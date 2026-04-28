FAO expands Wikipedia partnership to boost agrifood knowledge access

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Wikimedia Sverige and Wikimedia UK to expand public access to verified information on food and agriculture through Wikipedia and related open knowledge platforms.

The partnership will support the integration and sharing of FAO content across Wikipedia, Wikimedia Commons and Wikidata.

“Through its collaboration with Wikimedia partners, FAO is bringing its high-quality, open-access knowledge to widely used platforms, strengthening information integrity while reaching global audiences through a community of volunteer editors and multilingual content,” said Yasmina Bouziane, director of the FAO Office of Communications.

Expanding access to agrifood knowledge

FAO produces around 3,000 publications annually covering food security, agriculture, fisheries, forestry and nutrition. Since 2024, most of this content has been made open access under the Creative Commons Attribution (CC BY 4.0) licence.

The collaboration aims to improve the visibility and use of FAO’s evidence-based content on widely accessed public platforms, while supporting Wikipedia’s verification and sourcing standards.

Digital knowledge systems

The agreement includes contributions of open text, images and data, as well as engagement with the Wikimedia community to support multilingual knowledge sharing across more than 300 languages.

It also reflects growing emphasis on reliable, human-curated information in digital ecosystems where open data is widely used, including emerging AI-driven tools.

Five-year global implementation

FAO is one of the first UN agencies to formalise collaboration with Wikimedia chapters, strengthening links between the UN system and open knowledge platforms.

The agreement will run over an initial five-year period and supports FAO’s mandate to collect, analyse and disseminate information on food and agriculture. It was signed on World Book and Copyright Day, highlighting the importance of open access to knowledge.