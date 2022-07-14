The 16th annual Safta nominees have been announced!

The 16th annual South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) has announced the nominees for this year's awards.

This year’s nominees are truly an indication of the creativity, innovation and resilience of our local industry despite the trials that were faced since the onset of the pandemic.

Multichoice Group (MCG) has dominated the nominations board with the continued success of long-term favourites gaining nods as well as relatively new entrants. Of the many categories, they achieved nominations in The River, Dam and Tali’s Baby Diary. Each received an impressive 11 nominations each, while DiepCity and Suidooster earned 10 nominations each and G.I.L received nine nods.

The SABC group received six nods for Skeem Saam, three for 7de Laan and the documentary which aired on S3, Murder in Paris, received four nominations while Giyani: Land of Blood received two nominations, to name a few.

Three new telenovelas also received Saftas nods such as SABC 3’s newcomer The Estate which received three nods, while Showmax’s The Wife received 10 nominations where Bonko Khoza, Abdul Khoza and Zikhona Sodlaka received nominations for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress respectively. eTV’s House of Zwide received eight nominations while Scandal received nine nominations.

The feature film leading this year’s nominations tally is Netflix’s I Am All Girls, which received 11 nominations across various categories such as Best Directing, Best Cinematography and Best Feature Film. How To Ruin Christmas, Season 2 received an impressive 16 nominations.

Makhosazana Khanyile, CEO of the NFVF said that this year’s motif ‘Frame the Future’ was a call for the industry to work together in crafting a new path forward. “Last year, we faced our greatest challenge ever post-Covid, this year, we celebrate the connectedness that helped us get through, while actively promoting optimism within our local industry. With the release of this year’s nominees, we are looking forward to a remarkable show that will showcase the creative innovation that our local industry has continued to display despite the circumstances that have been faced”.

This year’s public voting categories, Best TV Presenter and Most Popular Soap/Telenovela include stiff competition. All voting lines will be open on 1 August for votes to be cast! See the full list of nominees here.

The Saftas will take place on 2 and 3 September 2022 as a simulcast on SABC 3 and Mzansi Magic.