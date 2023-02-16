17th Annual South African Film and Television Awards call for jury members

The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF), an agency of the Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture, the custodians of the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs), has released a national call for jury members for the 17th Annual South African Film and Television Awards (#SAFTAs17).

The SAFTAs are appealing to the country's film and television industry to nominate and submit experienced, passionate, measured, and insightful industry practitioners to serve as members of the #SAFTAs17 jury.

The #SAFTAs17 jury will be tasked with the enormous responsibility of maintaining the integrity of the SAFTAs' judging process and ensuring judging is conducted following the highest film and television awards standards.

The nominated individuals will also need to be fully engaged in the judging process to ensure a credible process.

Here's an overview of the SAFTAs' judging objectives:

A. Each jury panel shall be balanced with respect to age, gender, experience, ethnicity, and industry skills.

B. An invitation will be sent to previous SAFTAs winners and key industry specialists with a minimum of 8 years experience and specialised skill set competency to form part of the 2023 jury.

C. Juries should preferably amount to an odd number with a recommended minimum of 7 and a maximum of 10 judges per panel.

D. A preference of 70% of the skilled members of a particular jury should be practitioners working within the craft of each category.

E. The judging process has 2 phases and 90 judging categories to deliberate on.

Judging will take place between 4th April and 10th June 2023.

You can nominate someone or submit proposed judges by contacting Stacey Takane at az.oc.fvfn@lyecats by 6 March 2023.

All submissions/nominations must include a profile of the person being nominated, accompanied by a copy of their CV.

Queries can also be directed to Stacey Takane at az.oc.fvfn@lyecats.