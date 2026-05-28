Cattle farmers urged to prepare for bovine respiratory disease

As colder weather conditions settle across South Africa, cattle farmers are being encouraged to strengthen herd health management practices to reduce the risk of Bovine Respiratory Disease (BRD), one of the livestock sector’s most persistent and costly diseases.

According to Beefmaster Group animal health specialist Thapelo Kgosi Ramokala, outbreaks of BRD commonly occur during seasonal transitions, particularly from late summer into autumn and winter.

“BRD is not caused by a single pathogen, but rather a combination of factors that compromise the animal’s immune system,” says Ramokala.

“Stress related to weaning, transport and commingling, together with seasonal changes, creates an opportunity for both viral and bacterial infections to take hold.”

BRD is considered a multifactorial disease involving a combination of viral and bacterial agents. Common viral contributors include bovine herpesvirus (IBR), bovine viral diarrhoea virus (BVD), parainfluenza-3 and bovine respiratory syncytial virus (BRSV).

According to Ramokala, these viruses weaken cattle’s natural immune defences, increasing vulnerability to secondary bacterial infections affecting the lungs.

Early detection remains critical

Ramokala says early identification and treatment are essential in limiting the severity and spread of the disease.

“Farmers should be on the lookout for early warning signs such as fever, nasal discharge, coughing and reduced feed intake,” he says.

“Animals may also appear depressed or show rapid or laboured breathing. Identifying and treating affected cattle early can significantly improve recovery outcomes.”

Preventative herd health management remains one of the most effective ways to reduce BRD risk during seasonal changes and high-stress periods such as weaning and feedlot entry.

“A proactive herd health programme is essential, particularly during seasonal transitions,” Ramokala notes.

“Vaccination plays a key role, alongside low-stress handling practices, proper nutrition and close monitoring of animals during high-risk periods such as weaning and feedlot entry.”

Vaccination and herd management key to prevention

Ramokala says vaccination against respiratory disease forms a standard part of most herd health programmes, including for pregnant cows.

“Vaccines for BRD are among the most commonly administered, as they help protect both the cow and, through colostrum, provide early immunity to the calf.”

He recommends that farmers consider vaccinating beef calves around weaning using multivalent modified live viral vaccines, either alone or in combination with Mannheimia haemolytica and Pasteurella multocida bacterins.

Additional preventative measures include maintaining proper nutrition to support immune function and reducing stress through good herd management practices.

When infections occur, Ramokala says prompt treatment is important to reduce transmission and improve recovery.

“Treatment typically involves the use of appropriate antibiotics to address bacterial infections, as well as anti-inflammatory medication to reduce fever and lung inflammation,” he explains.

“Affected animals should also be isolated in hospital pens to prevent further transmission and to allow for closer monitoring and recovery.”