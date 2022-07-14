Industries

    All the 74th Emmy Outstanding Commerical category nominations

    14 Jul 2022
    The 2022 Television Academy's 74th Emmy nominees have been announced and include the category, Outstanding Commercial.
    Source: © The Mill Walter the Cat— Chevy Silverado is one of the nominees in the 2022 Emmy’s Outstanding Commercial category
    Source: © The Mill The Mill Walter the Cat— Chevy Silverado is one of the nominees in the 2022 Emmy’s Outstanding Commercial category

    Nominated in the category are Change the Ref’s The Lost Class and Apple iPhone 13 Pro's Detectives, both which earned top honours at Cannes. The Lost Class and the agency that created it, Leo Burnett Chicago, also won at the ADC Awards, the Clio Awards and The One Show.

    The nominations for Outstanding Commercial include:

    Detectives — Apple iPhone 13 Pro: Agency: Apple; Production company: O Positive

    Everyone But Jon Hamm — Apple TV+: Agency: Media Arts Lab; Production company: Hungry Man Productions

    The Lost Class — Change the Ref: Agency: Leo Burnett Chicago; Production company: Hungry Man Productions

    Skate Nation Ghana — Meta: Agency: Droga5; Production company: Love Song

    Teenage Dream — Sandy Hook Promise: Agency: BBDO New York; Production company: Smuggler

    Walter the Cat — Chevy Silverado: Agency: Commonwealth//McCann; Production company: O Positive

    The 2022 Emmy Awards take place on Monday, 12 September in the US.

    This article appeared in AdWeek, oringally written by Shannon Miller

    Read more: Apple, Droga5, Leo Burnett Chicago, Emmy Awards, BBDO New York, Meta, The Lost Class



