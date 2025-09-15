South Africa
Entrepreneurship SMEs
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

ESG Africa ConferenceThe Innovator TrustAMIENSBC.AfricaSME South AfricaInospaceUniversity of Johannesburg - Marketing ManagementBusiness Partners LimitedOmni HR ConsultingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    South African SMEs uged to prepare for Black Friday surge

    As South Africa approaches the busy Black Friday trading period, experts are urging small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to view the event as more than just a sales spike. Instead, it is an opportunity to test operational systems, strengthen business resilience, and unlock new growth channels.
    15 Sep 2025
    15 Sep 2025
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    Black Friday, expected in November, signals one of the country’s most significant trading periods, with billions anticipated to flow through both online and in-store channels. For SMEs, the challenge extends beyond competing with large retailers, encompassing cash flow management, operational readiness, and cybersecurity.

    “Black Friday acts as a stress test for businesses, particularly small enterprises,” says Garth Rossiter, chief risk officer at SME services provider Lula. “It highlights both strengths and weaknesses, from cash flow to cyber resilience. Business owners who identify gaps early can use this period to position themselves for sustainable growth.”

    Key considerations for SMEs this Black Friday include:

    • Cash flow management: Anticipating sales surges and planning for supplier payments is crucial to avoid liquidity challenges.
    • Cybersecurity: Increased online activity during the period raises the risk of fraud, phishing, and data breaches.
    • Operational efficiency: Adequate stock levels, timely fulfilment, and robust customer service are essential to maintain reputation and meet demand.
    • Funding partners: Choosing financial services that offer easy access to funding, fast approvals, and flexible repayment can help SMEs navigate high-trade periods effectively.

    Industry experts also recommend long-term planning, noting that Black Friday can serve as a launchpad for broader festive-season growth rather than a one-day push. Bundling products, rather than simply offering discounts, can help businesses maintain margins while increasing average order value.

    “The SMEs that perform best on Black Friday are those that plan carefully, manage risks, and convert seasonal demand into sustainable customer relationships,” adds Rossiter. “The period provides a crucial opportunity to acquire new customers and increase brand awareness, turning one-off buyers into repeat clients.”

    Read more: Black Friday, SMEs, Garth Rossiter, Lula
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz