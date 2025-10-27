First Cape Town Speed Classic hillclimb a hit with locals and fans

Close to 80 high-performance supercars and hillclimb machines roared to life this weekend as Cape Town hosted the inaugural Speed Classic Cape Town, a two-day motorsport spectacle that transformed Philip Kgosana Drive into a 1.8km racing arena.

Faizal Jacobs, 2008 BMW E46 M3 | image supplied

Under the shadow of Table Mountain, drivers took on the challenging hillclimb course, reaching top speeds of nearly 240km/h, as fans experienced the thrill of modern Ferraris, McLarens, Lamborghinis, modified single-seaters, and high-powered saloon cars.

In the King of the Mountain final, Franco Scribante claimed victory in his 2018 Nissan GTR R35, clocking 35.260 seconds, narrowly edging out Reghard Roets in a 2014 Nissan GTR R35, who finished with 35.859 seconds. Dawie Joubert rounded out the podium in a Lotus Exige with 37.407 seconds.

Scribante reflected on his win: “It was a really great day. We had to dig deep for the final run, and to have it all come together was incredible. I can’t wait to be back next year.”

Despite strong performances throughout the day, Pieter Zeelie was forced out of contention for the fastest car due to a faulty start in the final run.

Race director Enzo Kuun described the course as one of the “most scenic tracks in the world,” with Table Mountain on one side, the Atlantic Ocean on the other, and Lion’s Head behind the drivers.

The event drew nearly 15,000 spectators on-site and 180,000 online via livestream over the two days. Event director Garth Mackintosh said:

“Seeing our vision come to life has been extremely satisfying. We’re committed to building this into a premier hillclimb event that will grow year on year.”

Full results and event coverage are available at Speed Classic Cape Town results and on the YouTube livestream.

