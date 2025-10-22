South Africa
Lifestyle Art
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

BataClockworkOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Arts leaders demand urgent government intervention to protect SA's creative sector

    Arts leaders gathered at Toyota Stellenbosch Woordfees in Stellenbosch have issued an urgent call to protect South Africa's creative sector amid growing funding uncertainty and a lack of clear policy direction.
    22 Oct 2025
    22 Oct 2025
    The Jobs Fund's Senior Technical Advisor and Team Leader, Lionel Kunene, speaks at the Toyota Woordfees discussion about the Festival Enterprise Catalyst. Image by Gys Loubser
    The Jobs Fund's Senior Technical Advisor and Team Leader, Lionel Kunene, speaks at the Toyota Woordfees discussion about the Festival Enterprise Catalyst. Image by Gys Loubser

    National Arts Festival chairperson, Professor Siphiwo Mahala, Nasionale Afrikaanse Teater-Inisiatief (NATi) CEO, Cornelia Faasen, Head of Concerts SA, André le Roux and National Arts Festival CEO, Monica Newton, were united in their call for deeper collaboration between government, the private sector and the arts community to maintain a healthy creative eco system.

    “We're experienced both in policy and bureaucracy, many of us having worked in government, and in our areas of creative development,” said Le Roux.

    “We're asking the government to sit down with us and work out a strategy that truly serves the creative sector, building it into the jobs and growth engine it has the potential to be. The world is rapidly absorbing content from Africa. The time is now.”

    Faasen underscored the role of the arts in fortifying South Africa's fragile democracy, describing festivals as the infrastructure of the arts. She noted that festivals create space for authentic human connection and dialogue in contrast to the polarisation often found on social media.

    Newton framed the role of festivals as the research and development engine of the arts. “Festivals fund innovation. They're where products are tested and refined. They're also the marketplace for work, creating jobs, skills and opportunities that build careers – and importantly, they grow audiences and celebrate our culture.”

    Festival enterprise catalyst: A model for sustainability

    One recent success story discussed during the session was the Festival Enterprise Catalyst (FEC), a partnership between leading festivals and the Jobs Fund, a National Treasury programme, that demonstrates the sector's potential to generate jobs and mobility.

    Launched in 2024, the FEC has already facilitated its first round of festival tours, creating more than 300 jobs and delivering industry training in technical production, performance and crowdfunding, while also shining a spotlight on research about women in the music industry.

    The initiative connects artists, producers, funders and buyers across the project partners which include , Aardklop, Concerts SA, KKNK, National Arts Festival, Suidoosterfees, NATi, TribuoFund and Woordfees.

    Sustainability and mobility remain central to the project. Through FEC support, Concerts SA has been able to fund over 100 artist tours in South Africa and across the SADC region, extending South Africa's creative footprint beyond its borders.

    Policy focus is the primary catalyst

    Professor Mahala expressed concern about apparent shifts in the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture's funding strategy, including the recent decision to end support for flagship festivals without consultation or a clear policy framework.

    “We need engagement,” Mahala said. “Festivals and artists are key to South Africa's cultural identity and tourism appeal. The arts are not a luxury – they are vital to nation building, social cohesion and economic development.”

    The panel agreed that the arts, often dismissed as a “nice to have”, are in fact foundational to South Africa's social and democratic fabric. They urged government and business to recognise that investing in creativity is investing in the country's future.

    “The arts are the vanguard of society,” said Newton. “Without them, South Africa would be a far less connected, expressive and hopeful place, A society that has lost its identity has nothing left to lose.”

    Read more: National Arts Festival, André le Roux, Monica Newton
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz