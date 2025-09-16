South Africa
Entrepreneurship SMEs
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Heineken BeveragesThe Innovator TrustBusiness Partners LimitedESG Africa ConferenceAMIENSBC.AfricaSME South AfricaInospaceUniversity of Johannesburg - Marketing ManagementEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Why digital disruption could be the biggest opportunity SA SMEs face

    Small to medium enterprises (SMEs) account for 91% of formalised businesses in South Africa and employ around 60% of the labour force. They contribute close to 35% of GDP and are critical to the country’s economic stability.
    By Nobesuthu Ndlovu
    16 Sep 2025
    16 Sep 2025
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    According to the FinScope MSME South African 2024 survey, the three million SMEs in South Africa employ about 13.4 million people. And every one of these businesses is facing the challenge, and the opportunity, of digital disruption.

    Technology is reshaping the way businesses operate: it extends reach, accelerates pace, and raises competitiveness. For today’s entrepreneurs, the question is no longer whether digital change will arrive, but how to harness it.

    Where the opportunities lie

    Market access. Social media, Shopify, Takealot and Amazon have lowered barriers to entry, giving entrepreneurs instant reach into local and global markets at a fraction of the cost once required.

    Payment acceptance. QR codes, payment links and smartphone tap-to-pay tools make it possible for businesses to accept payments from anywhere, without major upfront investment.

    Operational efficiency. Cloud-based tools that integrate payroll, invoicing and client records give SMEs clearer financial visibility, strengthen their case when seeking funding, and free up time for growth.

    Each of these developments improves efficiency and resilience, with ripple effects across employment and economic growth.

    The role of AI

    Artificial intelligence illustrates both the promise and the complexity of disruption. While widely recognised, AI’s value only emerges when it is applied to practical use cases, such as automating customer engagement, analysing payment behaviour or identifying new market opportunities.

    Rather than viewing AI as an intimidating technology, business owners should see it as a set of tools to deepen customer insights and respond to shifting consumer behaviours.

    Informal economy adoption

    Digital disruption is not limited to formal SMEs. Spaza shops and township businesses are adopting payment devices that allow them to move away from cash and into digital ecosystems.

    In South Africa, where Android dominates the mobile market, enabling contactless payments on these devices can unlock inclusion for thousands of micro-entrepreneurs. Once data begins flowing through these channels, it creates insights into pricing, sourcing and funding potential.

    Building the right ecosystem

    Globally, ecosystems that support small business growth have proven to drive GDP and employment. Sweden’s SMEs, for example, contribute around 60% to GDP.

    Achieving a similar impact in Africa will require a focus on sustainability, intuitive technology, accessible markets, inclusive payment systems and actionable customer insights.

    Entrepreneurs who embrace these tools will be better positioned to create jobs, build resilient supply chains and strengthen communities. And for larger corporates, the challenge is to act as enablers, ensuring that digital technologies expand inclusion, rather than deepen exclusion.

    Read more: digital, digital divide, Old Mutual, SMEs, spaza shops, digital adoption, Nobesuthu Ndlovu
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Nobesuthu Ndlovu

    Director: SME at Old Mutual
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz