South Africa
ESG ESG & Sustainability
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

ESG Africa ConferenceTishala CommunicationsOFM RadioCyril Ramaphosa FoundationSoapboxMultiChoiceFoodForward SAFusionDesignPropelair SAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    SMME Workshop: Your compliance roadmap: What SMMEs need to work with corporates

    16 October 2025 | 8.30-11am | Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg
    Issued by ESG Africa Conference
    15 Sep 2025
    15 Sep 2025
    SMME Workshop: Your compliance roadmap: What SMMEs need to work with corporates

    As part of the Sustainability & ESG Africa Conference & Expo (SEACon), a high-impact SMME Workshop will guide businesses through what it really takes to become compliant and ready to do business with corporates. Running from 8.30-11am on 16 October 2025 at the Sandton Convention Centre, the session cuts through jargon and offers practical tools to help SMMEs become compliant, qualify for supplier opportunities and implement a sustainability plan.

    The workshop leaders are all experts in the sustainability and ESG field and will cover the following in the workshop. Douglas Kativu from the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Africa, a seasoned leader in sustainability disclosure across the continent; Karen Daniels, CEO of Eco-IQ, bringing the corporate buyer’s perspective on what procurement teams actually check and how SMMEs can position themselves; and Colette Crichton, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Creative simplicity, a transformation, compliance and ESG advisory that equips SMMEs with the understanding of documents and processes, in order to build the confidence they need to become “corporate-ready.” Across their contributions, attendees will gain a clear understanding of disclosure and reporting, a practical view into corporate requirements (B-BBEE, tax, governance, safety and ESG), and a step-by-step compliance roadmap with must-have checklists and quick wins.

    Participants will leave with the knowledge on tools tailored for SMMEs and where to access more information, a concise checklist of documents corporates expect, and practical guidance for packaging their businesses for onboarding, plus clarity on immediate next steps to convert readiness into opportunity.

    “We’ve designed this session to be hands-on and confidence-building as well as creating a platform to ask questions to large corporates to understand their needs,” said Karen Daniels, CEO of EcoIQ. “By demystifying compliance, SMMEs can move from ‘not sure where to start’ to ‘ready to supply’ - and that’s where real opportunity begins.”

    “Our goal is to empower entrepreneurs with the exact steps buyers expect,” added Wendy Poulton, Director, SEACon. “If you’ve ever wondered whether you’re ‘corporate-ready,’ this workshop is your blueprint.”

    Register

    Seats are limited to keep the session practical and interactive.
    Register for the SMME Workshop here - https://app.glueup.com/event/smme-workshop-summit-150816/

    About SEACon 2025

    The Sustainability & ESG Africa Conference & Expo (SEACon) 2025 takes place 15-16 October 2025 at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg. Now in its fourth year, SEACon convenes business leaders, policymakers, innovators and SMMEs to drive practical, Africa-centric sustainability and ESG solutions.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    ESG Africa Conference
    The ESG Africa conference aims to create a platform for industry leaders and experts across Africa to discuss, debate and find solutions to some of the common challenges faced in embedding ESG practices within organisations. The main theme of the conference is a 'Sustainable Future Through Leadership'; highlighting the significant role leaders can and should play in ensuring their organisations better integrate ESG principles into their value system and overall organisational strategy.
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz