Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

BrandfundiTBWABizcommunity.comHeineken South AfricaInsight SurveyTractor OutdoorGrey AfricaWunderman ThompsonJoe PublicSpark MediaSHAREit GroupKantarATKASA - Digital AgencyBOO! Surprising Media SolutionsPrimedia BroadcastingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Film & Cinematography News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Brand Solutions Specialist Johannesburg
  • Videographer Paarl
  • On-Air Creative Producer Johannesburg
  • Commissioning Editor VIS and VBS Johannesburg
  • Commissioning Editor Johannesburg
  • Office Manager Cape Town
  • Talent Booker Cape Town
  • Bidding Assistant Cape Town
  • Bookeeper Cape Town
  • Junior Post Production Supervisor Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    The hosts and the glamour of this year's Saftas

    30 Aug 2022
    The much-anticipated 16th Annual South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) are almost here where we'll celebrate SA's outstanding film and television talent - and they have announced those spearheading the celebrations.
    The hosts of this year's Safta Awards
    The hosts of this year's Safta Awards

    In keeping with the theme, ‘Frame the Future’, the Saftas hosts will be a fresh crop of newcomers and familiar Saftas faces who represent the future of SA talent.

    The Craft Awards, set to take place on 2 September 2022 and streamed live on the Saftas YouTube channel at 7pm, will be hosted by the multi-talented radio and tv personalities, Smash Afrika and Candice Modiselle.

    Source:
    Cast your vote for this year's Saftas

    2 Aug 2022

    Then, the dynamic radio and all-round media personality, Khutso Theledi and the much-loved comedian and TV personality, Mpho Popps join actor, TV presenter and GQ’s best-dressed break-out star Ryle De Morny to anchor the main night as the official Saftas Main Awards Show hosts, scheduled to take place on 3 September 2022 at 7pm on Mzansi Magic channel 161 on DStv and S3.

    Your hosts will be one of SA’s leading daytime TV presenters Palesa Tembe, also an actress in her own right and the trusted style aficionado, social media and TV personality, Lasizwe who will give viewers the front-row seat of the night’s best dressed.

    Talking on the decision to host the awards show virtually, Saftas executive producer Anneke de Ridder explains that the decision to host the event virtually was made at the time the bid for tender was put out to production companies to produce the Saftas16 awards ceremony.

    Source:
    The 16th annual Safta nominees have been announced!

    14 Jul 2022

    “At the time, SA was still under lockdown and the bid criteria was per Saftas15 guidelines – no public event. Similarly, by the time the service provider Don’t Look Down was appointed, the country was still under lockdown. Given the restrictions with government institutions when it comes to changing the merits of a tender bid, we had to continue hosting the ceremony virtually. While we do acknowledge that it would have been ideal to celebrate with the industry in-person, our production company have worked exceptionally hard to give industry practitioners the honour they deserve,” De Ridder says.

    “Our motif ‘Frame the Future’ speaks to this as we hope to build on the reimagined execution, we delivered last year. Plans for Saftas17 though are already underway and we definitely will resume with an in-person celebration of the industry’s best,” she concludes.

    NextOptions
    Read more: YouTube, South African Film and Television Awards, Candice Modiselle, film and television awards, Mpho Popps

    Related

    Image supplied: Raeesa Dhorat, head of the Female Voices Development Programme at Special Effects Media SA
    #WomensMonth: Raeesa Dhorat on bridging the digital gap for African creators15 Aug 2022
    Nigeria asks Google to block banned groups from YouTube
    Nigeria asks Google to block banned groups from YouTube5 Aug 2022
    Source:
    Cast your vote for this year's Saftas2 Aug 2022
    Source:
    Simon "Mabhunu" Sabela KZN Film and Television Award winners announced25 Jul 2022
    Source:
    The 16th annual Safta nominees have been announced!14 Jul 2022
    YouTube comments become new tool for scammers
    YouTube comments become new tool for scammers6 Jul 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz