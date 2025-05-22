Kenya calls thrill-seekers with new tourism adventure campaign

The Kenya Tourism Board has launched A Journey Through the Wild Heart of East Africa, a multimedia branded campaign to promote tourism to the country.

The campaign was created for them by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions, and follows seasoned travel photographer and adventurer Jack Swynnerton on a stunning journey capturing the country’s dramatic landscapes and incredible wildlife.

The new campaign comes in three parts: Land, Water and Air. Source: BBC.

Swynnerton enjoys a once-in-a-lifetime experience as he discovers the true spirit of adventure in Kenya, documenting his journey in a photography essay and travel guide split into three chapters - Land, Water and Air.

On land, his adventure begins at the heart of Kenya’s wild frontier as he walks the plains of the Maasai Mara. Crossing the rugged landscapes of the savannah, he showcases Kenya's world-famous wildlife, getting up close and personal with a pride of lions, and discovers the warm hospitality and cultural richness of the local Samburu community.

From there, we take to the skies and embark on a hot air balloon safari above the Maasai Mara at dawn, offering an unparalleled view of the wild, before taking a flight in a light aircraft to a remote elephant sanctuary and hiking off-grid up the snow-capped peaks of Mount Kenya, experiencing moments of stillness on Africa's second highest mountain.

Finally, we dive into Kenya’s hidden coastal and aquatic gems. In Watamu on the Swahili coast, our guide paddleboards through tangled mangrove forests, kitesurfs along the turquoise waves of the Indian Ocean and heads out to sea on a traditional dhow sailing boat.

June Chepkemei, CEO Kenya Tourism Board (KTB), said: “This campaign marks a pivotal moment in our efforts to diversify Kenya’s tourism offerings beyond the traditional experience. By highlighting the rich tapestry of adventure activities from mountain trekking and aerial safaris to coastal exploration, we are positioning Kenya as an excellent destination for thrill-seekers and nature lovers alike. A Journey Through the Wild Heart of East Africa highlights the immense potential of adventure tourism and reinforces our commitment to offering visitors a dynamic and unforgettable travel experience.”

Jihane Rassasse, VP of Content Partnerships for MEA, Turkey and the Mediterranean, BBC Studios, said: “This thrilling journey across Kenya and the stunning visual storytelling of Jack Swynnerton provides the perfect lens through which to explore adventure tourism in the country. From spotting elephants on safari to marvelling at mountain views, we’ve showcased some amazing experiences which will offer audiences around the world a taste of just what an adventure in Kenya can offer.”