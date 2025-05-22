Chef Sanele’s journey from home kitchen to hotel hero celebrating Africa Day at Town Lodge Umhlanga

Top stories
More news
Nkopane Maphiri | A tribute to Issie Kirsh - Maverick of independent radio
Why your digital media might not be scaling
TDMC 14 hours
Zikhali’s culinary journey took courage: “My passion for cooking began with the joy of creating dishes and experimenting with flavours. I knew early on that I wanted to pursue a career as a professional chef, but the definitive decision was made at university. Although I was studying for a Bachelor of Education, I realised my true calling lay elsewhere. I craved creativity and artistic expression, so after a year, I left university to pursue my culinary aspirations. It was a bold move, but one that ultimately set me on the right path.”
Her training journey at college was all about learning culinary skills and building relationships, making new friends and embracing the enriching and exciting experience.
“My cooking at Town Lodge Umhlanga continues to evolve and is a testament to my dedication and love for the craft. Although the culinary profession can be physically demanding and challenging, it’s also incredibly fulfilling. Working with the team every day has taught me valuable lessons, and the appreciation from those who enjoy my food, has made it all worthwhile. The dish that guests love the most is the Shisa Nyama,” she says.
For Zikhali, food is tied to deep emotion: “My favourite home-cooked meal is a beef goulash and steamed bread. My mother used to cook it for us when my siblings and I were young, especially at winter time. Every time I cook it now, I’m reminded of my childhood and it also excites my mom.”
The Seven Colours Sunday tradition is especially close to her heart: “It’s more than just a dish with colourful ingredients – it’s time for family to come together, like a joyful gathering after church, and creating lasting memories with the people you love.
Chef Zikhali in brief:
As City Lodge Hotels continues to honour heritage and homegrown talent, chefs like Zikhali remind us that the best stories are told through food. Happy Africa Day from our kitchens to yours!
(Serves 4)
Chef Sanele Zikhali at Town Lodge Umhlanga has created a new take on the traditional lamb shank, served on creamy sweet potato mash, and topped with a flavourful red wine sauce – the perfect winter warmer!
Ingredients:
4 lamb shanks
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 cups olive oil
15ml (1 tbsp) ground pepper
5ml (1 tsp) salt
6 sprigs thyme (fresh)
4 sprigs rosemary (fresh)
pinch of any aromatic flavour
85ml (1/3 cup) red wine
Method:
Ingredients:
2 garlic cloves, minced
60ml (1/4 cup) butter
1 jalapeno (minced)
sprig rosemary and thyme (finely chopped)
1 cup cream
pinch of any aromatic flavour
lamb shank bone marrow
60ml (1/4 cup) cheddar cheese
Method:
Ingredients:
4 medium-sized sweet potatoes
1 cup cream
2 Laughing Cow cheese wedges
Method:
To serve, add a dollop of creamy sweet potato mash onto the plate and top with a lamb shank and sprigs of rosemary, then pour on the sauce. You can add some quick roasted vegetables or other veggies of your choice, or top with a slice of charred orange for extra visual appeal and tang. Bon appetit!
TDMC 14 hours