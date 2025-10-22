Arts leaders demand urgent government intervention to protect SA's creative sector

Arts leaders gathered at Toyota Stellenbosch Woordfees in Stellenbosch have issued an urgent call to protect South Africa's creative sector amid growing funding uncertainty and a lack of clear policy direction.

The Jobs Fund's Senior Technical Advisor and Team Leader, Lionel Kunene, speaks at the Toyota Woordfees discussion about the Festival Enterprise Catalyst. Image by Gys Loubser

National Arts Festival chairperson, Professor Siphiwo Mahala, Nasionale Afrikaanse Teater-Inisiatief (NATi) CEO, Cornelia Faasen, Head of Concerts SA, André le Roux and National Arts Festival CEO, Monica Newton, were united in their call for deeper collaboration between government, the private sector and the arts community to maintain a healthy creative eco system.

“We're experienced both in policy and bureaucracy, many of us having worked in government, and in our areas of creative development,” said Le Roux.

“We're asking the government to sit down with us and work out a strategy that truly serves the creative sector, building it into the jobs and growth engine it has the potential to be. The world is rapidly absorbing content from Africa. The time is now.”

Faasen underscored the role of the arts in fortifying South Africa's fragile democracy, describing festivals as the infrastructure of the arts. She noted that festivals create space for authentic human connection and dialogue in contrast to the polarisation often found on social media.

Newton framed the role of festivals as the research and development engine of the arts. “Festivals fund innovation. They're where products are tested and refined. They're also the marketplace for work, creating jobs, skills and opportunities that build careers – and importantly, they grow audiences and celebrate our culture.”

Festival enterprise catalyst: A model for sustainability

One recent success story discussed during the session was the Festival Enterprise Catalyst (FEC), a partnership between leading festivals and the Jobs Fund, a National Treasury programme, that demonstrates the sector's potential to generate jobs and mobility.

Launched in 2024, the FEC has already facilitated its first round of festival tours, creating more than 300 jobs and delivering industry training in technical production, performance and crowdfunding, while also shining a spotlight on research about women in the music industry.

The initiative connects artists, producers, funders and buyers across the project partners which include , Aardklop, Concerts SA, KKNK, National Arts Festival, Suidoosterfees, NATi, TribuoFund and Woordfees.

Sustainability and mobility remain central to the project. Through FEC support, Concerts SA has been able to fund over 100 artist tours in South Africa and across the SADC region, extending South Africa's creative footprint beyond its borders.

Policy focus is the primary catalyst

Professor Mahala expressed concern about apparent shifts in the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture's funding strategy, including the recent decision to end support for flagship festivals without consultation or a clear policy framework.

“We need engagement,” Mahala said. “Festivals and artists are key to South Africa's cultural identity and tourism appeal. The arts are not a luxury – they are vital to nation building, social cohesion and economic development.”

The panel agreed that the arts, often dismissed as a “nice to have”, are in fact foundational to South Africa's social and democratic fabric. They urged government and business to recognise that investing in creativity is investing in the country's future.

“The arts are the vanguard of society,” said Newton. “Without them, South Africa would be a far less connected, expressive and hopeful place, A society that has lost its identity has nothing left to lose.”