Jazz In The City 2026: Cape Town’s streets transform into a vibrant musical stage

Brought to life by Heineken, powered by FNB Speedpoint, and supported by the City of Cape Town, Jazz In The City 2026 itself is a bold, street-level counterpart to the Cape Town International Jazz Festival.

Desire Marea. Image supplied

Rather than gathering audiences in a single venue, Jazz In The City invites fans to rediscover jazz where cities truly breathe — in galleries, bars, fashion stores, social clubs, wine bars, hidden rooms and open public spaces.

What Is Jazz? — 22 March 2026

Taking place in District Six, this genre-defying mini festival explores the evolution and ownership of jazz through a boundary-pushing, LGBTQ+ lineup.

Featuring: Desire Marea, Muneyi, Sky Dladla and Mishy Kope

Presented in association with Other Village People, the event celebrates jazz as a fluid, evolving expression of identity, improvisation and freedom — aligning with the spirit of Human Rights Weekend.

Inter-Generational Conversations — 25 March 2026

Hosted at Youngblood Africa, this series opens with a musical dialogue between Steve Dyer and Bokani Dyer, creating space for exchange between jazz elders and emerging voices.

The programme is set to evolve into a monthly platform fostering mentorship and storytelling.

Bree Street Jazz Hop - 26 March 2026

For one night only, Thursday, 26 March 2026, Bree Street, bordered by Castle and Wale Streets, becomes the Bree Street Jazz Hop.

Ten venues and pop-up performance spaces form a dynamic circuit of ticketed and free shows, encouraging audiences to move, explore and curate their own experience.

Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, notes that events like this stimulate economic activity, create jobs, and foster social cohesion through shared cultural experiences.

As a founding partner, The Mission for Inner City Cape Town supports the festival as part of its placemaking and urban regeneration strategy. Co-founder Tim Harris highlights the role of culture in activating public spaces and strengthening tourism and economic vibrancy in the CBD.

"This is not a single-stage festival, it is a city-wide jazz encounter".

The lineup: A new generation meets legacy

The festival brings together some of South Africa’s most compelling jazz voices:

Sisonke Xonti — A powerful tenor saxophonist blending spiritual depth with fearless improvisation



Vuyo Viwe — A celebrated vocalist and composer moving fluidly across jazz, soul and African idioms



Yonela Mnana — Known for poetic, introspective compositions rooted in African spirituality



Kujenga — A boundary-pushing collective redefining contemporary jazz



Herbie Tsoaeli — A veteran whose work has shaped generations of jazz innovation



Muneeb Hermans — A globally recognised trumpeter pushing sonic boundaries

Late-night energy comes courtesy of DJ Bob’s Jazz Club, taking over Vault on Bree with a vinyl-driven set of rare grooves and deep cuts.

The Venues: The City as Stage

Performances unfold across a curated network of spaces.

Ticketed shows include:

Athletic Club & Social



Room 91 (above Chef’s Warehouse)



Blue Room



Castle Room, SunSquare Hotel



107 Castle



Trade Bar & Social

Free performances include:

Openwine



Story Horse Bar



Open Gin Bar



Shortmarket Street (multiple activations)



The Vault on Bree

From gallery walls to hidden courtyards, the architecture of the city becomes part of the performance.

For more, visit https://jazzinthecity.co.za/