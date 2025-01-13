HR Trends
    #BizTrends2025: Salary trends shaping the remuneration revolution - part 1

    13 Jan 2025
    The world of remuneration is undergoing seismic shifts as global and local trends redefine how salaries are structured and distributed. From widening wage gaps to innovative pay formulas, understanding these direct salary-related changes is crucial for both organisations and employees navigating this evolving landscape. In this article, we predict the following salary trends that are shaping the remuneration revolution.
    Dr Chris Blair, CEO of 21st Century
    Dr Chris Blair, CEO of 21st Century

    1. The world's first trillionaire

    Wealth concentration is accelerating, with the emergence of tech titans likely to yield the world’s first trillionaire. This milestone highlights a stark contrast between the wealthiest few and the broader workforce, fuelling a sense of economic disparity. Generational expectations for fairness and purpose-driven work are intensifying the demand for more equitable pay structures within organisations.

    2. The big get bigger

    Corporate giants are extending their dominance, and their ability to offer competitive salaries is unrivalled. Yet, traditional job roles and rigid pay structures may alienate younger workers who prioritise flexibility and purpose. Companies must balance scale with agility, offering modernised compensation packages to attract top talent.

    3. Wage gap widens between developed and developing countries

    Wage disparities between developed and developing nations continue to grow. For instance, countries like Australia boast average monthly salaries of $2,022, whereas countries like Nigeria and South Africa average just $68 and $226, respectively. This widening gap is pushing young professionals in lower-income nations to seek opportunities globally or demand parity from employers who operate across borders.

    4. Increasing salary gaps within countries

    Even within nations, the divide between high-paying industries like tech and stagnant roles in traditional sectors is expanding. Younger generations demand transparent, data-driven pay systems that account for individual contributions and market conditions. Failure to address this could exacerbate turnover rates, as employees seek fairer rewards for their skills and efforts.

    5. A new remuneration formula

    The days of standardised pay scales are waning. Employees now expect tailored, performance-based pay structures. Flexible remuneration packages that include stock options, profit-sharing, and personalised benefits are becoming the new norm, aligning organisational success with employee satisfaction.

    6. Reduced work hours and time as a new currency

    Work-life balance is increasingly valued, with younger workers prioritising time over traditional career demands. Flexible schedules, four-day work weeks, and outcome-based evaluations are being adopted, allowing organisations to align with these preferences while boosting productivity.

    Salary-related trends are reshaping the workforce and challenging long-standing practices. Companies that adapt to these demands with fair, flexible, and transparent pay structures will attract and retain top talent in this competitive environment.

    In part 2 of this article, we discuss the wider implications of the future of remuneration through culture, AI, and management shifts.

    This article is based on research conducted by Dr Bussin, Chair of 21st Century, one of the largest remuneration consultancies in Africa.

    About Chris Blair

    Chris Blair, Chief Executive Officer of 21st Century Pay Solutions Group (Pty) Ltd, has consulted to over 500 organisations - both in Southern Africa and internationally. Chris holds a BSC Chem. Eng. and MBA in Leadership & Sustainability and is registered as a Chartered Human Resource (CHR) Practitioner with the South African Board for Personnel Practice (SABPP). He is also accredited as a Master Reward Specialist through the South African Reward Association (SARA).

