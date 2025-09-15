Global Change Award 2026 calls for groundbreaking fashion innovation

If you are or know a trailblazer changing how fashion is produced, consumed, or valued, nominate them now! Nominations for H&M Foundation's Global Change Award 2026 (GCA) are open until 6 October 2025. The challenge seeks innovations such as bio-based fibres, circular materials, AI-driven design, post-consumer recycling, and robotics for demand-driven manufacturing.

The winners of the Global Changemaker Award 2025. Image credit: H&M Foundation

Annie Lindmark, programme director for innovation at the H&M Foundation, says: “Each year brings new challenges, needs, breakthroughs, and opportunities.

“I’m always curious to see the potential that’s out there, and the new disruptive ideas that passionate changemakers are sitting on right now.”

The GCA 2026 is on the lookout for:

Responsible production – rethinking how fashion is made



Mindful consumption – changing how we use and value fashion



Sustainable materials and processes – reimagining fibres and methods



Wildcards – bold, unexpected ideas that no one has thought of yet, but that could spark real transformation

“The changemaker is the heart of the Global Change Award,” explains Lindmark.

“We look equally at the idea and the team behind it.

“What matters is their commitment, their capacity to follow through, and their initiative – that ability to translate intentions into action.”

How it works

GCA is running a nomination-based process for the second consecutive year.

A global network of nominators – from universities and NGOs to foundations, accelerators, and alumni – helps to uncover talent that might otherwise go unseen.

Changemakers can also apply directly through The Mills Fabrica – an official nominator and long-standing GCA partner – which is accepting proposals and will select and nominate the most promising candidates.

The prizes

Ten winners will be selected, and they’ll be given a prize that has three parts:

Expertise: Developed by Accenture, KTH Royal Institute of Technology, and The Mills Fabrica, the yearlong Changemaker Programme includes expert sessions and a peer network.

Funding: Each winner receives a “no strings attached” €200,000 grant.

Community: The winners will have access to a community of changemakers, researchers, brands, suppliers, investors, and more.



Cintia Nunes, general manager and head of Asia at The Mills Fabrica, offers a few words of advice to those interested in participating: “Be fearlessly authentic and relentlessly curious.

“The journey is as important as the destination – embrace it, and never underestimate the power of your unique perspective.”

The winners will be announced in May 2026 and crowned at the Global Change Award ceremony at City Hall in Stockholm, Sweden, in October 2026.

If you’re innovating the textile industry with forward-thinking and transformative solutions, go here to submit your nomination.