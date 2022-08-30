The hosts and the glamour of this year's Saftas

The much-anticipated 16th Annual South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) are almost here where we'll celebrate SA's outstanding film and television talent - and they have announced those spearheading the celebrations.

The hosts of this year's Safta Awards

In keeping with the theme, ‘Frame the Future’, the Saftas hosts will be a fresh crop of newcomers and familiar Saftas faces who represent the future of SA talent.

The Craft Awards, set to take place on 2 September 2022 and streamed live on the Saftas YouTube channel at 7pm, will be hosted by the multi-talented radio and tv personalities, Smash Afrika and Candice Modiselle.

Then, the dynamic radio and all-round media personality, Khutso Theledi and the much-loved comedian and TV personality, Mpho Popps join actor, TV presenter and GQ’s best-dressed break-out star Ryle De Morny to anchor the main night as the official Saftas Main Awards Show hosts, scheduled to take place on 3 September 2022 at 7pm on Mzansi Magic channel 161 on DStv and S3.

Your hosts will be one of SA’s leading daytime TV presenters Palesa Tembe, also an actress in her own right and the trusted style aficionado, social media and TV personality, Lasizwe who will give viewers the front-row seat of the night’s best dressed.

Talking on the decision to host the awards show virtually, Saftas executive producer Anneke de Ridder explains that the decision to host the event virtually was made at the time the bid for tender was put out to production companies to produce the Saftas16 awards ceremony.

“At the time, SA was still under lockdown and the bid criteria was per Saftas15 guidelines – no public event. Similarly, by the time the service provider Don’t Look Down was appointed, the country was still under lockdown. Given the restrictions with government institutions when it comes to changing the merits of a tender bid, we had to continue hosting the ceremony virtually. While we do acknowledge that it would have been ideal to celebrate with the industry in-person, our production company have worked exceptionally hard to give industry practitioners the honour they deserve,” De Ridder says.

“Our motif ‘Frame the Future’ speaks to this as we hope to build on the reimagined execution, we delivered last year. Plans for Saftas17 though are already underway and we definitely will resume with an in-person celebration of the industry’s best,” she concludes.