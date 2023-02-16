AKA's album Mass Country to be released in honour of his legacy

Following the tragic and untimely passing of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes', the release of his Mass Country album will go ahead as planned on 24 February 2023.

The Forbes family have acknowledged the outpouring of support and love from South Africa and beyond. The family continues to celebrate the life of their son. To honor his legacy, they are choosing to continue with the release of Mass Country album on the 24 February 2023 as planned.

In the last two years Mass Country has become AKA’s entire world. The Supa Mega constantly kept the album release momentum and anticipation high. He first made an announcement of the album on the 10 January 2023, via Instagram with a post of the artwork captioned with the album title and release date.

Nivo manager and co-executive producer of Mass Country shared: “The team was extremely blessed to work so closely on this project with Kiernan. We spent a lot of time mapping out this roll out and creating all the content we have under his direction. Kiernan worked tremendously hard on this project. He put his heart and soul into it, and we were blessed that Kiernan got the opportunity to map out this entire roll out and approve all the elements, so what will be coming out will be as per his direction and his vision. We thank the Forbes family for their faith in the entire team working on this project.”

AKA’s Team Vth Season, The T Effect and Sony Music Entertainment Africa will manage the release of Mass Country. With the support and blessings of the family we celebrate The Supa Mega through his gift of music.

Managing director at Sony Music Entertainment Africa, Sean Watson: “Our hearts are broken. We’ve lost not only an icon but someone who was dear to us as a member of the Sony family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones as we all traverse this difficult time of mourning the loss of a dearly beloved and respected artist. All of us at Sony Music convey our deepest sympathies and condolences to his family, friends, the Megacy and South Africa.”

Long Time Friend, Advisor and Business Partner @Vth Season’s, Rapheal Benza: “Kiernan worked very hard on this project. The energy and the expectations from the Megacy fuelled him to make a masterpiece. We are delighted, even at our saddest moment, to share the music he left behind for us for eternity…Long Live, Supa Mega, Live Long!! The world will never forget AKA and that’s a promise…”

As per Kiernan’s wishes, the next single release will be Company alongside longtime collaborator and friend Kiddominant. Scheduled for release on Friday, 17 February, the single was recorded in Los Angeles while during his January holiday.