All the 74th Emmy Outstanding Commerical category nominations

Nominated in the category are Change the Ref’s The Lost Class and Apple iPhone 13 Pro's Detectives, both which earned top honours at Cannes. The Lost Class and the agency that created it, Leo Burnett Chicago, also won at the ADC Awards, the Clio Awards and The One Show.
Detectives — Apple iPhone 13 Pro: Agency: Apple; Production company: O Positive
Everyone But Jon Hamm — Apple TV+: Agency: Media Arts Lab; Production company: Hungry Man Productions
The Lost Class — Change the Ref: Agency: Leo Burnett Chicago; Production company: Hungry Man Productions
Skate Nation Ghana — Meta: Agency: Droga5; Production company: Love Song
Teenage Dream — Sandy Hook Promise: Agency: BBDO New York; Production company: Smuggler
Walter the Cat — Chevy Silverado: Agency: Commonwealth//McCann; Production company: O Positive
The 2022 Emmy Awards take place on Monday, 12 September in the US.
This article appeared in AdWeek, oringally written by Shannon Miller