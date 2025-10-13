Bolt South Africa hosts NLTA workshop to support driver compliance

Bolt South Africa has partnered with the National Department of Transport (NDoT) and the Gauteng Provincial Regulatory Entity (PRE) to strengthen South Africa’s e-hailing sector through a National Land Transport Amendment Act (NLTA) Driver Workshop.

Source: Supplied

The workshop, held on Thursday, 9 October 2025, provided drivers with practical guidance and resources to understand and comply with the newly implemented NLTA regulations.

The session brought together key stakeholders, including government representatives, regulatory authorities, and drivers, to discuss the implications of the amended legislation, marking a milestone in formally recognising e-hailing in South Africa’s transport framework.

Fikile Nzuza, senior public policy manager at Bolt South Africa, said: "As the country’s leading mobility platform, Bolt takes compliance seriously not just for the company, but across our entire driver community.

"This workshop is about partnership and working with the government to ensure every driver understands the law, feels supported, and operates safely and legally."

Workshop highlights

Presentations by Muzi Simelani, director at the National Department of Transport, and Bennito Motitswe, chairperson of the Gauteng Provincial Regulatory Entity, covered:

• The national regulatory framework and e-hailing’s legal status under the NLTA

• The licensing process in Gauteng, including documentation and application procedures

• Compliance and enforcement measures promoting safer, more professional operations

An interactive panel discussion and Q&A session followed, allowing drivers to engage directly with officials and Bolt representatives to clarify compliance questions.

Commitment to responsible ninovation

Nzuza added: "We want to build a future where innovation and regulation move hand in hand. By helping drivers navigate the new requirements, we’re investing in a more sustainable and trusted e-hailing ecosystem."

Bennito Motitswe said: "We thank Bolt for arranging this workshop, which reflects the company’s strong commitment to regulatory compliance and ensuring that all drivers operating on its platform meet the necessary legal requirements.

"Compliance is essential for all operators, and the amended NLTA provides a clear framework outlining what is required and expected.

"As the Gauteng PRE, we are committed to working closely with e-hailing platforms such as Bolt to make these processes as accessible and user-friendly as possible, and we look forward to fostering a cooperative and conflict-free environment for all operators."