    All the Safta Award winners!

    5 Sep 2022
    The winners of this year's South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) were announced this past weekend.
    Image supplied: The Safta Award winners were announced this weekend, hosted by Khutso Theledi, Mpho Popps and Ryle De Morny
    Image supplied: The Safta Award winners were announced this weekend, hosted by Khutso Theledi, Mpho Popps and Ryle De Morny

    The awards were hosted by broadcast personality Khutso Theledi, comedian and TV personality Mpho Popps and the dashing actor and TV presenter Ryle De Morny.

    Leading the tally this year, MultiChoice Group (MCG) scooped a total of 54 awards, across both the Craft Show, held on 2 September on the Saftas YouTube page and the Main Show held on Mzansi Magic and S3 on 3 September, up from 47 last year.

    The hosts of this year's Safta Awards
    The hosts and the glamour of this year's Saftas

    30 Aug 2022

    These wins boasted a mixed bag across various categories such as Best TV Soap for kykNET’s Suidooster, Best Telenovela for Mzansi Magic’s DiepCity, Best Achievement In Directing - TV Soap for Binnelanders and>Best Achievement In Scriptwriting - Telenovela for Legacy.

    Showmax boasted 17 wins from shows such as Tali’s Baby Diary, the much-loved popular telenovela, The Wife and TV Drama, Dam to name a few.

    Bonko Khoza and Abdul Khoza from The Wife won for Best Actor in a Telenovela and Best Supporting Actor in Telenovela respectively. Veteran actress Nthati Moshesh walked away with Best Actress in a Telenovela for her role as Mother Mary in Isono on Bet Africa. The late, great Shaleen Surtie Richards remembered for her role as nurse Muriel Foster, received the Best Supporting Actress in a Telenovela award for kykNET’s Arendsvlei.

    Best reactions from first-time SAFTA nominees
    Best reactions from first-time SAFTA nominees

    Issued by Showmax 19 Jul 2022

    The SABC achieved nine wins, some of which were SABC 2’s hit reality show Taste Masters SA, winning Best Competition Reality Show, while SABC 1’s The Braai Show with Cassper received Best Variety Show and seasoned actress, Manaka Ranaka was awarded, Best Actress in a TV Soap for Generations: The Legacy for her role as Lucy.
    SABC 3’s acclaimed documentary Murder In Paris won the Best Achievement in Sound Documentary, while Best Entertainment Programme was scooped up by SABC 2’s Musiek Roulette.

    Netflix walked away with seven awards in various categories for its two feature films, I Am All Girls, Angeliena and hit TV comedy How To Ruin Christmas- Season 2.
    Etv’s House of Zwide received four wins at the Craft Awards and Scandal scooped the best supporting actor and actress roles in a TV Soap. The broadcast platform overall won 11 awards where Best Actor in a TV Soap was scooped up by Thabo Malema for his portrayal of Bohang in Scandal.

    Source:
    The 16th annual Safta nominees have been announced!

    14 Jul 2022

    The public had their say in the coveted Public Vote categories where Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo was voted as the Best TV Presenter for her stellar performance as the host of Old Mutual’s Amazing Voices and DiepCity was voted as the Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela.

    This year’s accolade for the Lifetime Achievement Award went to the legendary Mme Connie Chiume for her 45 years of dedicated service to the South African television industry and broader global film industry. Receiving a notable mention from the Honourable Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture during the broadcast, Mme Chiume joins an illustrious list of previous Lifetime Achievers including Thoko Ntshiga, Thembi Mtshali and Lydia Mokgokoloshi.

    Both the Craft and Main Shows included stellar performances from the likes of Zoë Modiga, Goodluck, Samthing Soweto, Langa Mavuso, Jesse Clegg and Hush SA, to name a few.

    Full list of winners

    CRAFT AWARDS
    Best Achievement in Sound - DocumentaryAnthony CroftMurder In Paris
    Best Achievement in Editing - DocumentaryEsther BadenhorstI Am Here
    Best Achievement in Cinematography - DocumentaryRick JoaquimI Am Here
    Best Achievement in Directing - DocumentaryKhalid ShamisThe Colonel's Stray Dogs
    Best Documentary ShortUlwandle - The OceanBonanza Films
    Best Made For TV DocumentaryDevilsdorpIdea, Candy
    Best Documentary FeatureI Am HereSanktuary Films
    Best Natural History and Environmental ProgrammeUnholy AllianceEarth Touch
    Youth Achiever AwardLwazi Msipha
    Best Children’s ProgrammeSiyaya – Come Wild With Us!Francois Odendaal Productions
    Best Educational ProgrammeKick ItMindset Concept Production House
    Best Factual ProgrammeDie Staat TeenReel Epics Productions
    Best Competition Reality ShowThe Taste Master SACardova Productions
    Best Structured Soapie Reality ShowThe Unexpected - DJ ZinhleBrightfire Pictures
    Best Docu-RealityGhosted Africa: Love Gone MissingIdea Collective
    Outstanding Person with Disability Contributor AwardCalvin Ratladi
    Best Youth ProgrammeThe KingdomI Love That Productions
    Best Online ContentPolitically AwehBouncing Biscuit
    Best Lifestyle ProgrammeDie Broer ToerMarche Media
    Best Current Affairs ProgrammeBeitbridge Border PostCombined Artists
    Best Student FilmWater Is WaterUCT TV Studios
    Best Made For TV MovieBoxing DayBlack Brain Pictures
    Best International FormatFamily Feud South AfricaRapid Blue
    Best Entertainment ProgrammeMusiek RouletteMellow Yellow Entertainment
    Best Variety ShowThe Braai Show with CassperCake Media
    Best Achievement in Make-Up And Hairstyling - TV ComedyNthabiseng Senong, Nomagugu Makgopela & Thandeka FelitiAfrican Dreams
    Best Achievement in Wardrobe - TV ComedyCassandra RowlandG.I.L.
    Best Achievement in Sound - TV ComedySimon RatcliffeHow to Ruin Christmas
    Best Achievement In Art Direction - TV ComedyBeatrix Van ZylG.I.L.
    Best Achievement in Editing - TV ComedyRichard Starkey & Gordon MidgleyTali's Baby Diary
    Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - TV ComedyRethabile Ramaphakela, Lwazi Mvusi, Thuso Sibisi, Sunni Faba, Salah Sabiti & KatlehoHow to Ruin Christmas
    Best Achievement in Cinematography - TV ComedyFahema HendricksTroukoors
    Best Achievement In Directing - TV ComedyAri Kruger & Daniel ZimblerTali's Baby Diary
    Outstanding Provincial Contributor AwardNceba Mqolomba
    Best Achievement in Make-Up & Hairstyling
    - TV Drama    		Minke Swart4 Mure
    Best Achievement in Wardrobe - TV DramaMariechen Vosloo4 Mure
    Best Achievement in Sound - TV DramaJoel "Juelz" MahlatjieeHostela
    Best Achievement in Original Music/Score - TV DramaZithulele KhwelaUmkhokha
    Best Achievement in Art Direction - TV DramaSue SteeleDam
    Best Achievement in Editing - TV DramaRegardt Botha, Markus Van Schalkwyk & Eva Du PreezNêrens Noordkaap
    Best Achievement in Cinematography - TV DramaTom MaraisReyka
    Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - TV DramaRohan DicksonReyka
    Best Achievement in Directing - TV DramaCatharine Cooke & Zwelesizwe NtuliReyka
    Best Achievement in Make-Up & Hairstyling
    - TV Soap/Telenovela    		Refentse MunyaiDiepCity
    Best Achievement in Wardrobe - TV Soap/TelenovelaBeverly Mogorosi & Teddy GeldartHouse of Zwide
    Best Achievement In Sound - TV Soap/TelenovelaTshepiso Matlou,Janno Muller,Jonty Everton,Thapelo Makhubo &Jeanre GreylingHouse of Zwide
    Best Achievement in Editing - TV Soap/TelenovelaLJ Rice,Sibongeleni Mabuyakhulu & Simphiwe NhlumayoHouse of Zwide
    Best Achievement in Original Music/Score - TelenovelaBrendan JuryThe River
    Emerging FilmmakerJordy Sank
    Best Achievement in Cinematography - TelenovelaRyan Lotter & Lekau MamaboloHouse of Zwide
    Best Achievement in Art Direction - TV Soap/TelenovelaNoluthando LobeseDiepCity
    Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - TelenovelaGwydion Beynon & Phathutshedzo MakwarelaLegacy
    Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - TV SoapAmeera Patel, Sanele Zulu, Grace Mahlaba, Thomas Hall, Myolisi Sikupela, NonhlanhlaSimelane, Omphile Molusi, Rosalind Butler; Teresca, Muishond, Themba Mahlangu & Kelly Robinson
    Best Achievement in Directing - TelenovelaMandla Ngcongwane, Manqoba Mathunjwa, Thandokazi Msumza & Mamohato AskewDiepCity
    Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - TV SoapAmeera Patel, Sanele Zulu, Grace Mahlaba, Thomas Hall, Myolisi Sikupela, NonhlanhlaSimelane, Omphile Molusi, Rosalind Butler; Teresca, Muishond, Themba Mahlangu & Kelly Robinson
    Best Achievement in Directing - TV SoapDanie JoubertBinnelanders
    Best Achievement in Make-Up & Hairstyling - Feature FilmAnnie ButlerGlasshouse
    Best Achievement in Costume Design - Feature FilmCatherine McintoshGlasshouse
    Best Achievement in Sound Design - Feature FilmEbenhaezer Smal (Haezer), Keagan Higgins, Rob Brinkworth & Gustav StutterheimFried Barry
    Best Achievement in Editing - Feature FilmRowan JacksonGlasshouse
    Best Achievement In Production Design - Feature FilmKerry Von LillienveldGlasshouse
    Best Achievement in Original Music/ Score - Feature FilmEbenhaezer Smal (Haezer)Fried Barry
    Best Achievement in Cinematography - Feature FilmJustus De JagerGlasshouse
    Best Achievement in Scriptwriting - Feature FilmJafta MamaboloFreedom

    MAIN AWARDS
    Best Supporting Actress - TV SoapNatasha SutherlandScandal
    Best Supporting Actor - TV SoapJerry Mofokeng Wa MakhethaScandal
    Best Supporting Actress - TelenovelaShaleen Surtie RichardsArendsvlei
    Best Supporting Actor - TelenovelaAbdul KhozaThe Wife
    Best Actress - TV SoapManaka RanakaGenerations: The Legacy
    Best Actor - TV SoapThabo MalemaScandal
    Best Actress - TelenovelaNthati MosheshIsono
    Best Actor - TelenovelaBonko KhozaThe Wife
    Best TV SoapSuidoosterSuidooster Films
    Best Telenovela - DiepCityDiepCityBlack Brain Pictures
    Best Supporting Actress - TV DramaNatasha LoringDam
    Best Supporting Actor - TV DramaWarren MasemolaIs'phindiselo
    Best Actress - TV DramaKim EngelbrechtReyka
    Best Actor - TV DramaThobani Dlomo NzuzaeHostela
    Best TV Drama4 MureMarche Media
    Best Supporting Actress - TV ComedyKate NormingtonTali's Baby Diary
    Best Supporting Actor - TV ComedyFrank OppermanG.I.L.
    Best Actress - TV ComedyJulia AnastasopoulosTali's Baby Diary
    Best Actor - TV ComedySaint SeseliHow to Ruin Christmas
    Best TV ComedyTali's Baby DiarySketchbook Studios
    Best Short Film#WearedyinghereOptical Films
    Best Supporting Actress - Feature FilmNomvelo MakhanyaI Am All Girls
    Best Supporting Actor - Feature FilmTshamano SebeAngeliena
    Best Actress - Feature FilmHlubi Mboya-ArnoldI Am All Girls
    Best Actor - Feature FilmJafta MamaboloFreedom
    Best Achievement in Directing - Feature FilmAmy JephtaBarakat
    Best Feature FilmI Am All GirlsNthibah Pictures
    Lifetime Achiever AwardConnie Chiume
    PUBLIC VOTE - Best TV PresenterThembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo – Old Mutual Amazing Voices
    PUBLIC VOTE - Most Popular TV Soap or TelenovelaDiepCity
    Read more: SABC, KykNET, Netflix, Jesse Clegg, Binnelanders, ETV, Nthati Moshesh, film and television awards, ShowMax, Mpho Popps, film and television, Ryle De Morny, MultiChoice Group, Zoë Modiga, Langa Mavuso

