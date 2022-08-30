Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comLGHeineken South AfricaInsight SurveyACDOCO SAMpact PlasticsDistellPyrotecEcentric Payment SystemsIncubetaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

FMCG Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


#WomensMonth made possible by

Heineken South Africa celebrates their women in brewing #WomenInBeer - Part 2

30 Aug 2022
Issued by: Heineken South Africa
Heineken South Africa is proud of the company's diversity and inclusion policies and especially the large number of talented women in beer, who make their mark on some of South Africa's favourite brands. Let's meet some of Heineken South Africa's leading ladies.
Tebogo Patricia Mabele
Tebogo Patricia Mabele

Tebogo Patricia Mabele is a brewing fermentation operator At Heineken South Africa, or as she explains it: “Basically I am a yeast manager. I make sure we have enough, good quality, viable and healthy yeast to begin brewing. I am responsible for all cellar operations from wort cooling to activities including yeast management, dry hopping, pH readings, gravity readings, centrifuge operation, for example.”

She tells is that she loves her work and says: “What I love about my work is my department, being part of team that always aims to drive quality products and improvements by working together through collaboration. We all support each other and work together by cooperation and shared goals that revolves around meeting business needs.”

She adds: “I also love the fact that I am responsible for the most critical ingredient in beer: yeast. Without yeast you do not have alcohol, making it the most vital part in the whole brewing process. I have acquired a lot of knowledge on yeast handling, behaviour, and its metabolism. Knowing that yeast also contributes to the flavour, taste and overall quality of our products makes me proud and pushes me to always ensure I am on my A-game. I also love the fact that I am involved with both the brewhouse and filtration processes meaning I get to oversee the whole process of the wort transforming into matured beer. I monitor the whole fermentation process from adding yeast to the wort to the beer being ready for filtration and packaging. All the hard work I put in gives me the greatest joy when I see our consumers enjoying our brand.”

Tebogo has a few tips for climbing the career ladder in brewing which include “Love what you do". She also recommends that you make a point to put more effort and understanding in your work. This ambitious lady also believes: “You must always aim to improve with hard work and dedication as the driving force. Continue leading by example and remember why you are there. Understand your process area, customers and business needs. Aim to grow with every experience and celebrate success. Always be willing to lend a helping hand.”

She believes that a lot of women are now comfortable with drinking beer: “In the past, beer was considered a masculine drink, however that stigma has since faded and women can now enjoy a nice cold beer without feeling bad or guilty about it. The brands and media also played a role because now we have adverts showing women drinking beer and having a good time.”

Her favourite beer is Heineken, because: “It is with nothing less than pure malt, water, hops and quality yeast plus its fruity flavour.”

NextOptions
Heineken South Africa
Heineken South Africa is an important player in the South African beer and cider market. We have an exciting portfolio of brands, spearheaded by our global flagship brand Heineken®.
Read more: women's month, Heineken South Africa

Related

Heineken South Africa celebrates their women in brewing #WomenInBeer - Part 1
Heineken South AfricaHeineken South Africa celebrates their women in brewing #WomenInBeer - Part 122 hours ago
Sandhya Ramdhany, country leader and senior legal director at Oracle Corporation SA
#WomensMonth: Don't limit yourself, lean in - Oracle's Sandhya Ramdhany22 Aug 2022
SAISC recognises women in steel flourishing in the sector
SAISC recognises women in steel flourishing in the sector18 Aug 2022
Recognising the role of women in construction year-round
Recognising the role of women in construction year-round12 Aug 2022
Image supplied: Anna Award winner Lerato Nkosi
Inaugural Anna Award winner announced11 Aug 2022
More SA women donate to good causes than men
More SA women donate to good causes than men10 Aug 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz