International tech brand to open first store in SA

Hisense South Africa will open its first-ever premium brand store this November at Canal Walk Shopping Centre in Century City, Cape Town.

The launch coincides with Black Friday and will offer shoppers exclusive in-store promotions, product demonstrations, and a first look at Hisense’s latest premium range of locally made technology, including Africa’s largest television, the 116 UX, manufactured at the company’s Atlantis factory.

The new store represents a key milestone in Hisense’s 29-year presence in South Africa and builds on its continued investment in local manufacturing, skills development and job creation.

Located in the Atlantis Special Economic Zone, Hisense’s factory employs more than 1,000 South Africans and has received over R350m in investment since opening 11 years ago. The facility produces televisions and home appliances for the local and export markets, including the UK.

In September, Hisense launched a Seta-accredited learnership programme for 100 young people from Atlantis, providing practical training and career development opportunities.

The Canal Walk outlet has been designed as an interactive retail space, showcasing the company’s latest connected technologies such as AI-powered appliances, mini-LED televisions, and laser projection systems.

The Hisense Premium Brand Store opens to the public in November 2025.