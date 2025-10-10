South Africa
Logistics Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Business Partners LimitedDachserBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

More...

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Transnet secures court order to access withheld CRRC locomotive spares

    A South African court has ordered Chinese manufacturer CRRC E-Loco to release locomotive spares it had withheld from Transnet, giving the state-owned freight operator a critical boost in its efforts to restore performance. The decision comes after a protracted legal dispute over contracts signed in 2014, which Transnet says were unlawfully awarded.
    By Nelson Banya
    10 Oct 2025
    10 Oct 2025
    Source: Archive
    Source: Archive

    Transnet halted the supply of 1,064 locomotives from four original equipment suppliers, including CRRC E-Loco, citing irregularities in contracts valued at 54.4bn rand ($3.18bn). In 2023, Transnet reported that 161 locomotives supplied by CRRC were non-operational due to withheld spares and maintenance support, affecting freight operations.

    Transnet CEO Michelle Phillips said the court had recently issued a further order ensuring the delivery of the parts, which were stored in South African warehouses.

    "I was not going to pay for my own parts again. We went back to court, and we then got an order giving the CRRC five days to deliver those parts to Transnet," Phillips said.

    "So these last few days, we've been accessing those (parts). We are busy doing a full inventory of all of those parts," she added.

    CRRC E-Loco was not immediately available for comment.

    Operational impact on freight volumes

    The ongoing dispute, which also involves locomotives not supplied under the terminated contract, has worsened Transnet’s equipment shortages. Freight volumes have dropped from a peak of 226 million metric tonnes in 2017/18 to 160 million metric tonnes in the 2024/25 financial year.

    In addition to contract disputes, Transnet’s performance has been affected by cable theft and infrastructure vandalism. The delivery of the CRRC spares is expected to support the operator’s efforts to restore locomotive availability and improve freight reliability.

    Read more: supply chain, Transnet, freight rail, rail infrastructure, logistics industry, logistics and transport, South Africa logistics
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Nelson Banya

    Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Mark Potter.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz