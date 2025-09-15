South Africa
ESG Infrastructure, Innovation & Technology
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

ESG Africa ConferenceTishala CommunicationsOFM RadioCyril Ramaphosa FoundationSoapboxMultiChoiceFoodForward SAFusionDesignPropelair SAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Global Change Award 2026 calls for groundbreaking fashion innovation

    If you are or know a trailblazer changing how fashion is produced, consumed, or valued, nominate them now! Nominations for H&M Foundation's Global Change Award 2026 (GCA) are open until 6 October 2025. The challenge seeks innovations such as bio-based fibres, circular materials, AI-driven design, post-consumer recycling, and robotics for demand-driven manufacturing.
    15 Sep 2025
    15 Sep 2025
    The winners of the Global Changemaker Award 2025. Image credit:
    The winners of the Global Changemaker Award 2025. Image credit: H&M Foundation

    Annie Lindmark, programme director for innovation at the H&M Foundation, says: “Each year brings new challenges, needs, breakthroughs, and opportunities.

    “I’m always curious to see the potential that’s out there, and the new disruptive ideas that passionate changemakers are sitting on right now.”

    The GCA 2026 is on the lookout for:

    • Responsible production – rethinking how fashion is made
    • Mindful consumption – changing how we use and value fashion
    • Sustainable materials and processes – reimagining fibres and methods
    • Wildcards – bold, unexpected ideas that no one has thought of yet, but that could spark real transformation

    “The changemaker is the heart of the Global Change Award,” explains Lindmark.

    “We look equally at the idea and the team behind it.

    “What matters is their commitment, their capacity to follow through, and their initiative – that ability to translate intentions into action.”

    How it works

    GCA is running a nomination-based process for the second consecutive year.

    A global network of nominators – from universities and NGOs to foundations, accelerators, and alumni – helps to uncover talent that might otherwise go unseen.

    Changemakers can also apply directly through The Mills Fabrica – an official nominator and long-standing GCA partner – which is accepting proposals and will select and nominate the most promising candidates.

    The prizes

    Ten winners will be selected, and they’ll be given a prize that has three parts:

    1. Expertise: Developed by Accenture, KTH Royal Institute of Technology, and The Mills Fabrica, the yearlong Changemaker Programme includes expert sessions and a peer network.
    2. Funding: Each winner receives a “no strings attached” €200,000 grant.
    3. Community: The winners will have access to a community of changemakers, researchers, brands, suppliers, investors, and more.

    Cintia Nunes, general manager and head of Asia at The Mills Fabrica, offers a few words of advice to those interested in participating: “Be fearlessly authentic and relentlessly curious.

    “The journey is as important as the destination – embrace it, and never underestimate the power of your unique perspective.”

    The winners will be announced in May 2026 and crowned at the Global Change Award ceremony at City Hall in Stockholm, Sweden, in October 2026.

    If you’re innovating the textile industry with forward-thinking and transformative solutions, go here to submit your nomination.

    Read more: sustainable fashion, Accenture, H&M Foundation, circular fashion
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz