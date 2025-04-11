The National Arts Festival and Standard Bank have announced the 2025 recipients of the Standard Bank Young Artist Awards (SBYA).

The 2025 Standard Bank Young Artists are left to right Modise Sekgothe (Poetry), Nyakallo Maleke (Visual Arts), Siya Charles (Jazz), Asanda Ruda (Dance), Muneyi (Music), seated - Calvin Ratladi (Theatre). Image supplied

As the awards reach the milestone anniversary of 40 years, a new generation of trailblazers take their place in this storied legacy. These are six exceptional artists who are not just reflecting the world but reshaping it.

Through the SBYA, Standard Bank and the National Arts Festival has celebrated the pulse and potential of South African art, honouring creators who challenge convention and expand the contours of creativity.

“We are proud to support this new generation of visionaries as they continue to shape the future of our cultural landscape and ensure that our creative heritage thrives for decades to come,” says Bonga Sebesho, Standard Bank's Group Head of Sponsorship.

More than 180 directors, actors, dancers, playwrights, musicians, poets, and visual artists have received this honour since its inception – a constellation of talent that includes William Kentridge, Andrew Buckland, Mmakgabo Helen Sebidi, Mbongeni Ngema, and Nduduzo Makhathini.

Meet the 2025 Standard Bank Young Artist Award winners

Already lauded both at home and abroad, this year's recipients are bold, boundary-breaking voices, shaping South Africa's creative narrative on a global scale.

Asanda Ruda (Dance)

From the community halls of Soweto to performing internationally, Ruda's choreography is steeped in history, movement and emancipation. Previously a member of the Pina Bausch Foundation touring Europe, she has captivated audiences with Kemet (Black Lands), her acclaimed solo work which came out of her residency programme at Hellarau, a Pan-African cultural event that takes place every two years. She is currently participating in the Centre national de la danse x Cité internationale des arts residency, in Paris.

Asanda Ruda is the Standard Bank Young Artist for Dance. Image supplied

Calvin Ratladi (Theatre)

Ratladi's interdisciplinary vision is unapologetically expansive. A SAFTA-winning artist, he garnered Ovation Awards at the National Arts Festival and showcased his work at festivals in Germany and Luxembourg, pushing South African theatre into new, immersive dimensions.

Calvin Ratladi is the 2025 Standard Bank Young Artist for Theatre. Image supplied

Siyasanga 'Siya' Charles (Jazz)

A magna cum laude Juilliard-graduate trombonist, Charles's career is already a global story, shaped by collaborations with luminaries like Hugh Masekela and Grammy-winning artists. Through her Siya Charles Sextet, she's redefining South African jazz, layering the country's rich musical traditions with a fresh, fearless sensibility.

Siya Charles is the 2025 Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz. Image supplied

Muneyi (Music)

Limpopo-born Muneyi's music pulses with memory, myth, and meaning. His lyrics, inspired by his Makhulu (grandmother), explore love, loss, and identity, transcending language while remaining deeply rooted in the cadences of Tshivenda storytelling

Muneyi is the 2025 Standard Bank Young Artist for Music. Image supplied

Nyakallo Maleke (Visual Arts)

Maleke's drawings are journeys in and of themselves—maps of migration, vulnerability, and spatial memory. With exhibitions across Europe and a Master's from Switzerland's édhéa, her work expands the conversation around drawing as both medium and metaphor.

Nyakallo Maleke is the 2025 Standard Bank Young Artist for Visual Art. Image supplied

Modise Sekgothe (Poetry)

Sekgothe isn't just a poet—he's a shapeshifter of sound, rhythm, and form. From Washington DC to Gothenburg and Brussels, his words have reverberated on global stages, bending the boundaries of spoken word into new realms of performance art.

Modise Sekgothe is the 2025 Standard Bank Young Artist for Poetry. Image supplied

A legacy worth celebrating

Winning an SBYA award is more than a career milestone – it's a launchpad for bold artistic exploration and a gateway to opportunities that transcend borders. Each winner receives financial support, mentorship, and the chance to showcase their work at the National Arts Festival, ensuring that their creative journey continues to evolve and flourish.

National Arts Festival's CEO, Monica Newton, adds, "The Standard Bank Young Artist Awards continue to ignite the future of South African arts by celebrating visionary talent and inspiring new creative possibilities. We've been proud to stand alongside our partner Standard Bank for 40 years; identifying and showcasing the artists who are shaping South Africa's cultural landscape. To the winners, congratulations, we are honoured to support your journey to Makhanda and beyond.”

A commitment to creativity

As much as these awards honour individual achievement, they also reflect Standard Bank's longstanding commitment to the arts. Through sustained investment and support, the bank continues to play a vital role in preserving, celebrating, and expanding South Africa's creative legacy.

As these six exceptional artists prepare to showcase their work at the National Arts Festival, the path ahead promises new opportunities, deeper conversations, and a continued commitment to reshaping what art can be.