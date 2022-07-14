All the 74th Emmy Outstanding Commerical category nominations

The 2022 Television Academy's 74th Emmy nominees have been announced and include the category, Outstanding Commercial.

Source: © The Mill The Mill Walter the Cat— Chevy Silverado is one of the nominees in the 2022 Emmy’s Outstanding Commercial category

Nominated in the category are Change the Ref’s The Lost Class and Apple iPhone 13 Pro's Detectives, both which earned top honours at Cannes. The Lost Class and the agency that created it, Leo Burnett Chicago, also won at the ADC Awards, the Clio Awards and The One Show.

The nominations for Outstanding Commercial include:

Detectives — Apple iPhone 13 Pro: Agency: Apple; Production company: O Positive

Everyone But Jon Hamm — Apple TV+: Agency: Media Arts Lab; Production company: Hungry Man Productions

The Lost Class — Change the Ref: Agency: Leo Burnett Chicago; Production company: Hungry Man Productions

Skate Nation Ghana — Meta: Agency: Droga5; Production company: Love Song

Teenage Dream — Sandy Hook Promise: Agency: BBDO New York; Production company: Smuggler

Walter the Cat — Chevy Silverado: Agency: Commonwealth//McCann; Production company: O Positive

The 2022 Emmy Awards take place on Monday, 12 September in the US.

This article appeared in AdWeek, oringally written by Shannon Miller