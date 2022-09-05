All the Safta Award winners!

The winners of this year's South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) were announced this past weekend.

Image supplied: The Safta Award winners were announced this weekend, hosted by Khutso Theledi, Mpho Popps and Ryle De Morny

The awards were hosted by broadcast personality Khutso Theledi, comedian and TV personality Mpho Popps and the dashing actor and TV presenter Ryle De Morny.

Leading the tally this year, MultiChoice Group (MCG) scooped a total of 54 awards, across both the Craft Show, held on 2 September on the Saftas YouTube page and the Main Show held on Mzansi Magic and S3 on 3 September, up from 47 last year.

These wins boasted a mixed bag across various categories such as Best TV Soap for kykNET’s Suidooster, Best Telenovela for Mzansi Magic’s DiepCity, Best Achievement In Directing - TV Soap for Binnelanders and>Best Achievement In Scriptwriting - Telenovela for Legacy.

Showmax boasted 17 wins from shows such as Tali’s Baby Diary, the much-loved popular telenovela, The Wife and TV Drama, Dam to name a few.

Bonko Khoza and Abdul Khoza from The Wife won for Best Actor in a Telenovela and Best Supporting Actor in Telenovela respectively. Veteran actress Nthati Moshesh walked away with Best Actress in a Telenovela for her role as Mother Mary in Isono on Bet Africa. The late, great Shaleen Surtie Richards remembered for her role as nurse Muriel Foster, received the Best Supporting Actress in a Telenovela award for kykNET’s Arendsvlei.

The SABC achieved nine wins, some of which were SABC 2’s hit reality show Taste Masters SA, winning Best Competition Reality Show, while SABC 1’s The Braai Show with Cassper received Best Variety Show and seasoned actress, Manaka Ranaka was awarded, Best Actress in a TV Soap for Generations: The Legacy for her role as Lucy.

SABC 3’s acclaimed documentary Murder In Paris won the Best Achievement in Sound Documentary, while Best Entertainment Programme was scooped up by SABC 2’s Musiek Roulette.

Netflix walked away with seven awards in various categories for its two feature films, I Am All Girls, Angeliena and hit TV comedy How To Ruin Christmas- Season 2.

Etv’s House of Zwide received four wins at the Craft Awards and Scandal scooped the best supporting actor and actress roles in a TV Soap. The broadcast platform overall won 11 awards where Best Actor in a TV Soap was scooped up by Thabo Malema for his portrayal of Bohang in Scandal.

The public had their say in the coveted Public Vote categories where Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo was voted as the Best TV Presenter for her stellar performance as the host of Old Mutual’s Amazing Voices and DiepCity was voted as the Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela.

This year’s accolade for the Lifetime Achievement Award went to the legendary Mme Connie Chiume for her 45 years of dedicated service to the South African television industry and broader global film industry. Receiving a notable mention from the Honourable Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture during the broadcast, Mme Chiume joins an illustrious list of previous Lifetime Achievers including Thoko Ntshiga, Thembi Mtshali and Lydia Mokgokoloshi.

Both the Craft and Main Shows included stellar performances from the likes of Zoë Modiga, Goodluck, Samthing Soweto, Langa Mavuso, Jesse Clegg and Hush SA, to name a few.

Full list of winners

CRAFT AWARDS Best Achievement in Sound - Documentary Anthony Croft Murder In Paris Best Achievement in Editing - Documentary Esther Badenhorst I Am Here Best Achievement in Cinematography - Documentary Rick Joaquim I Am Here Best Achievement in Directing - Documentary Khalid Shamis The Colonel's Stray Dogs Best Documentary Short Ulwandle - The Ocean Bonanza Films Best Made For TV Documentary Devilsdorp Idea, Candy Best Documentary Feature I Am Here Sanktuary Films Best Natural History and Environmental Programme Unholy Alliance Earth Touch Youth Achiever Award Lwazi Msipha Best Children’s Programme Siyaya – Come Wild With Us! Francois Odendaal Productions Best Educational Programme Kick It Mindset Concept Production House Best Factual Programme Die Staat Teen Reel Epics Productions Best Competition Reality Show The Taste Master SA Cardova Productions Best Structured Soapie Reality Show The Unexpected - DJ Zinhle Brightfire Pictures Best Docu-Reality Ghosted Africa: Love Gone Missing Idea Collective Outstanding Person with Disability Contributor Award Calvin Ratladi Best Youth Programme The Kingdom I Love That Productions Best Online Content Politically Aweh Bouncing Biscuit Best Lifestyle Programme Die Broer Toer Marche Media Best Current Affairs Programme Beitbridge Border Post Combined Artists Best Student Film Water Is Water UCT TV Studios Best Made For TV Movie Boxing Day Black Brain Pictures Best International Format Family Feud South Africa Rapid Blue Best Entertainment Programme Musiek Roulette Mellow Yellow Entertainment Best Variety Show The Braai Show with Cassper Cake Media Best Achievement in Make-Up And Hairstyling - TV Comedy Nthabiseng Senong, Nomagugu Makgopela & Thandeka Feliti African Dreams Best Achievement in Wardrobe - TV Comedy Cassandra Rowland G.I.L. Best Achievement in Sound - TV Comedy Simon Ratcliffe How to Ruin Christmas Best Achievement In Art Direction - TV Comedy Beatrix Van Zyl G.I.L. Best Achievement in Editing - TV Comedy Richard Starkey & Gordon Midgley Tali's Baby Diary Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - TV Comedy Rethabile Ramaphakela, Lwazi Mvusi, Thuso Sibisi, Sunni Faba, Salah Sabiti & Katleho How to Ruin Christmas Best Achievement in Cinematography - TV Comedy Fahema Hendricks Troukoors Best Achievement In Directing - TV Comedy Ari Kruger & Daniel Zimbler Tali's Baby Diary Outstanding Provincial Contributor Award Nceba Mqolomba Best Achievement in Make-Up & Hairstyling

- TV Drama Minke Swart 4 Mure Best Achievement in Wardrobe - TV Drama Mariechen Vosloo 4 Mure Best Achievement in Sound - TV Drama Joel "Juelz" Mahlatjie eHostela Best Achievement in Original Music/Score - TV Drama Zithulele Khwela Umkhokha Best Achievement in Art Direction - TV Drama Sue Steele Dam Best Achievement in Editing - TV Drama Regardt Botha, Markus Van Schalkwyk & Eva Du Preez Nêrens Noordkaap Best Achievement in Cinematography - TV Drama Tom Marais Reyka Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - TV Drama Rohan Dickson Reyka Best Achievement in Directing - TV Drama Catharine Cooke & Zwelesizwe Ntuli Reyka Best Achievement in Make-Up & Hairstyling

- TV Soap/Telenovela Refentse Munyai DiepCity Best Achievement in Wardrobe - TV Soap/Telenovela Beverly Mogorosi & Teddy Geldart House of Zwide Best Achievement In Sound - TV Soap/Telenovela Tshepiso Matlou,Janno Muller,Jonty Everton,Thapelo Makhubo &Jeanre Greyling House of Zwide Best Achievement in Editing - TV Soap/Telenovela LJ Rice,Sibongeleni Mabuyakhulu & Simphiwe Nhlumayo House of Zwide Best Achievement in Original Music/Score - Telenovela Brendan Jury The River Emerging Filmmaker Jordy Sank Best Achievement in Cinematography - Telenovela Ryan Lotter & Lekau Mamabolo House of Zwide Best Achievement in Art Direction - TV Soap/Telenovela Noluthando Lobese DiepCity Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - Telenovela Gwydion Beynon & Phathutshedzo Makwarela Legacy Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - TV Soap Ameera Patel, Sanele Zulu, Grace Mahlaba, Thomas Hall, Myolisi Sikupela, Nonhlanhla Simelane, Omphile Molusi, Rosalind Butler; Teresca, Muishond, Themba Mahlangu & Kelly Robinson Best Achievement in Directing - Telenovela Mandla Ngcongwane, Manqoba Mathunjwa, Thandokazi Msumza & Mamohato Askew DiepCity Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - TV Soap Ameera Patel, Sanele Zulu, Grace Mahlaba, Thomas Hall, Myolisi Sikupela, Nonhlanhla Simelane, Omphile Molusi, Rosalind Butler; Teresca, Muishond, Themba Mahlangu & Kelly Robinson Best Achievement in Directing - TV Soap Danie Joubert Binnelanders Best Achievement in Make-Up & Hairstyling - Feature Film Annie Butler Glasshouse Best Achievement in Costume Design - Feature Film Catherine Mcintosh Glasshouse Best Achievement in Sound Design - Feature Film Ebenhaezer Smal (Haezer), Keagan Higgins, Rob Brinkworth & Gustav Stutterheim Fried Barry Best Achievement in Editing - Feature Film Rowan Jackson Glasshouse Best Achievement In Production Design - Feature Film Kerry Von Lillienveld Glasshouse Best Achievement in Original Music/ Score - Feature Film Ebenhaezer Smal (Haezer) Fried Barry Best Achievement in Cinematography - Feature Film Justus De Jager Glasshouse Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - Feature Film Jafta Mamabolo Freedom