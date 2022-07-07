Industries

    Karan Beef launches celebrity comedy series

    7 Jul 2022
    Karan Beef has launched a brand campaign, Making The Cut. The comedy talk show is aimed at all South Africans and is hosted by their brand mascot, Beef, who "grills" South African celebrities in a studio environment.
    Image supplied: Karan Beef has launched brand campaign Making The Cut
    Image supplied: Karan Beef has launched brand campaign Making The Cut

    The campaign started in March and has featured such celebrities as rugby legend and coffee entrepreneur Kobus Wiese, singing sensation Kurt Darren, TV and movie star Desmond Dube, standup comedy star Joey Rasdien, radio star Poppy Ntshongwana, rap legend Jack Parow, and singing sensation Refentse Morake getting up-close and personal with South Africa’s beefiest and most fearless talk show host.

    Other top celebrities, including Blue Bulls and Bok icon Naas Botha, renowned actor Alvin Bruinders and model turned TV host Minki van der Westhuizen are waiting in the wings for their turn at chewing the cud with Beef.

    Over the last four months, Making The Cut has achieved over 35 million impressions nationwide. The campaign continues to grow, with new episodes and snippets being released regularly.

    “We wanted a unique way to share our message of quality beef products for all,” says Matthew Karan, marketing and sales director at Karan Beef. “So, we decided to launch Making The Cut, a comedy show that appeals to all South Africans. The idea of bringing this character to life appealed to us, as Beef drives the show, putting celebrities in the hot seat.”

    “All our beef products are of the highest quality, no matter where you buy our meat,” says Karan. “We go to great lengths to ensure all our beef products have the same Class A standards for all our stockists across South Africa. We are a brand for everyone, to be enjoyed by everyone.”

    Making The Cut has full episodes aired on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.
    Read more: Joey Rasdien, Jack Parow, Kurt Darren, Naas Botha, Desmond Dube, Poppy Ntshongwana, Kobus Wiese, brand campaigns, Karan Beef



    Let's do Biz