowing gaps between salaries in major cities like Johannesburg and Cape Town.
    • Market dynamics: The competition for scarce skills continues to drive salary increases across various roles within the communications sector.
    • Employee satisfaction: Despite these increases, recent surveys indicate that a significant portion of workers remain dissatisfied with their current salaries, highlighting ongoing challenges in compensation negotiations.
    • Future projections: As we look ahead, it will be essential to monitor how these trends evolve, especially with ongoing advancements in technology and shifts in workforce dynamics

    "In summary, the 2024 salary survey reflects a transformative year for the communications industry, characterised by rapid changes driven by technology, evolving job roles and shifting employment practices," concludes Bossenger.

    Salary survey - earnings by industry

    Advertising

    0-2 yrs (light)2 – 5 yrs (medium)5 – 9 yrs (heavyweight)
    Managing Director
    JohannesburgR90 000 – R100 000R100 000 – R130 000R130 000+
    Cape TownR75 000 – R100 000R100 000 – R125 000R125 000+
    Deputy MD
    JohannesburgR85 000 – R94 000R94 000 – R100 000R100 000+
    Cape TownR75 000 – R90 000R90 000 – R100 000R100 000+
    Client Service/Business Unit Director
    JohannesburgR65 000 – R75 000R75 000 – R90 000R90 000+
    Cape TownR55 000 – R65 000R65 000 – R80 000R80 000+
    Group Account Director
    JohannesburgR49 000 – R54 000R54 000 – R60 000R60 000+
    Cape TownR45 000 – R50 000R50 000 – R55 000R55 000+
    Account Director
    JohannesburgR40 000 – R50 000R50 000 – R65 000R65 000+
    Cape TownR38 000 – R42 000R42 000 – R48 000N/A
    Account Manager
    JohannesburgR25 000 – R30 000R30 000 – R38 000R38 000+
    Cape TownR20 000 – R25 000R25 000 – R32 000N/A
    Account Executive
    JohannesburgR18 000 – R20 000R20 000 – R25 000N/A
    Cape TownR12 000 – R15 000R15 000 – R17 000N/A
    Project Manager
    JohannesburgR27 000 – R40 000R40 000 – R45 000R45 000+
    Cape TownR23 000 – R34 000R34 000 – R43 000R43 000+
    Operations
    JohannesburgR49 000 – R60 000R60 000 – R80 000R80 000+
    Cape TownR45 000 – R57 000R57 000 – R70 000R70 000+
    Production
    JohannesburgR14 000 – R22 000R22 000 – R40 000R40 000+
    Cape TownR12 000 – R20 000R20 000 – R35 000R35 000+
    Traffic
    JohannesburgR18 000 – R30 000R30 000 – R45 000R45 000+
    Cape TownR18 000 – R30 000R30 000 – R40 000R40 000+
    Strategic Planning Director
    JohannesburgR70 000 – R90 000R90 000 – R120 000R120 000+
    Cape TownR70 000 – R90 000R90 000 – R120 000R120 000+
    Strategic Planner
    JohannesburgR25 000 – R40 000R40 000 – R60 000R60 000+
    Cape TownR25 000 – R40 000R40 000 – R60 000R60 000+
    CEO
    JohannesburgR130 000 – R140 000R140 000 – R160 000R160 000+
    Cape TownR120 000 – R130 000R130 000 – R155 000R155 000+

    Digital

    0-2 yrs (light)2 – 5 yrs (medium)5 – 9 yrs (heavyweight)
    Digital Strategist
    JohannesburgR35 000 – R45 000R45 000 – R70 000R70 000+
    Cape TownR30 000 – R40 000R40 000 – R60 000R60 000+
    Social Media Manager
    JohannesburgR23 000 – R35 000R35 000 – R48 000R48 000+
    Cape TownR20 000 – R30 000R30 000 – R40 000R40 000+
    Head of Social Media
    JohannesburgR45 000 – R50 000R50 000 – R65 000R65 000+
    Cape TownR40 000 – R48 000R48 000 – R62 000R62 000+
    Social Media Community Manager
    JohannesburgR18 000 – R28 000R28 000 – R40 000R40 000+
    Cape TownR15 000 – R25 000R25 000 – R35 000R35 000+
    Influencer Marketer
    JohannesburgR18 000 – R30 000R30 000 – R45 000R45 000+
    Cape TownR15 000 – R28 000R28 000 – R40 000R40 000+
    Campaign Manager
    JohannesburgR25 000 – R35 000R35 000 – R42 000R42 000+
    Cape TownR22 000 – R32 000R32 000 – R38 000R38 000+
    Content Manager
    JohannesburgR25 000 – R38 000R38 000 – R43 000R43 000+
    Cape TownR22 000 – R35 000R35 000 – R40 000R40 000+
    Digital Account Executive
    JohannesburgR18 000 – R22 000R22 000 – R28 000R28 000+
    Cape TownR16 000 – R20 000R20 000 – R25 000R25 000+
    Digital Account Manager
    JohannesburgR28 500 – R35 000R35 000 – R45 000R45 000+
    Cape TownR25 000 – R32 000R32 000 – R42 000R42 000+
    Digital Account Director
    JohannesburgR40 000 – R48 000R48 000 – R55 000R55 000+
    Cape TownR40 000 – R45 000R45 000 – R52 000R52 000+
    Digital Group Account Director
    JohannesburgR55 000 – R60 000R60 000 – R70 000R70 000+
    Cape TownR52 000 – R58 000R58 000 – R65 000R65 000+
    SEO Specialist/Manager
    JohannesburgR25 000 – R32 000R32 000 – R52 000R52 000+
    Cape TownR25 000 – R32 000R32 000 – R52 000R52 000+
    PPC Specialist/Manager
    JohannesburgR30 000 – R40 000R40 000 – R50 000R50 000+
    Cape TownR30 000 – R40 000R40 000 – R50 000R50 000+
    Digital / Media / Marketing Analyst
    JohannesburgR25 000 – R33 000R33 000 – R45 000R45 000+
    Cape TownR22 000 – R28 000R28 000 – R42 000R42 000+
    Editor & Content Producer
    JohannesburgR25 000 – R35 000R35 000 – R45 000R45 000+
    Cape TownR25 000 – R35 000R35 000 – R45 000R45 000+
    Data Analytic Manager
    JohannesburgR28 000 – R35 000R35 000 – R50 000R50 000+
    Cape TownR25 000 – R32 000R32 000 – R45 000R45 000+

    Marketing

    0-2 yrs (light)2 – 5 yrs (medium)5 – 9 yrs (heavyweight)
    Head of Digital Marketing
    JohannesburgR60 000 – R80 000R80 000 – R100 000R100 000+
    Cape TownR50 000 – R75 000R75 000 – R95 000R95 000+
    Digital Marketing Manager
    JohannesburgR40 000 – R60 000R60 000 – R70 000R70 000+
    Cape TownR40 000 – R60 000R60 000 – R70 000R70 000+
    Group Marketing Head
    JohannesburgR95 000 – R120 000R120 000 – R160 000R160 000+
    Cape TownR80 000 – R115 000R115 000 – R150 000R150 000+
    Marketing Director
    JohannesburgR65 000 – R75 000R75 000 – R90 000R90 000+
    Cape TownR60 000 – R72 000R72 000 – R82 000R82 000+
    Marketing Manager
    JohannesburgR55 000 – R60 000R60 000 – R80 000R80 000+
    Cape TownR52 000 – R55 000R55 000 – R70 000R70 000+
    Brand Manager
    JohannesburgR40 000 – R50 000R50 000 – R70 000R70 000+
    Cape TownR30 000 – R45 000R45 000 – R60 000R60 000+
    E-Commerce Manager
    JohannesburgR35 000 – R45 000R45 000 – R65 000R65 000+
    Cape TownR35 000 – R45 000R45 000 – R65 000R65 000+
    Brand/Marketing Assistant
    JohannesburgR25 000 – R32 000R32 000 – R40 000N/A
    Cape TownR20 000 – R30 000R30 000 – R40 000N/A
    Martech (Marketing Technology Specialist)
    JohannesburgR38 000 – R55 000R55 000 – R70 000R70 000+
    Cape TownR35 000 – R50 000R50 000 – R65 000R65 000+
    Marketing Specialist / Coordinator
    JohannesburgR25 000 – R35 000R35 000 – R40 000R40 000+
    Cape TownR20 000 – R30 000R30 000 – R38 000R38 000+
    Activations Manager
    JohannesburgR25 000 – R38 000R38 000 – R50 000R50 000+
    Cape TownR25 000 – R38 000R38 000 – R50 000R50 000+

    Creative

    0-2 yrs (light)2 – 5 yrs (medium)5 – 9 yrs (heavyweight)
    Chief Creative Officer
    JohannesburgN/AN/AR150 000+
    Cape TownN/AN/AR150 000+
    Group/Executive Creative Director
    JohannesburgN/AR90 000 – R120 000R120 000+
    Cape TownN/AR90 000 – R120 000R120 000+
    Creative Director
    JohannesburgN/AR68 000 – R95 000R95 000+
    Cape TownN/AR55 000 – R90 000R90 000+
    Head of Design
    JohannesburgR38 000 – R52 000R52 000 – R62 000R62 000+
    Cape TownR35 000 – R40 000R40 000 – R55 000R55 000+
    Graphic Designer
    JohannesburgR10 000 – R18 000R18 000 – R45 000R45 000+
    Cape TownR10 000 – R18 000R18 000 – R45 000R45 000+
    Creative Group Head
    JohannesburgR38 000 – R45 000R45 000 – R55 000R55 000+
    Cape TownR30 000 – R40 000R40 000 – R50 000R50 000+
    Art Director
    JohannesburgR17 000 – R25 000R25 000 – R45 000R45 000+
    Cape TownR17 000 – R25 000R25 000 – R45 000R45 000+
    Copywriter
    JohannesburgR18 000 – R25 000R25 000 – R52 000R52 000 – R70 000
    Cape TownR15 000 – R20 000R20 000 – R45 000R45 000 – R60 000
    Proofreader
    JohannesburgR15 000 – R20 000R20 000 – R30 000R30 000 – R47 000
    Cape TownR10 000 – R15 000R15 000 – R25 000R25 000 – R40 000
    Creative/Content Strategist
    JohannesburgN/AR23 000 – R38 000R38 000 – R50 000
    Cape TownN/AR20 000 – R35 000R35 000 – R45 000
    Studio Manager
    JohannesburgR33 000 – R36 000R36 000 – R42 000R42 000 – R55 000
    Cape TownR28 000 – R35 000R35 000 – R40 000R40 000 – R50 000
    DTP Operator
    JohannesburgR9 500 – R16 000R16 000 – R25 000R25 000 – R40 000
    Cape TownR8 000 – R15 000R15 000 – R24 000R24 000 – R36 000
    Promo Director/Producer
    JohannesburgR22 000 – R32 000R32 000 – R60 000R60 000 – R80 000+
    Cape TownR22 000 – R32 000R32 000 – R60 000R60 000 – R80 000+
    Animator
    JohannesburgR14 000 – R18 000R18 000 – R35 000R35 000 – R57 000
    Cape TownR12 000 – R16 000R16 000 – R26 000R26 000 – R45 000
    Video Editor
    JohannesburgR10 000 – R17 000R17 000 – R30 000R30 000 – R48 000
    Cape TownR10 000 – R15 000R15 000 – R25 000R25 000 – R40 000
    Multimedia Designer
    JohannesburgR18 000 – R25 000R25 000 – R40 000R40 000+
    Cape TownR18 000 – R25 000R25 000 – R40 000R40 000+
    User Experience (UX) Lead
    JohannesburgN/AN/AR78 000+
    Cape TownN/AN/AR65 000+
    User Experience (UX) Designer
    JohannesburgR18 000 – R27 000R27 000 – R48 000R48 000+
    Cape TownR15 000 – R20 000R20 000 – R40 000R40 000+
    User Interface (UI) Designer
    JohannesburgR19 000 – R28 000R28 000 – R44 000R44 000+
    Cape TownR17 000 – R22 000R22 000 – R35 000R35 000+
    Motion Designer
    JohannesburgR20 000 – R38 000R38 000 – R45 000R45 000+
    Cape TownR18 000 – R35 000R35 000 – R42 000R42 000+

    IT/Tech

    0-2 yrs (light)2 – 5 yrs (medium)5 – 9 yrs (heavyweight)
    Front-end Developer
    JohannesburgR25 000 – R35 000R35 000 – R60 000R60 000+
    Cape TownR25 000 – R35 000R35 000 – R60 000R60 000+
    Back-end Developer
    JohannesburgR18 000 – R30 000R30 000 – R65 000R65 000 – R110 000
    Cape TownR18 000 – R30 000R30 000 – R65 000R65 000 – R110 000
    Full-stack Developer
    JohannesburgR25 000 – R40 000R40 000 – R70 000R70 000 – R125 000
    Cape TownR25 000 – R40 000R40 000 – R70 000R70 000 – R125 000
    Web Developer
    JohannesburgR36 000 – R50 000R50 000 – R90 000R90 000 – R140 000
    Cape TownR36 000 – R50 000R50 000 – R90 000R90 000 – R140 000
    Java Developer
    JohannesburgR20 000 – R38 000R38 000 – R70 000R70 000+
    Cape TownR20 000 – R38 000R38 000 – R70 000R70 000+
    Scrum Master
    JohannesburgR25 000 – R42 000R42 000 – R66 000R66 000 – R150 000
    Cape TownR25 000 – R42 000R42 000 – R66 000R66 000 – R150 000
    IT Manager
    JohannesburgR32 000 – R60 000R60 000 – R100 000R100 000+
    Cape TownR32 000 – R60 000R60 000 – R100 000R100 000+
    Solutions Architect
    JohannesburgR30 000 – R50 000R50 000 – R100 000R100 000+
    Cape TownR30 000 – R50 000R50 000 – R100 000R100 000+
    Data Engineer
    JohannesburgR25 000 – R50 000R50 000 – R85 000R85 000 – R120 000
    Cape TownR25 000 – R50 000R50 000 – R85 000R85 000 – R120 000
    Data Scientist
    JohannesburgR30 000 – R50 000R50 000 – R90 000R90 000 – R125 000
    Cape TownR30 000 – R50 000R50 000 – R90 000R90 000 – R125 000
    AI & ML Engineer
    JohannesburgR30 000 – R55 000R55 000 – R90 000R90 000+
    Cape TownR30 000 – R55 000R55 000 – R90 000R90 000+

    PR & Corporate Communications

    0-2 yrs (light)2 – 5 yrs (medium)5 – 9 yrs (heavyweight)
    Account Executive
    JohannesburgR15 000 – R25 000R25 000 – R28 000R28 000+
    Cape TownR15 000 – R25 000R25 000 – R28 000R28 000+
    PR Account Manager
    JohannesburgR28 000 – R35 000R35 000 – R42 000R42 000+
    Cape TownR28 000 – R35 000R35 000 – R42 000R42 000+
    PR Account Director
    JohannesburgR45 000 – R60 000R60 000 – R70 000R70 000+
    Cape TownR45 000 – R60 000R60 000 – R70 000R70 000+

    Human Resources

    0-2 yrs (light)2 – 5 yrs (medium)5 – 9 yrs (heavyweight)
    HR Manager
    JohannesburgR33 000 – R45 000R45 000 – R68 000R68 000+
    Cape TownR30 000 – R40 000R40 000 – R60 000R60 000+

    Media

    0-2 yrs (light)2 – 5 yrs (medium)5 – 9 yrs (heavyweight)
    Media Sales Director
    JohannesburgR45 000 – R60 000R65 000 – R75 000R75 000+
    Cape TownR45 000 – R60 000R60 000 – R65 000R65 000+
    Media Sales Executive
    JohannesburgR30 000 – R40 000R40 000 – R50 000R50 000+
    Cape TownR30 000 – R40 000R40 000 – R50 000R50 000+
    Digital Sales Executive
    JohannesburgR30 000 – R35 000R35 000 – R45 000R45 000+
    Cape TownR25 000 – R30 000R30 000 – R42 000R42 000+
    Events Manager
    JohannesburgR25 000 – R30 000R30 000 – R45 000R45 000+
    Cape TownR20 000 – R30 000R30 000 – R40 000R40 000+
    Data & Insights Strategist
    JohannesburgR35 000 – R45 000R45 000 – R50 000R50 000+
    Cape TownR35 000 – R45 000R45 000 – R50 000R50 000+
    Sales Coordinator
    JohannesburgR15 000 – R25 000R25 000 – R32 000R32 000+
    Cape TownR15 000 – R25 000R25 000 – R30 000R30 000+
    Sales Head
    JohannesburgR70 000 – R100 000R100 000 – R140 000R140 000+
    Cape TownR70 000 – R100 000R100 000 – R140 000R140 000+
    Sales Manager
    JohannesburgR40 000 – R55 000R55 000 – R70 000R70 000+
    Cape TownR40 000 – R50 000R50 000 – R70 000R70 000+

    Architecture

    0-2 yrs (light)2 – 5 yrs (medium)5 – 9 yrs (heavyweight)
    Project Manager
    JohannesburgR30 000 – R47 000R47 500 – R70 000R70 000+
    Cape TownR30 000 – R47 000R47 500 – R70 000R70 000+
    Architect
    JohannesburgR30 000 – R40 000R40 000 – R60 000R60 000+
    Cape TownR30 000 – R40 000R40 000 – R60 000R60 000+

    Finance

    0-2 yrs (light)2 – 5 yrs (medium)5 – 9 yrs (heavyweight)
    Accounts Receivable / Payable
    JohannesburgR15 000 – R18 000R18 000 – R20 000R20 000+
    Cape TownR15 000 – R18 000R18 000 – R20 000R20 000+
    Bookkeeper
    JohannesburgR16 000 – R20 000R20 000 – R25 000R25 000+
    Cape TownR16 000 – R20 000R20 000 – R25 000R25 000+
    Associate: Cost Controller
    JohannesburgR38 000 – R42 000R42 000 – R47 000R47 000+
    Cape TownR38 000 – R42 000R42 000 – R47 000R47 000+
    Director of Finance
    JohannesburgR90 000 – R120 000R120 000 – R160 000R160 000+
    Cape TownR90 000 – R120 000R120 000 – R160 000R160 000+
    CFO
    JohannesburgR120 000 – R150 000R150 000 – R190 000R190 000+
    Cape TownR120 000 – R150 000R150 000 – R190 000R190 000+

    This survey was compiled:

    • using figures of actual placements made by Ad Talent
    • using figures from salary information obtained from all candidates interviewed by Ad Talent from January 2024 to December 2024
    • using figures from salary information obtained from candidates who have submitted their CVs to Ad Talent
    • using cost to company (CTC) figures
    • using the average salaries per sector

    Interpretation:

    • Salaries vary significantly depending on many factors, including size of the company, desirability to work for a particular company and status
    • Salaries for media sales roles vary significantly depending on the commission structure / incentives
    • 0-2 years (light) means 0 to 2 years experience in that particular position and not 0 to 2 years total working experience
    • The same applies for medium and heavy weight. It is experience in the particular position and not total working experience
    • This survey is not intended to be prescriptive, but is a report on what we, Ad Talent, (not the entire industry) has experienced in the past 12 months

