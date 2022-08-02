Cast your vote for this year's Saftas

It's awards season and the eagerly anticipated South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) nominations were announced on 14 July across all its digital platforms.

The 16th edition of the ceremony highlights the theme “Frame the Future”, an appeal for the industry to craft a new path forward.

Saftas this year will be a virtual extravaganza, where the Craft Awards will be broadcast on 2 September on YouTube and the Main Awards ceremony will take place on 3 September 2022 as a simulcast on S3 and Mzansi Magic. In keeping with the theme “Frame the Future” the format of the production will be in a virtual format in an even more engaging way than how Saftas was executed last year.

Now is the time for viewers to have their say by voting to ensure their favourite stars take home the coveted Golden Horn. The public can choose their Best TV Presenter and Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela by dialling in to vote. Voting lines opened on 1 August 2022 at 12pm and close on 25 August at 9pm. USSD is charged at R1.50 per minute and free minutes do not apply. Ts&Cs apply.

Viewers can cast their ballots for their Best TV Presenter by dialling *120*32020# to choose from the following nominees:

Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo – Old Mutual Amazing Voices

Motlatsi Mafatshe – Unefa

Samora Mangesi – Real Goboza

Devi Sankaree Govender – The Devi Show

Lawrence Maleka – Too Hot To Be Single

Vicky Davis - Pasella

Nico Panagio – Survivor SA Immunity Island

Eckard – kN Verslag

Israel Matseke-Zulu – Kick It

Giyani – Land of Blood

Scandal

7de Laan

DiepCity

Imbewu – The Seed

The Estate

Binnelanders

Arendsvlei

Getroud Met Rugby

Gomora

Skeem Saam

Isono

The River

Generations: The Legacy

The Wife

Suidooster

House of Zwide

Lingashoni

Die Sentrum

Durban Gen

Legacy

To cast their vote for the Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela, the public can dial 120*32020# and choose:

The Saftas organisers would like to encourage the viewing public to cast their votes with the knowledge that they are an integral part of the success of the country’s film and television.