WorldEnvironmentDay: Farm-to-table strengthens food security and sustainability

Growing consumer demand for locally sourced and sustainably produced food is placing greater focus on farm-to-table practices as South Africa seeks to strengthen food security, support local agriculture and build more resilient food systems.

Source: Meriç Tuna via Pexels

According to recent consumer research, 42% of South Africans cite health benefits as a key reason for switching food brands, while 75% want cleaner and more transparent food production. The findings also show that 70% of consumers plan to eat more fresh produce.

Food security challenges remain

Zander Spammer, agricultural resource manager at Southern Oil, says farm-to-table practices extend beyond consumer preferences and can contribute to more sustainable food production and supply chains.

“Beyond being the buzzword, farm-to-table has an integral role in connecting sustainable farming practices, building resilient food systems and local food sourcing while lessening pressure on the supply chain and reducing carbon footprint.”

South Africa continues to face challenges, including rising food prices, food insecurity, unemployment and climate change, with an estimated 15 to 16 million people experiencing inadequate or severely inadequate access to food.

“Despite the country’s ability to produce enough food to feed the population, there is an ecosystem at play that influences pricing models, impacted by global supply chain and economic shifts, which has an unfair impact on consumers with already stretched pockets,” emphasises Spammer.

“In fact, to improve food security and climate change, we must look at how we produce and consume food – encouraging local production not only means affordability but also addresses the unemployment gap.”

Supporting local agriculture

Spammer says strengthening local agricultural production can create broader economic benefits by supporting employment, rural development and local processing industries.

“Take canola farming, while cultivated in various parts of the world, South Africa is one of the key production regions, having over 600 producers dedicated to this valuable crop. Beyond farming, canola supports local processing capacity and provides protein rich feed for the livestock sector, creates additional jobs and strengthens rural economies - a tangible benefit of how supporting local agriculture filters beyond the farm gate,” adds Spammer.

The farm-to-table approach can also help reduce dependence on lengthy supply chains while keeping more economic activity within local communities.

Building resilient food systems

Climate change remains one of the key risks facing agricultural production, making long-term planning and resource management increasingly important.

Farmers continue to monitor weather patterns closely, particularly as forecasts point to a potential El Niño event that could affect the 2026/27 summer crop season.

“While the impact of phenomena like El Niño can be significant, the real impact is not yet known, and the rain forecast during June and July will indicate its severity. Farmers will use this information to help them plan around soil moisture management for the summer," stresses Spammer.

He adds that sourcing produce locally can help reduce transport-related emissions and food waste while improving freshness.

“In addition to soil management and other environmentally friendly methods, sourcing from local farmers allows for low greenhouse gas emissions from produce not being transported over long distances, while also reducing waste, allowing produce to arrive fresh,” adds Spammer.

More than a consumer trend

As World Environment Day is observed on 5 June, Spammer says farm-to-table should be viewed as a long-term strategy that balances environmental sustainability, food production and economic development.

“These combined factors indicate that farm-to-table is not a food trend but rather a strategic lever for resilience and sustainability.

“As we commemorate World Environment Day on 5 June, the agricultural industry plays a crucial role in building sustainable food systems and meeting the need for farm-to-table, which supports consumers' healthy lifestyles, drives demand for local produce, and supports local farmers for economic development. It’s about understanding the balance of scale between sustainability and food production.

"Additionally, food producers have a responsibility to produce sustainable and ethical products that not only take away from the environment but also put back into it to leave it in better condition than how they found it,” concludes Spammer.