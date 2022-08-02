Industries

Cast your vote for this year's Saftas

2 Aug 2022
It's awards season and the eagerly anticipated South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) nominations were announced on 14 July across all its digital platforms.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

The 16th edition of the ceremony highlights the theme “Frame the Future”, an appeal for the industry to craft a new path forward.

Saftas this year will be a virtual extravaganza, where the Craft Awards will be broadcast on 2 September on YouTube and the Main Awards ceremony will take place on 3 September 2022 as a simulcast on S3 and Mzansi Magic. In keeping with the theme “Frame the Future” the format of the production will be in a virtual format in an even more engaging way than how Saftas was executed last year.

Source:
The 16th annual Safta nominees have been announced!

14 Jul 2022

Now is the time for viewers to have their say by voting to ensure their favourite stars take home the coveted Golden Horn. The public can choose their Best TV Presenter and Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela by dialling in to vote. Voting lines opened on 1 August 2022 at 12pm and close on 25 August at 9pm. USSD is charged at R1.50 per minute and free minutes do not apply. Ts&Cs apply.

Viewers can cast their ballots for their Best TV Presenter by dialling *120*32020# to choose from the following nominees:

  • Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo – Old Mutual Amazing Voices
  • Motlatsi Mafatshe – Unefa
  • Samora Mangesi – Real Goboza
  • Devi Sankaree Govender – The Devi Show
  • Lawrence Maleka – Too Hot To Be Single
  • Vicky Davis - Pasella
  • Nico Panagio – Survivor SA Immunity Island
  • Eckard – kN Verslag
  • Israel Matseke-Zulu – Kick It


To cast their vote for the Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela, the public can dial 120*32020# and choose:

  • Giyani – Land of Blood
  • Scandal
  • 7de Laan
  • DiepCity
  • Imbewu – The Seed
  • The Estate
  • Binnelanders
  • Arendsvlei
  • Getroud Met Rugby
  • Gomora
  • Skeem Saam
  • Isono
  • The River
  • Generations: The Legacy
  • The Wife
  • Suidooster
  • House of Zwide
  • Lingashoni
  • Die Sentrum
  • Durban Gen
  • Legacy

The Saftas organisers would like to encourage the viewing public to cast their votes with the knowledge that they are an integral part of the success of the country’s film and television.

NextOptions
Read more: National Film and Video Foundation, South African Film and Television Awards



