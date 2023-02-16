Launch date revealed for H&M South Africa's online debut

H&M South Africa revealed in December that it would expand online in partnership with e-tailer Superbalist, and the launch date has just been announced as 22 February.

“We are excited to launch online shopping across South Africa and offer all customers access to quality fashion at the best price, in a sustainable way, now just a click away. The partnership reinforces our commitment to sustainable growth in South Africa and will complement our current 28 stores across the country,” says Caroline Nelson, country manager, H&M South Africa.

Customers will be able to shop H&M fashion products for women, men, teens and kids. Interior and décor enthusiasts will also be able to shop H&M Home on Superbalist. Fans of the fashion brand can also expect access to exclusive offerings on Superbalist, the first of which is the launch of H&M´s latest fashion-forward collection, H&M Studio, exclusively launching on Superbalist on 2 March 2023.

“As a world of brands, we’re excited to welcome H&M to the Superbalist family and bring their accessible, trendy yet affordable fashion to millions of online shoppers,” says Superbalist co-CEO David Cohen. “We’re looking forward to seeing our shoppers express their personal style and explore new fashion lanes through H&M’s incredible products.”

H&M highlighted the benefits of partnering with Superbalist, noting that online shoppers can have their parcels delivered to their door or they can collect their parcels at more 80 Takealot Pickup Points across the country. Consumers can also make use of multiple payment methods like their debit cards, credit from platforms such as RCS and Payflex as well as cash on delivery in selected regions.

The online presence will complement the retailer's growing physical footprint in the country. The first H&M store in South Africa opened in 2015, and currently there are 28 stores in the local market with H&M Tygervalley Shopping Centre scheduled to open on Thursday, 27 April 2023.