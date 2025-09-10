Design Bridge and Partners wins Best in Show for Design at Mark Awards

Design Bridge and Partners (DB&P), part of the Ogilvy South Africa group, was recognised at the inaugural Mark Awards this past weekend with 3 accolades, including the overal ‘Best in Show’ award for Design.

DB&P was the most awarded design agency at the awards show, winning in the urban design category for Standard Bank and visual identity category for the MycoHAB Project.

It's highly desirable, sustainable, and iconic ‘1862 Experience Store’ for Standard Bank was picked by judges as a leader in its category. A gallery-like retail space that celebrates African craftsmanship, transforming everyday branded items into sought-after design pieces, and embodying the bank’s purpose of driving Africa’s growth. In partnership with Atmos Architecture & Design DB&Ps created a celebration of local design: a space where storytelling and sustainability, converge to redefine the future of corporate retail and gifting.

Yolisa Koza, group head of brand experience at Standard Bank Group says, “We’re honoured by this joint recognition, which reflects the strength of our partnerships and the shared belief in our brand purpose – Africa is our home we drive her growth. The 1862 Brand Store is more than a retail environment - it’s a curated experience that celebrates our founding year and the journey that has shaped us. It’s a space where our legacy meets contemporary African creativity, allowing customers to feel, wear, and engage with the Standard Bank brand alongside other brands we’ve proudly collaborated with. 1862 embodies our commitment to innovation, cultural relevance, and meaningful brand connection.”

In parallel DB&P’s brand identity work for the MycoHAB initiative, also shone brightly at the awards. MycoHAB aims to help find solutions for the severe housing shortages, environmental strain, and economic challenges in Namibia. Turning agricultural waste into sustainable homes and food using mycelium technology developed by NASA. To bring this vision to life, DB&Ps created a ‘living identity’ that grows and evolves like the fungi itself – organic in form, rooted in Namibian culture, and designed to spark both curiosity and trust. The brand humanises complex science, builds community engagement, and positions MycoHAB as a catalyst for sustainable change, one mushroom brick at a time.

Andreas Mershin, co-founder MycoHAB says. “As imaginate as our business. Our identity perfectly captures a transformational African venture.”

Mathew Weiss, managing director of DB&Ps commented after the awards, “These awards are a testament to the power of design to create and business advantage for clients. Design with real-world impact is our core focus and that’s why this recognition means so much to our team. It’s an honour to be recognised alongside our clients, who share in the belief that bold ideas can shape meaningful change.”

Design Bridge & Partners is a strategic brand design agency, working at the intersection of culture, commerce, and creativity. With expertise spanning brand identity, digital design and experience design, the studio partners with organisations around the world to build brands that matter.



