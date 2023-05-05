Heineken collaborates to provide support services and promote responsible alcohol use

Heineken South Africa, in collaboration with the Department of Social Development, successfully hosted a community social mobilisation campaign aimed at supporting the local community in Midvaal, Gauteng Province on Friday, 21 April. The event, held in Midvaal near the Heineken Brewery, was attended by surrounding Sedibeng communities including Pillies Farm, Boitumelo and Khayelitsha community members, local government officials, and representatives from various government departments and parastatals.

The main purpose of the event was to provide services to the local community in addition to raising awareness on responsible alcohol consumption. During the event, community members had access to various government services, including registration and compliance of non-profit organisations (NPOs) and services for persons with disabilities. The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) was also present to educate and register eligible social grant beneficiaries, and to provide information on the Child Support Grant (CSG) Top-Up for orphans. The National Development Agency (NDA) provided customer care services, information sharing on the establishment of cooperatives, and NPO support.

Heineken is committed to promoting responsible alcohol use and supporting initiatives aimed at building strong and healthy communities.

– Millicent Maroga

Millicent Maroga, Corporate Affairs director for Heineken, expressed her enthusiasm for the success of the event, saying: "We are proud to have collaborated with Deputy Minister Bogopane-Zulu and the Department of Social Development in raising awareness of the need for responsible use of alcohol. As a responsible corporate company, Heineken recognises the importance of promoting responsible alcohol use and supporting initiatives aimed at combating social ills linked to excessive alcohol consumption."

The community social mobilisation campaign was part of the 2019-2024 National Drug Master Plan (NDMP), which is aimed at achieving a drug-free and responsible society for the benefit of all South Africans. As the custodian of the NDMP, the Department of Social Development coordinated and implemented the event, offering alcohol and substance abuse support through the Siyalulama Programme.

The campaign was held during Freedom Month, which is commemorated under the theme 'Consolidating and Safeguarding Democratic Gains'.

Reflecting on the event, Maroga stated: "As we reflect on our democratic journey thus far, we are encouraged by the progress we have made, and remain committed to working with government and other stakeholders to further strengthen our democracy. Heineken is committed to promoting responsible alcohol use and supporting initiatives aimed at building strong and healthy communities. Ensuring we support the communities in which we operate is part of our Brew a Better World strategy which also sees responsible use of our products at the forefront of our CSR agenda.”

