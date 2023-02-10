10 tips to maximise your hotel stay!

Are you planning your next trip? We've got 10 top tips to help you maximise your next stay at any City Lodge Hotel Group property.

Whether you’re booking into a Courtyard Hotel, City Lodge Hotel, Town Lodge or Road Lodge, here’s the inside track to ensure your stay is stupendous:

1) Reception is your BFF: You’ll meet the reception team at check-in and they will be your lifeline during your stay – make sure you save the hotel’s WhatsApp number on your phone. Need an extra pillow or blanket? Contact reception. Aircon not working? Contact reception. Run out of tea or coffee in your room? You guessed it, contact reception! Whatever your challenges are during your stay, be sure to let our reception team know so that they can resolve it and ensure you have a hassle-free stay.

2) Uncapped WiFi for the win: We know you’ll be keen to tell your friends all about the good time you’re having at our hotels and offer our guests complimentary, uncapped WiFi. Catch up on social media, post your latest TikTok, send those emails, hold an online meeting or watch your favourite streaming programmes using our fast, reliable internet.

3) Enjoy our eco-friendly amenities: The amenities aka toiletries in the bathroom are free and yours to use and/or take home. If you’ve run out of anything or forgotten to pack an essential item, like toothbrush or razor, ask reception as they have certain items for sale. You can pat yourself on the back too as our amenities are environmentally-friendly and free from single-use plastic, including our clever Hair & Body Bar that replaces bottles of shampoo and bodywash.

4) Eat, drink and be merry: All of our hotels have restaurants that offer delicious breakfast, lunch and dinner. Be sure to check out our new cocktail menu available at Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels and Town Lodges, or order a glass of Prosecco or draught beer (available at select hotels). Tantalise your tastebuds with our hearty ribs and chips, delicious pizzas or a healthy salad, to name just a few items from our revamped menus. If you fancy eating in your pjs in front of the TV, our team will gladly tray up your order for you to take back to your room.

5) Snack attack: Craving a midnight snack? Hit up the vending machines near reception and take your pick of sweet and savoury snacks and beverages. We all love watching the coils release their goodies and hear the satisfying thud as the chosen treat lands in the tray below.

6) Stay hydrated: We want you to stay hydrated during your stay, and have set up hydration stations near reception in all of our hotels, dispensing free chilled magnesium-enriched filtered water in still and sparkling variants. Top up your own water bottle or use one of the glasses provided.

7) Take a dip in the pool: Most of our hotels have sparkling swimming pools and outdoor spaces so pack your cozzies and make the most of the excellent summer sunshine. In winter, embrace the ice plunge trend! We have dedicated swimming towels specially for use around the pool so you don’t need to pack your own or run the risk of spoiling the fluffy white towels in your room.

8) Book a shuttle: Many of our hotels offer to book an independently run shuttle service to get you to and from where you need to go, at a reasonable price for your account, such as the airport or nearby shopping centre or entertainment destination. Chat to reception and enquire about the rates and availability and let us take care of the rest.

9) Let us reward you: If you’re not yet a member of our Rewards loyalty programme, sign up and earn points on every booking made via our website www.clhg.com, for walk-in stays or when you telephone one of our hotels directly. Once you have accumulated sufficient points, use them to “pay” for future stays.

10) Save on our specials: We always have a few specials on the go, offering discounted accommodation rates and more. WOZA Friday means discounted rates when booking on the last Friday of the month and our WKND Special means savings every weekend. Our Valentine’s Month special is on now, and keep an eye out for promotions throughout the year, such as Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, which often include a special food and beverage combo offering. Check them out on our website https://clhg.com/specials and spoil yourself and the family.