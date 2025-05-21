HR Remuneration & Payroll
    Entry is open for the 2025 Sara Reward Awards

    The South African Reward Association (Sara) has opened nominations for its annual Reward Awards, which aim to recognise excellence, innovation, and outstanding contributions in the field of reward and remuneration across South Africa.
    21 May 2025
    21 May 2025
    Image source:
    Image source: Freepik

    Nominations for the 2025 Sara Reward Awards can be submitted under three categories:

    • Project of the Year Award
    • Remuneration Report Award
    • Young Remuneration Professional Award

    Deadline for all entries: 16 August 2025, by 12-noon.

    Project of the Year Award 2025

    Individuals or teams who are responsible or actively involved in the development and implementation of a new reward project can be nominated in this category. It is open to organisations of all sizes – from multi-nationals to SMMEs.

    Winners will receive cash prizes of R30,000 (1st place), R20,000 (2nd place) and R10,000 (3rd place).

    For more information or to submit a nomination in this category, click here.

    Remuneration Report Award 2025

    This award recognises organisations for the alignment of their remuneration reporting and disclosure, against the key principles of the King IV governance guidelines which exemplify fair, responsible and transparent policy and practice.

    For more information or to submit a nomination in this category, click here.

    Young Remuneration Professional Award 2025

    This category recognises young remuneration professionals who have achieved success in their careers and/or are seen as trailblazers.

    Important qualifying criteria for nominations - the candidate must be:

    • a Sara member
    • 35 years of age or younger

    The winner will receive a certificate and trophy.

    For more information or to submit a nomination in this category, click here.

    Sponsored by Remchannel, the Sara Reward Awards aim to celebrate individuals and organisations that are advancing the reward profession, demonstrating best practices, and delivering impactful reward strategies that drive performance and employee engagement.

    Winners will be announced at the annual Sara Reward Awards Banquet on 1 November.

